Investment Thesis

Griffon Corporation (GFF) has restructured its business to be more profitable and less vulnerable to market downturns. The future growth expectations by the market may not match the potential outcome for the company, making an expected expansion of EBITDA margins an opportunity for investors to potentially cash in on a stock that has already delivered incredible returns for shareholders over the past year. The stock has the potential to beat the market and is considered a buy.

The Business

Griffon is a holding company that oversees the operations of two reportable segments: Home and Building Products (HBP) and Consumer and Professional Products (CPP). HBP conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation, the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. CPP is a leading global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, residential, industrial, and commercial fans, home storage and organization products, and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles.

Q2 2024 Review

Griffon reported its Q2 2024 earnings on May 8 th, 2024. The company ends its fiscal year on September 30. Initially, the market reacted favorably to the report, with the stock rallying more than 10% before giving away all of its gains in less than a week.

Takeaways From Q2

Griffon’s Q2 total revenue declined 5.4% YoY in Q1, from $711 million in 2023 to $672.9 million in 2024. Reflecting challenges in the market. However, gross profit increased by 0.6%, and operating income rose by 1.0%, as Griffon’s push to improve cost management and operational efficiency began to bear fruit. While net income flipped from a loss of $62.3 million in 2023 to a gain of $64.1 million in 2024, Griffon took a combined $178 million in restructuring and asset impairment charges in Q2 2023. Therefore, the net loss in Q2 2023 can be disregarded. Given this, adjusted net income and free cash flow generation are better measures of performance.

During Q2 2024, adjusted net income from operations increased by 0.9% to $67.5 million, and trailing twelve months (TTM) free cash flow increased by 2.3% to $367.3 million. These results reflect Griffon's improved operational efficiency and cash generation capabilities.

Margin Improvements

The strength of Griffon’s report, which drove the stock price higher, was partially due to Griffon's improving margins. The company’s focus on efficiency has helped to improve the outlook for the company going forward. Gross margin improved significantly to 40.2%, up 230 basis points, operating margin increased to 16.9%, a rise of 110 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.9%, up 60 basis points, which is a testament to the company's ability to optimize operations amidst revenue pressures.

Raising Guidance

Griffon’s management raised fiscal 2024 guidance to $2.65 billion in revenue (from $2.6 billion) and segment-adjusted EBITDA to $555 million (from $525 million). The new guidance calls for a segment-adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, which is a 70 basis point improvement over the previously guided rate of 20.2%. During the earnings call, management emphasized the company’s strong performance during H1 and improved outlook for H2. The company proved how confident it is by buying back $1.8 million in stock at an average price of $65.09 per share.

Segment Performance

HBP segment revenue decreased by 1.2% to $392.1 million, primarily due to an unfavorable product mix, but was partially offset by increased residential volume. Segment adjusted EBITDA for HBP also decreased by 2.3% to $128.9 million. Despite the decline, Griffon managed to maintain a very solid segment-adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9%.

The biggest total declines came from Griffon’s CPP segment where revenue declined 10.7% to $280.8 million, driven by reduced consumer demand in North America and the U.K. At the same time, Griffon experienced growth in CPP segment-adjusted EBITDA by 2.6% to $20.1 million, due to improved production efficiencies and cost reductions. This boosted CPP segment-adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points to 7.2%. Growing EBITDA despite a decline in revenue could be a sign of things to come. Griffon's CPP segment will improve efficiency, when the top line returns to higher growth, its operating leverage will drive free cash flows.

What Makes The Investment A Potential Market Beater

Global Sourcing Strategy Is a Key Driver

Griffon's ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency are evident in its improved margin profiles and stronger free cash flow metrics. The company's focus on reducing costs through global sourcing strategies in CPP and maintaining robust margins in HBP is strategically positioning Griffon for long-term sustainability.

Griffon’s Global Sourcing Strategy (GSS) and restructuring moves have helped the company transition towards an asset-light model in an effort to bolster margins and be more competitive in the market. The company has already reduced its headcount by roughly 600 employees and reduced its U.S. facility footprint dramatically. Overall, the total footprint has been reduced by roughly 16%.

