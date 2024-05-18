Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FRCOY) (OTCPK:FRCOF) [9983:JP]. My opinion is that it is a tale of two markets for FRCOY. On the positive side of things, Fast Retailing's UNIQLO Japan segment has achieved solid sales growth in April 2024, suggesting that the changes to its product portfolio have delivered favorable results. On the negative side of things, the company's UNIQLO Greater China business has made a strategic pivot to focus on the quality (as opposed to quantity) of its stores in that market, which will likely take time to see success.

Readers can buy or sell Fast Retailing's shares on the Over-The-Counter market and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The three-month average daily trading values for the company's OTC shares and Japan-listed shares were $0.7 million and $400 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. Investors can utilize the services of US brokers such as Interactive Brokers to deal in the company's relatively more liquid Japanese shares.

Company Description

On its website, Fast Retailing calls itself a "developer of fashion brands" like UNIQLO which sells apparel manufactured from "high-quality, highly functional materials" at "affordable prices" based on the "LifeWear (ultimate everyday clothing) concept." Fast Retailing is referred to as "Asia’s biggest apparel maker" in a February 2024 article published in The Japan Times.

FRCOY derived 55% and 30% of its 1H FY 2024 (YE August 30) top line from the UNIQLO International and UNIQLO Japan segments, respectively as indicated in its interim report. The company's other brands (apart from UNIQLO) as represented by the GU and Global Brands segments accounted for 10% and 5% of Fast Retailing's revenue, respectively for the most recent interim financial period.

Fast Retailing's Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) business is the largest revenue contributor for the UNIQLO International segment, as it accounted for 22% of FRCOY's 1H FY 2024 top line. For the purpose of this article, I will focus my attention on UNIQLO's operations in Japan and Greater China which represent more than half of the company's sales.

Eyes On FY 2024 Guidance

In the previous month, Fast Retailing announced its full-year FY 2024 financial guidance in tandem with its Q2 FY 2024 results release. Specifically, FRCOY has guided that its top line and net income attributable to shareholders will grow by +9.5% YoY and +8.0% YoY to JPY3,020 billion and JPY320 billion, respectively, for this fiscal year.

I noted in the preceding section that Fast Retailing generated a significant amount of sales from its UNIQLO businesses for the Japanese and Chinese markets. Unfortunately, these two key markets didn't perform well in the most recent quarter.

FRCOY's revenue growth for the Greater China UNIQLO operations slowed significantly from +23% YoY in Q1 FY 2024 to +3% YoY for Q2 FY 2024. The company's UNIQLO business in Japan also reversed from +1% YoY top line expansion for Q1 FY 2024 to a -5% YoY sales contraction in the latest quarter.

Therefore, it is reasonable to think that the future performance of Fast Retailing's operations in Japan and Greater China will affect the company's ability to meet its full-year management guidance.

Japan Market's Recent Monthly Sales Numbers Were Good

Fast Retailing disclosed its latest monthly sales data for UNIQLO Japan in early May, and this has positive read-throughs for this business segment's 2H FY 2024 and full-year FY 2024 results.

UNIQLO Japan achieved an impressive +18.9% same-store sales growth for April 2024. This represents a meaningful turnaround from the -1.5% same-store sales contraction for UNIQLO Japan in March 2024. In its April 2024 sales data disclosure, FRCOY highlighted that UNIQLO Japan benefited from "strong sales of Summer ranges" and "buoyant sales of advertised products" for the previous month.

It is encouraging to know that the actions that Fast Retailing took to optimize UNIQLO Japan's product portfolio has worked well. At its Q2 FY 2024 earnings call last month, FRCOY revealed that it has introduced more "outerwear" products that can be "worn for a comparatively long period of time" in response to "warm winter weather" which "stifled sales" for the second quarter.

In summary, UNIQLO Japan's 2H FY 2024 revenue outlook is favorable. The robust April 2024 sales metrics send a clear signal that Fast Retailing has been successful in dealing with the issue (hotter-than-expected weather) that impacted its second quarter performance.

Greater China Market's Strategic Pivot Is A Work-In-Progress

Unlike UNIQLO Japan which has witnessed a swift turnaround, it could take a while for FRCOY's UNIQLO business in Greater China to deliver good results.

Fast Retailing has adopted a "scrap and build" strategy for its UNIQLO operations in Greater China. This means that the future growth of the company's Greater China UNIQLO business will be more dependent on higher per-store sales as opposed to store network expansion.

There are negative read-throughs from FRCOY's recent management comments on the progress of UNIQLO Greater China's "scrap and build" strategy.

Firstly, Fast Retailing acknowledged at the Q2 FY 2024 earnings briefing that "the number of new store openings has decreased temporarily" for UNIQLO Greater China because it wishes to "focus more closely on the quality of new store openings" in 2H FY 2024. Specifically, FRCOY has lowered its full-year FY 2024 UNIQLO new store openings target in Greater China from 80 previously to 55 now. This is likely to translate into short-term pain for Fast Retailing's UNIQLO business in Greater China in the form of slower revenue expansion.

Secondly, FRCOY guided at its second quarter results briefing that its "concentrated scrap activities (for UNIQLO Greater China) will take roughly three years to complete." This implies that Fast Retailing's Greater China UNIQLO business could take some time to reach "steady state" where revenue growth and operating profitability are stabilized.

Share Price Performance And Valuations

Fast Retailing's Japan-listed shares are up by a reasonably good +19% in 2024 year-to-date. But it is noteworthy that the company's stock price has pulled back by -7% following its Q2 FY 2024 results announcement on April 11 this year. The share price data for the company's Japanese shares are obtained from S&P Capital IQ. The company's recent share price performance sends a clear message about how investors think about the stock.

Fast Retailing's stock has done well in this year thus far as seen with its +19% share price appreciation. This indicates that the market has a favorable opinion of FRCOY's medium-to-long term prospects. An February 8, 2024 Bloomberg commentary piece noted that Fast Retailing has "low market share abroad." An earlier June 19, 2023 Nikkei Asia news article cited data from Euromonitor indicating that FRCOY "held a 1.3% share of China's apparel market." In other words, Fast Retailing's strong year-to-date stock price performance is a reflection of investors' confidence in its growth potential in international markets outside of Japan.

On the flip side, the -7% correction in Fast Retailing's shares following its latest second quarter earnings release points to concerns that the company might take a longer time to expand its presence in foreign markets like Greater China. As mentioned above, the strategic pivot for Fast Retailing's Greater China business is still a work-in-progress.

Fast Retailing's peer Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) (OTCPK:IDEXF) [ITX:SM] or Inditex is now valued by the market at 23 times consensus FY 2025 P/E. Assuming that Fast Retailing warrants a 30% P/E valuation premium over its peer Inditex considering its overseas markets growth potential, I am of the view that Fast Retailing can command a fair P/E ratio of 30 times or better. Fast Retailing currently trades at a consensus FY 2025 P/E of 35 times (source: S&P Capital IQ), so I see the company's shares as fairly valued or slightly overvalued now.

In that respect, I suggest an entry price of JPY29,000 and $19.00 for Fast Retailing's Japan-listed and OTC shares with the FRCOY ticker, respectively, This is based on a P/E multiple of 25 times that offers +20% upside assuming a target P/E multiple of 30 times.

Final Thoughts

Fast Retailing has regained its footing in Japan as seen with its April 2024 numbers, but its Greater China business is still in the process of optimizing its stores. As such, a Neutral view or Hold rating for FRCOY is fair.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.