JamesBrey

Investment Thesis

I last covered Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) with a buy rating in May 2023 and the stock is up ~36% since then. Looking forward, MWA is well-positioned to deliver good growth prospects in the coming quarters. The company's revenue growth should benefit from pricing increases and strength in the Municipal Repair and Replacement (R&R) end market driven by pent-up demand for R&R activities. Additionally, improving conditions in the new residential construction end market and the completion of channel inventory destocking in iron gates and hydrants should further help revenues. In the medium to long term, increased spending from IIJA should drive demand for the company's products, supporting revenue growth.

On the margin front, the margins should benefit from price increases, operating leverage, cost reductions, and improved productivity. Further, the margins should also improve as the company ramps up production at its new foundry and closes the old foundry which should help it save duplicative costs and eliminate outsourcing costs. Moreover, I see good chances for the company's P/E multiple re-rating as the company continues its good execution. Considering the good growth prospects and the potential for P/E multiple re-rating, I maintain my buy rating on the MWA stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In FY21 and FY22, the company's sales benefited from higher pricing and increased volumes due to good end-market demand. However, last year, the company's sales growth was negatively impacted by high interest rates and customer inventory destocking resulting in lower volumes. The company lapped this impact in the recent quarter and the sales growth turned positive in Q2 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Water Flow Solutions segment's sales grew by 30.9% Y/Y driven by higher volumes of iron gate valves and service brass products and price increases across most product lines.

In the Water Management Solutions segment, sales declined by 16% Y/Y due to lower volumes across most product lines which more than offset higher pricing across most product lines. Hydrant sales were down double-digit Y/Y due to tough comparisons as the Q2 2023 sales benefited from increased hydrant shipments from an elevated backlog.

On a consolidated basis, higher pricing across most product lines and increased volumes in the Water Flow Solutions segment effectively offset lower volumes in the Water Management Solutions segment and resulted in a 6.2% Y/Y increase in net sales to $353.4 million.

MWA's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company's revenue growth outlook is positive. On its last earnings call, management noted that municipal repair and replacement activity remains very resilient and the new residential construction end market is improving relative to a challenging 2023. The municipal R&R market in the U.S. has seen several years of underinvestment and the pent-up demand for Repair and Replacement activity is huge which should provide a good runaway for growth in this market.

Challenges Faced by U.S. Water Utilities (Company's Presentation)

U.S. Water Infrastructure Requires Substantial Investments (Company's Presentation)

While the high mortgage rates are impacting the new residential housing markets, things are improving versus a slow 2023. One should note that MWA's products are used in the initial stages while doing land improvements for converting raw land into new communities. This happens before the actual housing units are started. While the interest rate cuts have been delayed somewhat, they are still expected to happen over the next couple of years, and home builders/ land developers are likely to increase their land improvement activities in anticipation of the interest rate cuts in the coming quarters which should help demand.

Further, the company is also expected to benefit from increased infrastructure spending as it starts to see the benefit of IIJA funds flowing from the next year onwards.

Water Utilities and Water Infrastructure Funding (Company's Presentation)

In addition to healthy end market demand trends, the company is also expected to benefit from channel inventory destocking ending for iron gates and hydrants. Also, while hydrant shipment faced some tough comparisons last quarter as the prior year's quarter benefited from the elevated backlog, comparisons should start to ease over the next few quarters benefiting sales.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of implementing price increases and increased prices by mid-single-digits in February which should continue to benefit sales. The pricing outlook remains strong given improving end market conditions and I expect further price increases moving forward.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q2 2024, the company's margin benefitted from manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies and pricing increases. These positives helped more than offset higher strategic reorganization charges and inflationary pressures primarily stemming from labor inflation. As a result, the gross margin expanded by 750 bps Y/Y to 36.9% and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 890 bps Y/Y to 23.3%.

On a segment basis, the Water Flow Solutions and the Water Management Solutions segments grew adjusted EBITDA margin by 1570 bps and 170 bps Y/Y, respectively.

MWA's Consolidated Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

MWA's Segment-Wise Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company's margin should continue to benefit from price increases and operating leverage as sales improve. Further, the company is doing a good job of ramping up production at its new foundry and intends to close the old foundry by the end of the calendar year 2024. This should help it save the duplicative costs of running two foundries and benefit margin by 80 to 100 bps. The company will also be able to eliminate some outsourcing costs as it ramps up its new foundry. After the last few years of hiccups, the company is now executing well in terms of improving manufacturing performance, cost reduction initiatives, and footprint rationalization which should help margins moving forward.

Valuation

MWA stock is trading at 22.66x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $0.85 and 20.69x FY25 EPS estimate of $0.93. Over the last five years, the stock has traded at an average forward P/E OF 21.05x.

Many good quality companies levered to water end markets like TetraTech (TTEK) and Xylem (XYL) trade at P/E multiples in the high 20s/ low 30s. This is because water and water infrastructure and conservation is a long-term theme attracting meaningful investors' attention. MWA's botched execution in the past has prevented its P/E multiple from expanding to such levels. However, the company is now showing some promising signs in terms of execution which can help re-rate its valuation multiple higher. The company's net leverage is also reasonable now at ~1.1x after the last few years of deleveraging and its board has recently reaffirmed the appointment of Marietta Edmunds Zakas as CEO which should bring some added certainty, helping the re-rating. So, I believe there is a further upside potential even after the big post earnings run-up. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

The company is subject to broader macroeconomic risks like higher interest rates and inflation which could affect the demand in the residential construction market and adversely impact the overall financial performance.

While the company is doing a good job in terms of execution, any missteps in operational management, such as production delays in the new foundry, could negatively impact the margin growth and the stock upside that I anticipate may not materialize.

Takeaway

MWA has good revenue and margin growth potential over the coming years. The company's revenue growth is poised to benefit from resilient municipal R&R end market, improving new residential construction end market, increased infrastructure investments, and a potential reversal in interest rate cycle in the coming years. Further, carryover benefits from previous price increases and future price increases should contribute to revenue and margin growth. The margins should also benefit from operating leverage, cost reductions, productivity gains, and ramping up of production in the new foundry. Moreover, I believe its P/E multiple can also see a re-rating if MWA continues to execute well. So, I maintain my buy rating on the stock.