Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) as an investment option at its current market price. This fund is run by Nuveen and its primary objective is "current income through investments in taxable municipal securities".

It has been a while since I covered NBB - although my followers know I write about the municipal bond sector more broadly on a regular basis. Still, it is worth pointing out that last year I had a positive outlook on this particular taxable muni CEF. I had placed a buy rating on the fund back in August, and suffice to say the return since then has been reasonably good:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This is a decent return in less than a year, although it isn't great. Equities have rallied hard and cash would have returned between 4-5% over this time period, so NBB is only slightly beating risk-free options. Still, a beat is a beat, so that is good. But it leaves me wondering if one would be better served looking elsewhere for value.

After reviewing, that latter point is where I ended up. I think NBB's run is likely to slow in the months ahead and investors would be wise to either lock-in some profit or stay patient to wait for a better entry point. I see a couple headwinds that lead me to believe patience will be rewarded and I will discuss the rationale behind my downgrade to "hold" in detail below.

Let's Start With The Good - Valuation

To begin, I want to emphasize I still think NBB is a reasonable option for those wanting taxable muni exposure. While I am fading my initial buy rating, this has more to do with my shorter-term outlook for the sector than the overall make-up of this investment theme. I believe munis can play a fundamental role in any individual portfolio and this is a fund I will keep on my radar screen for entry points in the future.

Part of why I am not more bearish on this CEF has to do with the discount to NAV. The simple fact is NBB looks cheap from a valuation perspective, with a discount nearing the double-digit range:

NBB Fast Facts (Nuveen)

It looks to me that investors are getting a fairly good price to buy this option at the moment - this helps to support the idea that downside risk is not too great right now. This is central to why "hold" makes sense to me rather than "sell" because I see a limit to how much wider this discount can get.

Aside from being a large discount on the surface, readers should bear in mind this has actually expanded since my August review. That means that while NBB has pumped out a total return near 6%, it has actually gotten cheaper to own. That is a win-win for value-oriented investors and is a big factor for why I will continue to monitor this fund very closely going forward.

Munis No Longer "Contrarian"

I will shift now to a reason for some caution. My followers are well aware that I like to position myself as a bit of a contrarian when deciding to amplify my exposure to a particular sector - munis included. This means when a fund, sector, or general investment idea falls out of favor in the short-term I get very interested. This contrarian view can often lead to "alpha" - and that is what we are all here for isn't it?

In this light, I think the contrarian play on munis overall has passed us by a bit. Going in to the latter stages of 2023, I saw a lot of inherent value here because investors were shunning the sector. But now, after a rebound (as seen in gains for NBB as well), we have seen a lot of money roll back into the sector. In fact, the market has seen very consistent inflows in to munis overall (taxable and tax-exempt) as 2024 has gotten underway:

Weekly Flows (Municipal Sector) (Vanguard)

What this tells me is that this is no longer an "unloved" for "forgotten" sector. Investors have rotated back in with a vengeance and, while positive for holders when the year began, limits the go-forward opportunity in my view. I prefer to buy these types of sectors when investors are shunning them, not piling in. This is supportive of why "hold" looks to make more sense to me than buy now that so much money has shifted back into the sector in Q1 (and early Q2) this year.

Inflation & Higher Rates - Continued Caution

The next topic has to do with an item I have been harping on for almost two years now with respect to leveraged CEFs. My readers likely are sick of hearing about this so I will keep it short - but the fact is it remains an important discussion item for anyone considering these types of funds (muni or not).

What I am referencing is the elevated inflationary environment and therefore higher interest rate environment and that impact on leveraged CEFs. These are products that borrow at short-term rates to invest the proceeds in longer-dated securities, which presumably have higher interest rates (providing a boost to net income for the fund). NBB is one such product, with a leveraged percentage that is quite high:

Leverage (NBB) (Nuveen)

The reality is this can be a big part of NBB's performance during good times, but can be a major hurdle when the macro-environment doesn't favor such a set-up. That is the type of environment we are in now - an inverted yield curve that makes borrowing at short-term rates expensive while limiting opportunities at the longer end of the yield curve.

