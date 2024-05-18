davidf

Shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) have been a poor performer this year, losing 8%, as high interest rates and Sprint-related cancellations have weighed on investor sentiment and results. In November, I last covered Crown Castle, and I downgraded shares to a “hold.” I was disappointed by increasing cap-ex spending in the face of weak organic growth and viewed its reliance on debt financing as aggressive in this interest rate environment. Since then, shares have risen 11%, significantly lagging the S&P 500’s 22% rally. With that magnitude of relative underperformance, one could argue a “sell” rating would have been justified. With new financial data, now is an opportune time to revisit CCI, given the company is in a proxy fight, which should come to a conclusion over the next week. This may also provide clarity around strategic alternatives for a business unit. I remain cautious. While retaining a hold rating, I am modestly more negative than several months ago as challenges appear more structural.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 17th, Crown Castle generated $1.72 in funds from operations (FFO), beating consensus by $0.03. Revenue fell by 7% from last year to $1.6 billion, and as a result Adjusted EBITDA fell over 6% to $1.04 billion. CCI has been able to maintain operating leverage despite the revenue headwinds thanks to aggressive cost control. As a result, SG&A fell by 6% to 183 million. However, FFO was down was down by $79 million to $749 million, and FFO/share was similarly down by 10% from $1.91 last year.

FFO has fallen more sharply than EBITDA because CCI faces ongoing increases in interest expense. In the quarter, interest expense rose by $24 million to $226 million. This is due to a combination of gradually refinancing lower cost debt at higher prevailing yields and an elevated debt load that is likely to keep growing. I continue to have concerns about the aggressiveness of Crown Castle’s capital allocation policy, which I will discuss further below.

Overall, site rental revenue declined by 2%, and results continue to be pressured by the cancel of Sprint contracts following its acquisition by T-Mobile (TMUS). However, organic growth ex-Sprint was 5%. I was encouraged to see that core leasing activity of $81 million was up from $57 million last year. After weak contracting last year, we may be seeing the market regain some strength. CCI is essentially running uphill—having to sign customers just to replace lost revenue from Sprint/TMUS. It is signing new customers more effectively, but this has still not been enough to offset lost revenue. As we lapse these contracts, revenue growth should accelerate in 2025, but at the pace of resigning, it will likely take beyond 2025 to return to 2023 EBITDA levels. Things are getting less difficult, but the environment is still not favorable.

Q1 results have progressed largely according to plan, and as a result management has reaffirmed all major guidance points, forecasting a modest decline in site rental revenue and more meaningful declines down the P&L with FFO down about 8% given higher interest expense. Excluding the impact of Sprint, this forecast assumes that rental billings rise 5% with towers up 4.5%, small cells 13% and fiber up 3%. Small cells have been aided by a non-recurring one-time $5 million payment in Q1. This guidance is largely consistent with Q1 results, and I view this as broadly credible.

Crown Castle

The below walk shows well the pressures the company faces. After Sprint, net organic growth will be about $85 million, which will be more than fully consumed by higher interest expenses with higher operating expenses and prepaid rent headwinds pushing FFO lower. Now, some investors may be inclined to look through this decline as the Sprint cancellation should be a one-time headwind. However, I would caution that FFO excluding Sprint is forecast to decline about $90 million. In other words, the company is facing cash flow pressure absent this headwind, in part because of interest expense pressure and slower than hoped-for growth from its small cell business. This is a reason I am cautious about how much cash flow growth CCI will generate in 2025-2026 even after the Sprint headwind has passed given the fact the core business is still not yet growing.

Crown Castle

This subpar growth comes despite a large cap-ex program, raising questions about its efficacy. During Q1, it spent $320 million on cap-ex; $298 million of that is discretionary and $22 million is sustaining. Of that discretionary spending, about 90% or $259 million is going into fiber. For the full year, it is targeting about $1.58 billion of cap-ex, including $430 million of prepaid rent additions, which nets to $1.15 billion. This program is almost entirely debt funded. CCI pays a $1.565 dividend, which costs $688 million. At the midpoint of guidance, it will retain just about $250 million of FFO. As such, it will need to borrow about $900 million this year. Plus, prepaid rent is essentially a borrowing from customers whereby they pay today and then when they use the small-cell or towers, they pay less. This saves debt issuance today but reduces cash revenue in the future, reducing longer-term cash flow growth.

Debt-financed cap-ex is not inherently bad, though there is an added risk vs funding out of retained cash flow. The challenge is CCI already has a burdened balance sheet in my view. It carries $23.3 billion of net debt, giving it 5.6x debt/EBITDA leverage. With another $900 million in debt issuance possible this year, leverage will creep towards 6x. With limited near-term EBITDA growth, it is also difficult to see a path to deleveraging towards a healthier 4.5-5.0x level. 90% of debt is fixed rate with an average maturity of 7 years. Only about $1.7 billion matures over the next 18 months, so refinancing maturing debt at higher rates will be a modest headwind, but likely a persistent one for at least 12-24 months.