The asset-light model that shifts much of the manufacturing of CPP products to contracted plants will lower fixed costs and total costs and improve Griffon’s ability to be flexible and adaptable to changing market dynamics. These cost reductions are aimed at achieving a 15% adjusted EBITDA margin for its CPP segment and are expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Once this process is complete, Griffon will likely experience improved segment-adjusted EBITDA margins gradually as a result.

Activism Has Helped to Drive Shareholder Returns

Over the last ten years, Griffon has smashed the total returns of SPY.

However, it wasn’t until recently that the company began to outperform the market.

What was it that turned things around for Griffon? Arguably, much of it had to do with an activist fight with Voss Capital. In late 2021, Voss Capital targeted Griffon for many issues that it claimed were destroying shareholder value. In January of 2022, Voss Capital issued a presentation titled, “ Renovating Griffon.” The proxy fight between Voss and Griffon would likely require about a 10,000 word document to detail fully, so I’ll do my best to sum up the key points that help with reviewing the company today.

Voss pointed out that Griffon’s EBITDA and FCF margins had consistently trailed its peers.

Voss pointed out that Griffon’s weak margins caused ROIC levels that were below its cost of capital, thereby value-destroying to shareholders.

Voss highlighted Griffon’s CPP segment, for having a segment-adjusted EBITDA margin that was worse than its peers.

In the presentation, Voss also laid out its goals for improving shareholder value.

How did this all work out?

Defense Electronics was sold, strategic alternatives for HBP were analyzed and the company decided not to make a sale, cash has been devoted to raising the dividend, declaring special dividends, and buying back over 13% of outstanding shares at roughly $44 per share since April 2023, the board of directors has been shaken up for arguably good reason, and margins at CPP are improving and have plenty of expansion left to come.

Since the proxy fight began, GFF has gained 258% in total returns vs. SPY’s 25.2%.

Efficiency Gains Under Voss’s Watchful Eye

Examining the metrics since Voss’s Renovating Griffon letter was released, we see that almost immediately, Griffon became more efficient, with ROIC improving from 6.3% in FY 2021 to 17.9% in 2022 and 12.3% in 2023. TTM ROIC is currently 16.0% and Griffon’s margins have improved significantly.

Some of this improvement was sparked by pandemic tailwinds driving home improvement spending. Griffon saw significant improvements in all key financial metrics, as seen below.

Now, Griffon generates significant free cash flows, and shareholder returns have improved dramatically. FCF has grown to over $350 million during the last five trailing twelve-month periods, with FCF margin increasing into the low and mid-teens during this period.

In Q4 of 2023, it was disclosed that Griffon had repurchased half of Voss Capital’s position in Griffon stock. Voss stated that it trimmed its position for risk management purposes. Voss issued this statement about the sale.

"We recently sold just over half of our outsized position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for portfolio risk management purposes. In conjunction with stepping off the Board, the company bought 1.5 million shares from Voss, which we believe is a win/win for our investors and GFF shareholders. During our holding period and time engaging with the company, one non-core segment was sold at a high multiple, a thorough strategic review for the rest of the business was conducted, corporate governance improved at the margin, management bonus metrics were changed to incentivize ROI, and the company bought back over 14% of the shares outstanding while also paying $4 of special dividends. The total shareholder return has exceeded 200% since we first wrote a public letter in November 2021 while the Russell 2000 has had a negative return over that time. The market is waking up to the unmatched quality of GFF’s garage door segment as it has become one of the highest EBITDA margin building products companies in the public market.

We believe there remains substantial upside in the stock as any of the following play out: 1) the HBP segment garners an EBITDA multiple that is simply in line with much lower margin building product peers, in the 11.5-12.0x range 2) the CPP initiative to move to a more flexible contract manufacturing base bears fruit in 2025 and beyond, and 3) ongoing aggressive returns of capital to shareholders. As stated above, we remain as optimistic as ever on repair and remodeling spending, which includes garage doors."

Two statements in this immediately stand out. Voss sold half of its outsized position and still believes there remains substantial upside in the stock. To me, this supports Voss’s statement that it is merely managing risk. It also shows the company is willing to let the rest of its substantial position ride from here on, believing in its own investment thesis in Griffon.

