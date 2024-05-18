Brothers91/E+ via Getty Images

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is a leading transportation and logistics company and the stock is part of my long-term portfolio which was added last year. I think that it is rare to find a business such as this and have a chance to add it to the portfolio when there could still be a lot of runway in its growth. The business itself is relatively straightforward but what they have been doing in the space is certainly eyebrow-raising. I believe this company exhibits the characteristics to become a behemoth and we are just starting.

TFI International is a serial acquirer

TFI International company has established itself as a highly active and skilled serial acquirer in the fragmented transportation industry, rapidly growing its scale and capabilities through a steady stream of strategic acquisitions over the past decade. Some notable deals include its $800M acquisition of UPS Freight in 2021, acquisitions of Siemens Transportation Group and Hot Line Freight Systems in the first few months of 2023 to expand its LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) footprint in Canada and the U.S, and its latest and largest acquisition is the $1.1B deal to buy flatbed truckload carrier Daseke, announced in December 2023. This transformative deal will double the size of TFI's Truckload segment and create a leading North American truckload business.

TFI's CEO Alain Bédard had planned for over $500M in acquisitions in 2023 alone, to land a larger deal in 2024 (which turned out to be Daseke). This demonstrates its ambitious targets for continued inorganic growth through M&A. The successful integration of over 90 companies since 2014 across various transportation segments like LTL, Truckload, Logistics, and Package and Courier highlights TFI's proven ability to extract synergies from acquisitions.

TFII is a cash compounder

Nothing explains TFII stock's financials better than its growth strategy. Its revenues have seen massive jumps along the way, mostly attributed to inorganic growth. But what makes it a cash compounder?

When a stock or a business is referred to as a "cash compounder," it means that the company can generate significant amounts of cash and then reinvest that cash back into the business to generate even more cash in the future. Efficiently using its cash flow through allocation, high ROIC, growing EPS, and long-term focus are all characteristics of a cash compounder.

1. Free Cash Flow: TFI International has shown robust growth in free cash flow over the past decade. The compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of FCF over ten years stands at around 17%, with a total growth of approximately 387%. Even in the most recent fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the company reported a free cash flow of approximately $650M, marking a growth of 5% from the previous year. This consistent ability to generate and grow free cash flow is a key indicator of a cash compounder.

2. Return on Invested Capital: The company's ROIC as of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was approximately 12%. Although there has been a slight decline in ROIC in the most recent quarter to 11.3%, the company has maintained a double-digit ROIC over the past few years, peaking in early 2022 at slightly above 20%. A strong ROIC indicates efficient use of capital to generate returns, a critical attribute of a cash compounder.

3. Earnings Per Share: TFI International's EPS has seen significant growth over ten years, with a CAGR of approximately 25% and a total increase of more than 850%. However, it's important to note a recent decline in EPS, with a 36% drop in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Despite this recent downturn, the long-term growth trajectory in EPS suggests the company's potential to increase shareholder value over time.

Capital Allocator: While we have already seen how the company prioritizes long-term value creation through meaningful acquisitions and integrations, it has also been returning capital to shareholders.

The company has a consistent history of paying dividends since 2002. The consistent dividend payments, coupled with a yield of 1.17%, reflect the company's ability to return cash to shareholders. Most important of all, this dividend is well covered by its earnings and cash flows.

Additionally, the company has also engaged in stock buybacks. In October 2023, TFI announced an equity buyback plan to repurchase up to 7.1M common shares, representing 8.33% of its outstanding shares. Its latest 12-month buyback yield is 2.6% and averaged 1.7% in the last five years.

Overall, it pleases me to say that their capital allocation game is on point. Not only are we seeing the company meaningfully grow through acquisitions, they are also creating value for shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

TFII's Results from the latest quarter - Q1, 2024

The latest quarter came with another acquisition. The company acquired Hercules Forwarding, a Less-Than-Truckload carrier with an emphasis on intra-US and US-to-Canada cross-border transportation. This is what the CEO, Alain Bédard had to say about the acquisition -

This bolt-on acquisition fortifies our US LTL portfolio while adding cross-border LTL into Canada, creating a partner for our Canada-to-US shipments while offering synergy opportunities on both sides of the border. Hercules' impressively low claims ratio and skill at serving multiple premium freight markets moving high-value cargo across the US and Canada aligns well with our focus and operating philosophy...

But what does the financial results look like for the latest quarter?

TFII reported earnings per share of $1.09 for Q1 2024, down $0.18 from the comparable quarter of 2023

Revenue for Q1 2024 was $1.6 billion, a slight increase from $1.56 billion in Q1 2023.

