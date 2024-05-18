wolv/E+ via Getty Images

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars and all stock and option prices refer to the TSX side.

While we have rated Keyera Corp. (TSX:TSX:KEY:CA) a buy in the past, our two most recent coverages have had us in the neutral camp.

Seeking Alpha

The review of the Q4 guidance back at the beginning of this year had us convinced that Keyera would be a safe 6% yielding investment. The disciplined management only strengthened the case in our opinion. We also thought that there was room for valuation expansion, but we did not think it was on the cards in the next twelve months based on our macro outlook. We instead suggested a covered call play for investors looking to quench their FOMO for midstream exposure. We use options all the time to reduce volatility and bolster our income, and thought the 13.95% delivered by the following set up would satisfy the green tooth of investors.

Snapshot from Previous Article

Keyera's total return on price overshot the option by a few percentage points and also left counterparts Enbridge Inc (ENB:CA), TC Energy Corp (TRP:CA) and Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL:CA) in the dust.

Data by YCharts

The covered call still did what it set out to do - be a sleep well at night, FOMO quenching "high-yield" investment. The Q1 numbers are fresh off the oven, making our thesis ripe for an update.

Q1-2024

Keyera had a solid quarter with adjusted EBITDA up 7.6% year over year. The performance in all three segments, gathering and processing, marketing and liquids infrastructure, was strong.

Keyera Q1-2024 Financials

Keyera benefitted form higher volume flows and increased contribution from KAPS. Liquids infrastructure did drive the bulk of the increase in realized margins from Q1-2023.

Keyera Q1-2024 Financials

If there was any weakness here, it was in the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO), which were lower year over year despite very strong segmental results. Interestingly enough, maintenance capex was not the problem. The detractors were actually higher tax expenses and rising interest expenses.

Keyera Q1-2024 Financials

The FFO and AFFO were actually a shade below the consensus estimates. While those numbers might be seen as neutral or a slight negative, the guidance was exceptional.

Guidance

Keyera's stock price strength post results can be primarily explained via its Marketing segment guidance. The 2024 numbers were raised to $450 million (midpoint) and this was a whole $120 million over the previous number.

Keyera Q1-2024 Financials

If you just assign a 10X EBITDA multiple, you get an additional $1.2 billion of market capitalization. That is 13% of Keyera's current market capitalization. Of course some of this is likely to be temporary as the current increased profitability is being driven by some one time anomalies including lower butane costs. The strength in the Iso-octane business was the other key driver and this one is harder to determine if it is one-off or not. This was covered extensively on the conference call. We show two relevant snippets below that will help investors understand the current situation.

Dean Setoguchi Yes, Ben, maybe I just add two points to reinforce. One is, the outlook for iso-octane business remains very strong and closer to all the points that Jamie spoke to earlier. It's a very high quality product, and the three main qualities of it that make it valuable, it's high octane, 100 octane, as low sulfur as low [indiscernible]. A lot of the competing products for iso-octane may have one or two of those qualities, but not all three of them. That's what creates a lot of demand for what we have. So the outlook for that remain strong. Dean Setoguchi Yes, I mean, you're absolutely right. The octane premiums are very strong. So that's not something that is published, like [indiscernible] and not tradable. So it's more negotiated. But if you go to the gas pumps, and you see the difference between 89 to a 91 octane spec, you can just look at the how much extra you have to pay for each point of octane, which is pretty high right now. So that's a good indicator of where our premiums are and they are very high. Certainly at the top end of what we've seen over the last 5 to 7 years.

Source: Keyera Q1-2024 Conference Call Transcript

We would wager that there will be some mean reversion, but we are probably looking later into 2025 for this. Nonetheless, stocks are long term assets and we should not change valuations based on temporary increases in cash flow. Also assigning the whole increase to market capitalization would be dangerous thinking as Keyera also increased its cash tax expense by $40 million.

Valuation & Verdict

You are going to have a hard time getting bearish on Keyera when you see their financial position slide.

Keyera Q1-2024 Financials

BBB ratings, $1.5 billion of liquidity and a payout ratio brushing at the low end of their own target. Even the debt that they do have is back end loaded and the higher rates will only have a gradual impact on them over time. We will add that both 2024 and 2025 debt maturities can be fully paid off with estimated free cash flow after dividends. Of course as we have pointed out a few times, that the debt to EBITDA for Keyera (in the slide above) excludes a very massive tranche of junior subordinated debt ($950 million). Even including that, net debt to EBITDA is around 3.2X. This number is in line with Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA), and about 1.6 turns below the average debt load of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and TC Energy Corp (TRP). The stock still trades at 10X AFFO and it is hard to argue that this is expensive. One note of caution here though is that there is still some cyclicality to Keyera's FFO and both ENB's and TRP's assets are more "utility-like" than what we see with Keyera or PBA. At present, despite the exceptional price performance, the valuation is good and we are not able to get to a "Sell" rating. We maintain this at a hold and might look for opportunities down the line to initiate covered calls if the stock retreats.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.