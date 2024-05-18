Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Founded in 2010, Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) is a US-based company providing an online learning marketplace with over 200k courses and 62 million students.

All-time share performance has been lackluster. UDMY went public in 2021 at $26.7 per share, but is currently trading at $9.9 per share, down almost - 63%. Share performance has also been volatile over the past year despite the stock being up over 12% within the same period. This volatility has mostly been driven by the underperformance YTD. UDMY was still trading at $14 price level at the start of the year. But it would then see a -32% correction to the current price level.

I rate UDMY a buy. My 1-year price target of $11.4 per share projects about 16% upside. In my opinion, UDMY remains a strong enterprise-focused online learning company best positioned to capture secular growth opportunities in enterprise upskilling, largely driven by the AI trends. Moreover, the stock appears attractively valued today, in my opinion.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals are moderately decent. Revenue growth has normalized since the 2021 IPO from above 20% to 11% as of the most recent quarter, Q1 2024. In Q1, UDMY delivered a revenue of $196.85 million, a 11.6% YoY growth that beat its guidance by $1.9 million. Meanwhile, though UDMY has been unprofitable from GAAP standpoint, net loss margin has been narrowing as of late. In Q1, UDMY’s net loss margin was -9%, narrowing slightly from 10% last quarter. Operating cash flow (OCF) generation has also improved considerably in the past few quarters, with UDMY always delivering positive OCF every quarter, with the exception of last quarter.

The relatively solid OCF performance has enabled UDMY to maintain a decent liquidity position. In Q1, UDMY delivered an OCF of $20.97 million. Offset by a major $67 million use of cash for share repurchases, UDMY ended the quarter with over $430 million of liquidity with no debt. Despite the slight downtick in Q1, liquidity is still well above $400 million, and the decline has been steady and under control.

Catalyst

I believe UDMY remains in a very strong position to capture secular growth opportunities in enterprise upskilling, driven by the strong offerings with successful enterprise track record.

In my opinion, there is indeed a massive TAM for enterprise upskilling, driven primarily by the rising AI trends across sectors. Aside from the potential displacement of manual workers, AI adoption also creates potential threats, such as heightened cybersecurity risks, and also opportunities, such as generative AI usage in business optimization. In general, this creates solid secular opportunity for platforms like UDMY.

An area where UDMY has done very well has been in the enterprise upskilling and certifications. Aside from providing courses and certificates that could unlock stronger reputation and business opportunities for its clients, UDMY also provides a data-driven tool for its clients to view insights derived from the learning activities. Overall, the platform appears to have achieved a very strong product market fit as of Q1, in my opinion. As commented by the management, enterprise penetration has remained very strong as of Q1, which also indicates future revenue growth through potential existing clients’ expansions:

During Q1, we entered into new or expanded existing relationships with enterprise customers, including Pepsi, Flutter Entertainment and the South African Reserve Bank. In total, we now have more than 16,000 Udemy business customers in over 150 countries. Notably, we have more than doubled our enterprise customer base in the past three years.

Enterprise remains an important segment for UDMY, in my view, especially since the business customers not only made up almost 60% of UDMY’s revenue, but also contributed the most to margin expansion. I think that UDMY’s solid go-to market strategy, amplified by the channel partnerships, should unlock stronger enterprise penetration, driving high-margin revenue growth in FY 2024 and beyond. In my opinion, the strong execution here so far has also differentiated UDMY from its competitors addressing a similar space, such as Coursera.

Risk

While I believe risk remains minimal in near term, the upcoming leadership change in go-to market function could potentially introduce a bit of volatility for UDMY. In Q1, the management announced a decision to launch a search for a new CRO (Chief Revenue Officer). In addition, UDMY also appears to be hiring for several leadership positions in key markets where it experienced softness, as commented by the management:

As we mentioned on our last earnings call, we identified issues with two reseller partners in the APAC region, and we experienced some softness in EMEA as well as some underperforming cohorts within larger markets. Since that time, we began taking action to address these issues, including hiring general managers on the ground in South Korea and Vietnam to oversee our reseller partners in those markets. In addition, we have commenced a search for our Chief Revenue Officer to lead Udemy Business as our current leader will be leaving the company in June.

With the current leader leaving in two months' time and softness in certain geographies, I feel that there is room for uncertainties in the next few quarters, especially when it comes to sales execution and revenue expansion. This remains a risk factor I believe investors should monitor in the near-term.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for UDMY is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow by 9.8% YoY to $800.5 million, in line with the market’s estimate. I assume forward P/S to expand to 2.7x, implying a share price appreciation to $13 - $14 price level. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - UDMY to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $790 million, a 8.4% YoY growth that also assumes UDMY missing its low-end revenue guidance. P/S to contract slightly to 1.8x level, driving share price correction to $9.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $11.44 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 16%. I would rate the stock a buy.

My 50-50 bull-bear probability assignment is based on my belief that there is a real uncertainty from the softness in overseas regions that could be amplified by the CRO change, which may offset solid go-to market positioning into FY 2024. As of Q1, 60% of revenue has come from the international markets. Nonetheless, it appears that UDMY’s valuation today remains attractive.

Conclusion

UDMY is a leading online learning marketplace with global presence. The business should continue to benefit from the growing enterprise upskilling trend. UDMY’s comprehensive offerings and extensive channel partners go-to market strategy should also position the company well to capture these opportunities. UDMY will also welcome a new CFO to replace the current one, who is leaving in July. This remains a risk factor investors need to be aware of. My 1-year price target of $11.4 per share projects an upside of about 16%, suggesting that the stock is attractively valued today. I rate the stock a buy.