Oddity Tech: A Unique Fusion Of Beauty And Tech

May 18, 2024 7:00 AM ETOddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock1 Comment
Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
110 Followers

Summary

  • Oddity is aiming to disrupt the beauty industry with machine learning and AI based molecular discovery.
  • The potential market is very large and the company's growth is impressive.
  • There are catalysts on the horizon with a new brand due next year.

Big data Network Abstract concept

Vertigo3d

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) is a consumer tech company that sells beauty products using a DTC model by leveraging machine learning, AI and other technologies. The company, which IPO’d in 2023 at $35 and is headquartered in Israel, is not only attractive because

This article was written by

Futurist Stocks profile picture
Futurist Stocks
110 Followers
Individual investor focusing mostly on tech stocks that have growth potential. BSc in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ODD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser and this is not financial advice. This article is intended for informational purposes only and reflects my personal opinions only. You should always make investment decisions based upon your individual financial situation and personal research. Please consult a licensed investment adviser before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ODD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News