The challenge here is I continue to believe the market is at a disconnect between what the Fed is telling us and what investors want to believe. Any positive inflation reading lends to enthusiasm over rate cuts and sustainably lower inflation for the future. That is not where I think we are right now. Yes, inflation has come down, but it remains elevated in historical terms. Quite simply we are not at the 2% target that the Fed wants to see:

CPI (YOY) (US) (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Due to this I do not believe the Fed is going to cut rates in the short-term. I think bullishness on this attribute is unfounded. This is not a wild claim either, since those who have been Fed hawks have been spot-on for two years running now.

The bottom-line is that rates are likely to remain higher for longer and that pressures leveraged CEFs of all stripes. This includes NBB and remains a key supporting factor for why I think a more neutral outlook is appropriate.

Income Boost - Be Wary

Another topic to keep an eye on is the fund's income stream. On the surface this is a major win for NBB since my last article. The fund has a very high (relatively speaking) yield for the muni bond sector and - very positively - has seen an income boost since my last article:

Income Bump (NBB) (Nuveen)

This has pushed the yield near 9% and the income boost is very likely a key reason behind the fund's positive total return since I last covered it. This suggests a lot of investor optimism over the higher distribution.

The key question here is - how sustainable is this boost? I highlighted the leveraged CEF headwind and that will indeed pressure NBB going forward. This will make the higher payout difficult to manage if the macro-environment does not shift at some point this year (which I do not expect until Q4 at the earliest). Further, Nuveen itself has highlighted that the reason behind this increase is not necessarily because the fund is "earning" more in income each month (which is what I would like to see).

Consider the recent announcement prior to NBB's income boost - which coincided with income boosts across a number of Nuveen's CEFs. The

These changes (higher payout) are intended to help support secondary market trading in fund shares and improve each fund’s discount to NAV. It is anticipated that to maintain the distribution amounts outlined below, certain funds may ultimately make distributions from sources other than the current net investment income of the funds. In this regard, the source of monthly distributions may include prior accumulated undistributed net investment income and, potentially, a return of capital"

What this means is that Nuveen has been attempting to increase investor interest in their funds by raising the distributions. They are hopeful that a higher payout rate will bring fresh capital into the funds and therefore narrow the discounts to NAV.

We haven't seen this play out exactly this way with NBB - given the fund's discount has actually widened since last year. Further, this notice suggests the increase may not be a long-term move, but will revert back to lower levels once those goals have been achieved (if they are achieved at all). A fund cannot pay out more than it is earning indefinitely, and return of capital payouts just to try to ignite interest in a fund is not necessarily the best investment strategy in my view. For this reason I view the income boost for NBB with a grain of sale and don't use it as a supporting factor to buy the fund like I would under other circumstances.

Stocks Remain The Momentum Play

My last thought has to do with relative value. The reality is that I have used municipal bonds - and funds like NBB - as equity hedges for over a decade. They have served me well in that they provide steady income and downside protection when equity markets get rattled. So when I see an environment where stocks are too stretched or downside is forthcoming, I amplify my exposure to this investment theme.

The challenge right now is that stocks - while seemingly expensive - are simply out-performing most other asset classes right now. In particular large-cap US stocks are truly the place to be for almost two years now and this is leading me to think my cash would be better served riding this bull market rather than building on to positions to protect against it.

The logic is that stocks have been rising for good reason. While markets are hitting all-time highs, so too are corporate earnings. And earnings are what drive equity prices over the long-term:

S&P 500 Earnings vs. S&P 500 Index (Edward Jones)

I think be being too light on equity positions, investors are missing out. This may seem late to the game, but I have been a large-cap bull for a while now and I wrote a piece a few weeks ago on why I remain one to this day. This is relevant for me muni outlook because I like munis when options are limited elsewhere. That is not the base case that I have at the moment and therefore view munis as more of a wait-and-see play for now and equities as the better play.

Bottom-line

NBB is well managed, has a steep discount to NAV, and saw an income boost to start the year. All of these factors have helped drive a positive return since my "buy" article in mid-2023. However, I think taking some chips off the table is the wise move now. Interest rates remain high, inflation is not coming down quick enough for the Fed, and large-cap US equities continue to reign supreme. All of this balances out for me to downgrade my rating on "NBB" to hold going forward. As such, I will caution my readers to be very selective with new positions at this time.