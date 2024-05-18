Image Source

When it comes to investing, it's imperative to keep in mind that not everything works out the way we would like it to. The best thing to do is to embrace that and move on. As an example, one company that I was bullish about in June of last year was Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI). The bank, which has a market capitalization today of $4.20 billion, is one of the larger players in the banking sector that I had been looking at. I was impressed with the operations of the institution and I felt as though shares offered upside potential. At the end of the day, I ended up rating it a ‘buy’ to reflect my view that the stock should outperform the broader market moving forward.

Now when I say this opportunity did not work out, it's important to clarify that the stock did not decline in price. However, it failed to live up to my expectations. While the S&P 500 is up 14.5%, shares of Glacier Bancorp have seen more modest upside of only 11.9%. This was due, I think, to two primary things. First, I didn't expect the broader market to move up as much as it did. And second, there have been some weaknesses that have popped up since that article was published. As a result of these developments, I've decided to downgrade the stock to a ‘hold’ to reflect my new view that shares are likely to see performance that is more in line with the market for the foreseeable future.

Emerging weaknesses

When I last wrote about Glacier Bancorp in June of 2023, things are going reasonably well for the company. We had data covering through the first quarter of that year. But today, results now extend through the first quarter of 2024. But before we get to that data, it would be helpful to look at how things ended in 2023. Net interest income, for starters, totaled $676.9 million. That's down from the $768.4 million generated the same time one year earlier. While the company did see growth in some areas such as loans and cash, a rise in debt and a contraction in its net interest margin from 3.27% to 2.73% caused this pain.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This wasn't the only part of the company that experienced issues. Non-interest income inched down from $120.7 million to $118.1 million. As a result of this and the drop in net interest income, net profits for the institution fell from $303.2 million to $222.9 million. The chart above shows all of this data. But it also shows results for the first quarter of 2023 relative to the same time of 2024. Interestingly, the institution saw a slight improvement in its net interest margin during this window of time.

The problem, then, was not from that but was, instead, caused by significantly higher interest costs. Federal Reserve Bank term funding expenses jumped from $3 million to $27.1 million. But even more painful was a surge in deposit costs from $12.5 million to $67.2 million. This is not surprising to me because the high interest rates that we are dealing with have made banks compete over deposits and depositors have been looking elsewhere for attractive returns. Even though non-interest income inched up slightly during this window of time, that was not enough to prevent net profits from falling from $61.2 million to $32.6 million, with some of that downside also attributable to higher costs, namely compensation and employee benefits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Moving on to the balance sheet, there have been some other changes as well. From 2022 to 2023, deposits at the bank fell from $20.61 billion to $19.93 billion. Fortunately, however, deposits rose again, hitting $20.43 billion in the first quarter of 2024. There were other growth areas as well. The value of loans went from $15.06 billion in 2022 to $16.01 billion last year. As of the first quarter of 2024, loans had increased further to $16.53 billion. While this is positive, the bank did see a decline in the value of securities on its books. Today, we are looking at about $8.08 billion. That's down from $8.29 billion last year and from $9.02 billion the year prior.

These changes also involved some volatility when it came to cash. Because of uncertainty in the space, a number of banks increased their cash balances last year. This served to add credibility and a sense of safety to the firms. For instance, cash and cash equivalents went from $402 million 2022 to $1.35 billion last year. However, by the first quarter of this year, management had pulled that back to $788.7 million. Some of that cash went toward paying down debt. You see, from 2022 to 2023, Glacier Bancorp saw an increase in its debt balance from $2.96 billion to $4.44 billion. But as of the end of the first quarter, debt balances pulled back a bit to $3.90 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All things considered, I like what we are seeing here. Debt is still higher than it should be and that is hurting profits. I would love to see this decrease further. It's nice to see the value of loans increase and I love seeing that deposits are climbing again. The big question, however, is how shares are priced. Given some of these issues, if the stock is cheap enough, it could still be an appealing opportunity. On the other hand, if it's not terribly cheap, then there are certainly better opportunities to be had.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Unfortunately, I believe that Glacier Bancorp falls into the second category. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a price to earnings basis. That chart also stacks the business up against five similar firms. Four of the five entities are cheaper than it. But there are other ways to value a bank. In the chart below, I compared it to the same five companies using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. But in each of those cases, four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than yet.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even a premium like this might be justifiable if the quality of the institution is high enough. But as much as I would like this to be the case, it doesn't appear to be. Adjusting for some transaction costs, and annualizing profits, I calculated that the business exhibited return on assets of 0.55%. As the first chart below illustrates, this is actually the lowest of the six companies we are looking at. In the subsequent chart, I did the same thing regarding return on equity. And once again, all of the companies that I compared it to ended up being higher than it.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

I never like an investment not turning out the right way. That includes calls that I make about opportunities but ultimately did not invest in myself. But nobody's perfect and conditions do change. In the grand scheme of things, Glacier Bancorp has not performed poorly. However, the stock has underperformed the broader market and I don't see any reason to expect that trend to change. Given these factors, I have decided to downgrade it from a ‘buy’ to a ’hold’.