Crown Castle: Cash Flow Pressures And Debt Financing Limit Upside

May 18, 2024 6:22 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • Crown Castle shares have underperformed, losing 8% this year due to high interest rates and Sprint-related cancellations.
  • Q1 results showed a decline in revenue and FFO, with ongoing increases in interest expense reducing FFO more sharply.
  • The company's cap-ex program is largely debt-funded, leading to a burdened balance sheet and limited cash flow growth, and its dividend coverage is low.
  • The company is considering alternatives for its fiber unit, but the path to value creation for shareholders is unclear.

Mobile phone telecommunications tower aerial

davidf

Shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) have been a poor performer this year, losing 8%, as high interest rates and Sprint-related cancellations have weighed on investor sentiment and results. In November, I last covered Crown Castle, and I

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.8K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News