It might seem alarming that Voss wanted out. However, I believe Voss CEO Travis Cocke might have achieved his main objectives in catalyzing changes at Griffon. Deciding to take some gains while holding onto a significant position and stepping down from his board position at Griffon could mean that he believes he is no longer needed within the company and that it is on the right path to continue rewarding shareholders.

Valuation

In the following table, I lay out what might best be described as a bull case for Griffon stock. I have modeled segment-adjusted EBITDA growth for Griffon’s HBP and CPP segments.

To model segment-adjusted EBITDA, I used H1 figures and management’s commentary during the Q2 2024 earnings call on May 8 th, 2024.

For HBP, H1 2024 segment-adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.2%. Management expects that this will be pressured during H2, thanks to higher steel prices and product mix, but that it will remain above 30%. If H2 margin falls to 30.4%, that should put full-year segment-adjusted EBITDA margin at 31.3%.

For CPP, H1 segment-adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.86%. Management expects the Q3 margin to improve sequentially, which puts this higher than the 7.2% achieved in Q2. However, this margin is expected to fall in Q4, due to seasonality. With Q2 and Q3 being better selling seasons, I think a reasonable guess for a full-year CPP segment-adjusted EBITDA margin would be 5.7%.

With near-term uncertainty surrounding the home improvement and retail markets, I am modeling 0% revenue growth for fiscal 2025 while using management’s 2024 guidance of $2.65 billion as my full-year revenue assumption.

Management believes that CPP segment-adjusted EBITDA margin will grow to 15% in 1-2 years. That would be an incredible boost to total EBITDA. However, I am modeling a more gradual step up to 15% by fiscal 2028.

Author-generated model

If the stock trades at a 10x EV/segment-adjusted EBITDA multiple, its enterprise value could compound at 12.6% over the next 4.5 years. At a 12x multiple, that return is compounded annually at 17.3%.

Supporting Growth

During the earnings call, management discussed its plans to wind down inventory in its CPP segment and how restructuring costs will be lapped soon. The company will also begin to sell off its shuttered U.S. assets and said that sourcing of inventory won’t be a problem, as all their international suppliers are lined up and already producing for Griffon.

Griffon’s GSS initiative might be coming at a very opportune time. The lower fixed costs for CPP should mitigate the operating deleverage effect of lower revenue periods, like now. This should help the company lessen the downside risk to profits from recession or the weaker part of its selling cycles.

The U.S. home improvement market is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 by Credence Research, and the global home improvement market is expected to grow by 6.7% annually from 2024 until 2031 until 2027 by Sky Quest.

Risks

Risks to Griffon’s business include softening macroeconomic conditions around much of the world. New home sales are not a critical driver of business for the company, as mentioned during the earnings call, but the pull forward of home improvement spending during the pandemic and higher-interest rate environment will likely mute sales for some time. I believe that the long-term risks/reward profile for Griffon is tilted toward the rewards at this point. Management discussed the potential for a lag in the recovery of home improvement spending in Europe during the Q2 call; this may also pose a near-term risk to a return to sales growth.

Another risk is the total debt levels of Griffon. As of Griffon’s last 10-K, the company had a total outstanding debt amount of $1.49 billion with a weighted average cost of debt of about 6.5%, with no debt maturities due until 2028 at the earliest. Griffon’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is currently 2.8x, which is below an acceptable level of 3.0x.

Management was a risk for Griffon in the past but appears to be less so today. Some of Griffon’s growth initiatives that are paying off now were started years ago, prior to Voss Capital’s engagement with the company. The GSS was started prior to Voss and improved after Voss arrived. The activist battle appears to have pushed the company on a path toward more shareholder-friendly returns and improved operational efficiency. Turnover in the boardroom and the recent performance of the company gives me renewed belief in management’s ability to drive sustained free cash flow growth into the future.

Conclusion

Restructuring the company’s CPP segment should provide the company with increased profitability in the years ahead. Griffon looks poised to expand its segment-adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the best KPI to look at for evaluating the operations of the business. With its lower cost structure coming into play, Griffon should be able to generate sustainable free cash flows at a rate exceeding revenue growth. I think the stock still represents good value after more than doubling since I purchased shares in early 2023. I believe the stock is a buy right now, and I plan to add to my position in the coming days.