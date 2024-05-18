B. Riley Financial: $1.61 Billion In Ample Liquidity, Dividend Declared, And Short Squeeze

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.34K Followers

Summary

  • B. Riley Financial's total cash and investments balance at $1.61 billion provides substantial balance sheet depth.
  • The company declared a $0.50 per share quarterly cash dividend for a 7% annual dividend yield.
  • RILY faces jus $25 million in debt maturing in 2024 as of the end of its first quarter with $146.4 million of debt maturing in 2025 comfortably covered by cash.

Los Angeles CA

LPETTET

If you had to take away one figure from B. Riley Financial's (NASDAQ:RILY) fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings it would have to be its total cash and investments balance of $1.61 billion. The financial services firm is

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.34K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILYZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RILY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RILY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RILY
--
RILYZ
--
RILYL
--
RILYG
--
RILYO
--
RILYP
--
RILYN
--
RILYM
--
RILYT
--
RILYK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News