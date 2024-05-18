Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Wall Street witnessed a record-breaking week, primarily driven by the latest consumer inflation data. On Wednesday, the headline consumer price index (CPI) for April increased at a slower-than-anticipated rate, while the core CPI cooled for the first time since October 2023. Following the data, markets were off to the races as investors ramped up their Federal Reserve interest rate-cut bets. The positive sentiment pushed the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) above the 5,300-point level for the first time ever. The post-CPI euphoria stalled somewhat over the final two days of the week, but a stellar earnings report from Walmart (WMT) was enough of a catalyst to push the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) past 40,000 points on Thursday in a historic first. For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) added +1.5%, the blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +2.1%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Thought the Fed was only data dependent? Guess again. Data-centric traders celebrated in style after April's Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% from March, easing from the +0.4% pace seen in the previous three months. The print, which meant inflation is still running well above the 3% level on an annualized basis, helped push Wall Street indices to new record highs, with the S&P 500 (SP500) crossing 5,300 for the first time ever and the Dow (DJI) briefly trading above 40,000. Meanwhile, the meme stock craze recharged after Keith Gill - or Roaring Kitty - tweeted for the first time in years, but the rally cooled off just as dramatically as it started. (124 comments)

Quarterly results from the retail sector were in the spotlight amid growing concerns that U.S. consumers are tightening the purse strings. On Tuesday, Home Depot's (HD) weak Q1 numbers signaled a pullback in consumer discretionary spending, as well as a delayed start to spring. Things were different over at Walmart (WMT), which delivered a powerhouse quarter. Shares notched all-time highs on Thursday, with the biggest U.S. retailer benefiting from high-income shoppers hunting for lower prices and growth in digital advertising. Meanwhile, retail sales came in flat, while regional business activity cooled further, suggesting the Fed could ease monetary policy earlier than expected. (10 comments)



It had voiced hopes for data licensing agreements during its IPO process, and it got the big wish this week. A new partnership will bring Reddit (RDDT) content to OpenAI's ChatGPT by allowing the Microsoft-backed (MSFT) firm to access its data API. Reddit shares spiked over 14% in premarket trading on Friday after the announcement, which will see OpenAI become a Reddit advertising partner as well. "Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit," declared CEO Steve Huffman. (20 comments)

It was 13F season this week, where hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management reveal their holdings. The flurry of filings shed light on what they bought and sold during the quarter, but investment managers can also make special requests to regulators to keep some of their stakes confidential. Insurance-focused Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) revealed one of those positions, disclosing a prior $6.7B stake in Chubb (CB), with market participants sending the stock up 8% AH on Wednesday as some looked to copy the successful picks of Warren Buffett. Other 13F highlights included filings from Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, Michael Burry's Scion and David Tepper's Appaloosa. (45 comments)

As streaming services crowd the market, they are racing to form alliances that offer "choice and value" for customers. The latest is Comcast (CMCSA), which said it would launch a new streaming bundle that'll include Peacock, Netflix (NFLX), and Apple TV (AAPL) at a "vastly reduced price." That's "everyday pricing, not an introductory pricing," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced, saying the StreamSaver bundle will be available this month. Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) unveiled their own streaming bundle only a week ago, following their partnership with Fox (FOX) to build a joint sports streamer. (47 comments)