Rivian: 80% Of Market Value Is Now Cash

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.3K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian Automotive reported a wider-than-expected loss for 1Q24 due to high production expenses.
  • Despite the loss, the company saw an 82.1% increase in sales year-over-year.
  • The company's valuation is now up to 80% of its cash value, making it an attractive investment despite the lack of growth.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) released its quarterly earnings on May 7, 2024 and reported a wider-than-anticipated loss for 1Q24 amid an underwhelming production ramp.

The electric-vehicle maker lost $1.45 billion in 1Q24 amid high production expenses; however, Rivian Automotive did succeed

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.3K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News