$200M in net cash from operating activities versus $232M in Q1 2023, and positive free cash flow of $137M relative to $196M

While the revenues remain almost unchanged, there is a noticeable difference in the bottom line. TFI's CEO stated the company performed well in a challenging environment and highlighted the recently closed acquisition of Daseke to add scale to their truckload operations going forward. The hit to the bottom line was attributed to Truckload's difficult market conditions, and the freight recession is not expected to change much before 2025. The CEO also acknowledges that the market is quite unusual in freight and something that has not been seen in 30 years. This is what the CEO, Alain Bédard had to say to an analyst question -

I had a little bit of concern when I look at the environment and the market right now. I would never, Jordan, anticipated that '24 was going to be so rough in terms of the freight environment. I mean, I'm telling you, if you would have asked me six months ago, what you think about early '24, I would never have said that it would be that bad. I mean, look at the truckload guys. Some guys are losing money. I mean, this is probably one of the worst market we've seen in the last 30 years.

TFII's current valuation and forward valuation by considering the economic risks

When I evaluate valuation, I try to look at it through four different lenses. The first three will focus on current valuation and the last one will focus on forward multiple.

1. The first lens would be comparing it to the sector. The dip in profitability has resulted in its trailing Price-to-earnings multiple (24.3x) and cashflow multiple (11.7x) trading in line with the sector (24.6x and 14x)

Valuation grades (SA)

2. Zooming further into the industry, the company starts to rank much better. It places 4th out of 21 components in terms of PE multiple and 7th in terms of cash multiple.

Valuation against Industry Components (SA)

3. Against its history of 10 years, it is trading on its high end. The below snapshot shows that approximately 90% of the time in the last ten years the PE multiple was lower than what it is presently.

Percentile Rank of Valuation (Koyfin)

4. Lastly, the most important of all is the forward multiple. Most sources show lower forward multiples but this is where I think we need to balance optimism with economic risks as this industry segment is closely tied to the economy.

On a macro level, it can be argued that the economy is showing early signs of cratering. Canada's GDP per capita continued to decline sharply in February 2024. Economists noted it had dropped by 3% from its peak in September 2022, with the first quarter's annualized GDP per capita estimated at -1.2%. Despite expected annualized GDP growth of 2.5% for Q1, the falling GDP per capita signaled a struggling economy, with some economists arguing Canada is effectively in a recession on a per-person basis.

The conditions south of the border (U.S.) are not very encouraging either considering the company has been expanding in the states and the U.S. economic health is crucial for continued top-line growth. The economy is under pressure from high rates and Retail sales were flat in April, falling below economists’ expectations. So it is hard to say how it will trend going forward.

On the upside, there are two recent acquisitions whose results will start to bear an effect in the coming quarters. If the company continues to be great at what it does (acquire, optimize, cut costs, increase efficiency, repeat) we will start to see material effects on the bottom line which could more than counter the economic slowdown. To this effect, multiple statements made by the CEO stood out in the earnings call -

Speaking of Truckload, as you know, earlier this month we closed the acquisition of Daseke, a business very complementary to our own, serving many attractive specialized and industrial end markets and providing us even greater scale. You'll begin to see the Daseke contribution in the second quarter, and similar to other acquisition of ours, we see an immediate opportunity to enhance financial results... To run the Daseke head office is the cost was about the same as to run TFI head office. Now that cost at Daseke has been reduced by 75%, okay, over the course of the next year or two. So, we're going to be down to very little cost. And the operating companies at Daseke, you could say there's about nine business unit that operates, okay, so these operators, I'm looking at the results for '23 excluding the head office, okay, those guys did a pretty good job in the market environment of '23. I'm looking at '24.

So to accommodate the uncertainties, valuation needs to be evaluated over a range of scenarios. This would tell us how good or bad it can get.

Scenario based valuation (Author generated)

So on the lower end, if we witness another 30% drop in EPS we could see PE shooting well past 30x at which point the company could get richly valued (Hard to make a case for the company to be trading where it is and we could see a substantial drop in stock price). On the higher end, if the economy takes an upward turn or the company starts realizing the benefits of its recent acquisitions and a 30% rise in EPS, the forward multiple would be around 18x a very attractive prospect.

A strong Buy

I believe this company is a long-term buy-and-hold. Short-term economic risks aside, no one has a crystal ball and it is important to view this company for what it is. An acquisition machine and a cash compounder. So far this strategy has worked well for the company and has returned close to 700% in the last decade alone handily beating the S&P index.

TFII Growth Flywheel (Author designed)

If the company can grow again by absorbing the success from its latest acquisition, it will continue the flywheel effect that we have been seeing. This continuous cycle of acquiring complementary companies, integrating them, unlocking synergies, improving financials, and using those gains to fund more acquisitions has allowed TFI to rapidly expand its geographic footprint and service offerings across North America. I already own shares in the company and hope to benefit in the long term.