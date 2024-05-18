ConocoPhillips: Delaware, Willow And The Decade Of Low-Risk Growth

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
431 Followers

Summary

  • ConocoPhillips is the largest independent oil and gas producer in North America, with a focus on the Permian Basin.
  • The company's long-term investment strategy is based on growth in well-established reservoirs, primarily in North America.
  • ConocoPhillips has a track record of operational excellence and countercyclical capital allocation, making it a low-risk investment over the long term.

Side profile of a tribal young woman throwing a spear

Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is the largest independent oil and gas producer in North America. Unlike its major integrated peers, the company has no downstream processing capacity which exposes it to the whims of

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
431 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News