Earlier this year, I explained why I think that a deal between OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF, OTCPK:OMVKY) and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (“Adnoc”) has the potential to unlock significant value for shareholders of the former. Since then, negotiations have, unfortunately, been dragging on, so far without result. Nonetheless, even without the catalyst of a deal, the stock recorded substantial gains in the meantime. Below, I will give an update on recent developments and how they affect the investment case.

Kindly note that all per share figures refer to common stock. There are also ADRs which represent ¼ share each.

Adnoc Deal Takes Its Time

OMV and Adnoc are currently engaged in advanced discussions of a deal for OMV’s 75 percent stake in petrochemicals company Borealis. I have previously written about the strategic viability of such a combination, as well as the reported conditions being negotiated. There have been no material changes on that front, so, in the interest of brevity, I will not go into detail presently. Suffice it here to say that both companies would presumably end up with equal stakes in a combined Borouge-Borealis, with a minority stake being traded as free float. If so, I would assume that the free float would be somewhere in the range of 10 percent of outstanding shares. Additionally, based on the respective valuations and carious cross holdings, OMV would probably need to make an additional investment of somewhere between €1.5 and €2 billion in order to end up with a 45 percent stake in the new entity.

Lately, negotiations between Adnoc and OMV have somewhat slowed down. Austrian media reports of significant differences, especially on the Austrian side. The resignation of Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl (effective June 30th) may also play a role here. It appears increasingly likely that a deal will not be agreed before the Austrian parliamentary elections in late September. This presents an obvious downside, as it adds an element of uncertainty as to the composition of the next Austrian government and its stance on a possible deal with Adnoc. Keep in mind, that OMV is of national importance for Austria and the state holding ÖBAG owns 31.5 percent. In the worst case, A deal might be called off entirely. For the time being, I remain cautiously optimistic, but the risk profile has gradually shifted in an unfavorable direction.

Valuation

My long term valuation method remains largely unchanged. The initial valuation of Borouge-Borealis would likely be somewhere around $30 billion, give or take. The stock market may, of course, end up valuing the company higher or lower than that. Using this figure for the time being, a 45 percent equity stake would represent a value of $13.5 billion (or around €12.4 billion at the time of writing). My assessment of the oil and gas business, meanwhile, remains unchanged.

Applying a rather conservative multiple of 3 times 2022 earnings of €2.4 billion, the remaining divisions (including the downstream oil and gas units) should have a standalone value of around €7.2 billion. I am using 2022 specifically, as it represents a very strong year for the oil and gas sectors, thereby serving as a close approximation of an earnings peak. As a long term investor, I deliberately use peak cycle valuations in order to derive a price target for a cyclical business. In the short term, however, one needs to consider more recent results, too. Q1 revenue declined by a quarter to €8.17 billion YoY due to a decrease in natural gas prices. EPS increased to €1.43 (Q1 2023: €1.19, Q4: 0.72). Yet operating results decreased to €1.48 billion (Q1 2023: €2.07 billion). Overall, the oil market is in robust shape, but the natural gas market has somewhat normalized after windfall profits stemming from the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Cash and equivalents increased slightly to €7.8 billion, with net debt decreasing to €1.2 billion as of March 31st. One should, however, add to that figure the cost of increasing the stake in a potential Borouge-Borealis. To be on the safe side, I will calculate with €2 billion, thus arriving at a pro forma net debt around €3.2 billion. Based on these considerations, I still believe a price of around €53.5 per share on an undiluted basis to be reasonable.

Absent an eventual Borouge-Borealis combination, the stock would arguably be at least fairly valued as is, one might even view it as moderately overvalued. In that case, all else equal, a 75 percent stake in Borealis would be valued at €8.8 billion, implying a total value of €11.6 billion, which equals a multiple close to of 54 times 2023 net profits of €216 million or about 1.6 times sales. This is not outlandishly cheap. But keep in mind that I assigned a relatively conservative multiple to the oil and gas business.

Dividend

As I keep repeating, one of the factors that drew me to invest in OMV is its dividend policy. In addition to its regular dividend, which the company intends to constantly maintain or increases, OMV introduced special dividends. The aim is to distribute between 20 and 30 percent of operating cash flows as dividends, as long as the leverage ratio is below 30 percent. As of Q1, the leverage ratio remains well below that threshold at a mere 4 percent (Q4: 8 percent). So, for the foreseeable future, I believe that annual distributions of €2.95 + X are to be expected. For 2023, the total dividend amounted to €5.1 per share (€2.95 regular dividend+ €2.1 special dividend). Operating cash flows remain robust (Q1: 1.85 billion), so I am confident that the dividend is quite safe. The company's track record is quite reassuring in that regard, too, with the last cut dating back almost a decade to 2015 and paying a dividend every year since 1994. The significantly higher share price, naturally, reduces the dividend yield. Based on the current share price, I would expect a forward dividend yield between 6.3 and 10.6 percent, subject to the amount of special dividends and under the assumption that the total amount will not exceed €5.1 per share. That is still a decent yield, in my opinion, even with the relatively high Austrian tax rate of 27.5 percent in mind.

Thesis Risk

In terms of risk factors, not that much has changed as compared to when I last covered the stock. Geopolitics remains a concern, with locations such as Lybia or Yemen in which OMV is doing business not becoming materially more politically stable. Another negative aspect is the relatively high percentage of government ownership. The interest of the republic of Austria – or, more precisely, its elected representatives – may not always align with the interests of other shareholders. In particular, political considerations may contribute to overly ambitious ESG commitments at the expense of profitability in the here and now. And, of course, both the energy and the petrochemicals divisions are inherently cyclical businesses.

What has changed is that now, there is a combination of a higher likelihood of the Adnoc negotiations breaking down without result and the fact that a higher share price leaves more short term downside if that were to happen. This, obviously, somewhat elevates the risk profile.

Conclusion

I still believe that OMV is a great business at a reasonable price. It is, however, no longer the screaming buy it was a few months ago. At the current share price, there is still some 15 percent upside to my price target. While that is not nothing, and the dividend remains attractive, one has to take into account the risk of short term downside if, for example, the Adnoc negotiations were to break down. All in all, the risk profile has not changed so much that I am looking to sell, and OMV still makes much sense as an income play. For the time being, I assign a hold rating to the stock, as that is exactly what I intend to do: keep holding the stock, but not necessarily adding to my position at the current price.