It is against this context that I would note that Crown has been engaged in a proxy fight with its former co-founder Ted Miller who is seeking seats on the board. However with Crown having a cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and having received the support of ISS, I expect it to prevail in this proxy fight (as most companies usually do). The shareholder meeting is scheduled for May 22nd. Even if Miller wins a seat, he will be a minority voice on the board, and I would not expect a material strategy shift.

In terms of strategy, CCI is looking at strategic alternatives for its fiber business. It is engaged with multiple parties on a transaction for some or all of its fiber and small cell business. It could sell all of or just a stake in just the enterprise fiber unit or both it and the small cell unit, as their operations are linked but not inextricably so. This could leave CCI as more of a pure-play tower business with its small-cell unit never generating the returns that had been hoped for.

As with all transactions, valuation will be key; however, selling this unit will reduce CCI’s cash flow. As such, it will need to use proceeds to pay down debt to maintain leverage ratios. Additionally with less cash flow, it may need to reduce its dividend. Management has stated its “support” for the dividend, but with coverage of just about 1.1x, there is limited maneuverability. Now, CCI could use eventual proceeds to pay down debt and buy back stock, reducing the total cost of the dividend but allowing the same per share payout. However with small-cells less attractive than towers given less inflation protection and lower per-unit economics, a sale price could be at a lower multiple than CCI currently trades. Ultimately, I view a JV as more likely than a total sale, to limit the impact of lost cash flow at a lower multiple, leaving the door open to further stake sales or a spin to shareholders down the road.

When making investment decisions, we need to consider the opportunity in a stock relative to peers to gauge prospects for out or underperformance. Seeking Alpha provides a very helpful relative value screener, which comps CCI to the real estate sector. Now, real estate is very diverse. While most of the sector is exposed to rental income, rental trends in office, cell towers, apartments, and warehouses can vary. However, real estate as an asset class will have its valuation tied closely to interest rates, providing a commonality.

There are several items I would focus on. First, CCI is quite debt-centric with debt/assets 16% higher than the sector norm. This is consistent with my earlier point that CCI has a fairly highly-leveraged balance sheet, and given its ongoing reliance on debt financing, this is likely to be an ongoing trend. Over the medium term, its higher debt load does increase its risk from higher rates. Additionally, on a price/FFO basis, it trades at a premium to peers, both over the past year and over the next year.

Seeking Alpha

What is striking to me is that its valuation premium is actually higher on a go-forward than a historic basis. This is due, in my opinion, to investors seeing the challenges around Sprint cancellations being a one-time challenge. As such, 2024 FFO could be weak, but when this is lapped, FFO could grow more quickly, allowing for a higher multiple off of depressed results. However, I struggle to share this optimism. Even excluding Sprint, FFO is declining this year, despite improvement in new leasing as small cell economics are less attractive than towers. Plus, interest expense will likely continue to build.

CCI does offer a higher current dividend yield, but this is largely a feature of its low coverage ratio, which will make dividend growth very slow and makes balance sheet repair even more difficult. Indeed, leverage is likely to rise at least through mid-2025 at the company's current plan. I understand how a 6% dividend can appeal to investors, but over time, the lack of dividend growth will be a headwind for shares, and if the business deteriorates further, the need to repair the balance sheet could threaten the security of the payout.

Given how much cash flow its dividend consumes, CCI will likely be a net borrower at least into 2026, further increasing interest expense, alongside the gradual headwind from rolling over low-cost debt at higher yields. Moreover, given strong prepaid rents to fund some cap-ex, realized cash rental growth in future years may be lower. This is why I do not expect a recovery to 2023 EBITDA until 2026 at the soonest. By comparison, apartment REITs like AvalonBay (AVB) are already discussing conditions improving after a downturn over the past year. I am not certain CCI will see a faster recovery than real estate (ex-office)t, making a premium valuation harder to justify.

Whether as a stand-alone business or after financial transactions, the reality remains CCI has a levered balance sheet with elevated cap-ex that is not generating meaningful cash flow growth as returns on invested cash flow diminish. With EBITDA likely to take several years to return to 2023 levels, I do not see a path for sustained dividend growth, though management for now seems committed to its current payout. Investors do collect 6%, and if there is a successful asset sale, that could provide some upside, though I expect it to be limited, given these structural headwinds. Until there is a path to deleveraging and better dividend coverage, I would not be a buyer. I see shares as dead money in the $100-105 area and would invest elsewhere.

Given the structural balance sheet and cash flow challenges I see, there is a temptation to downgrade shares to a sell. However, I do not see a near-term catalyst given long-term contracts that would cause a significant decline in shares, unless treasury yields jump substantially. Additionally, there is some upside risk that it achieves a more successful asset sales than I expect, which would keep me from shorting the stock. Ultimately, this stock to me is more "dead money" than a stock clearly headed for decline. I see much better opportunities elsewhere in names like AVB, and I would rotate away from CCI, but there is not an imminent need to sell.