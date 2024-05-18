LPETTET

If you had to take away one figure from B. Riley Financial's (NASDAQ:RILY) fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings it would have to be its total cash and investments balance of $1.61 billion. The financial services firm is also set to fully redeem its 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (NASDAQ:RILYO) at the end of May, reducing the number of its public trading baby bonds to six. I own a substantial position in the 5.25% Senior Notes Due 08/31/2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) with these currently trading nearly $9 below their intrinsic liquidation value of $25 per note. They've been stable since I last covered RILY with their $1.3125 per note annual coupon now constituting an 8% yield on cost.

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The broader first-quarter financials were mixed. Revenue of $343 million dipped by 20.6% over the year-ago comp with operating adjusted EBITDA of $66 million down from $88 million. The company held a total debt of $2.2 billion which after adjusting for its cash and investment balance meant a net debt position of $581 million as of the end of the first quarter. RILY also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, $2 per share annualized for a 7% dividend yield. Total debt is down from $2.51 billion a year ago with RILY generating $135 million in cash flow from operating activities during the first quarter. I'd also expect the dip in equity securities in RILY's investments to face a positive upside catalyst from pending Fed rate cuts with softer April inflation figures in setting the tone for a late summer rate cut. Bears would be right to highlight that a significant amount of RILY's cash and investments are in less liquid investments like private equity which represented 40.8% of assets. However, the company's debt is still quite long-dated.

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Presentation

Maturities, Cash Flow, Liquidity, And Growth

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The senior notes constitute the bulk of RILY's debt and there is only $25 million in senior notes maturing in 2024. 2025 will see $146.4 million in the 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2/28/2025 (NASDAQ:RILYM) mature, a figure comfortably covered by RILY's more liquid asset base. Critically, this maturity will come against what's likely to have been at least one 25 basis point cut to the Fed funds rate. 2026 will see a hefty total of $722.7 million in senior notes come due for repayment. RILY has the long-term assets to meet these maturities but will also need to tap the debt market with liquidity from possible rate cuts through 2025 likely to form a core factor for the ease of this.

Taken together, our core operations continue to generate strong free cash flow, and combined with the actions we are taking, we expect to exit 2024 with ample liquidity to aggressively capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us. ~ Bryant Riley, RILY CEO

The pending full redemption of the 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 without the issue of new public trading baby bonds emphasizes the relative depth of RILY's current balance sheet. RILY's net loss available to common shareholders at $51 million was mainly driven by non-cash items stemming from unrealized investment losses. RILY generated positive cash flow from its operations with management flagging this cash flow strength of their core operating during their earnings call and their expectations to exit 2024 with ample liquidity to build on the market opportunities. The early $115.5 million redemption of RILYO drove the sequential dip in cash and investments

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

The net decrease in cash for the first quarter at $41.3 million was mainly driven by the $115.5 million partial redemption of the senior notes. Adjusting this out would have seen RILY's cash expand sequentially. Overall the lighter maturity profile for the rest of the year reflects the comment from RILY's CEO during the earnings call in exiting 2024 with ample liquidity.

Nasdaq

A significant short interest in RILY's commons and bonds has remained even after the recent short squeeze with the most recent update from Nasdaq (NDAQ) placing the number of shares short at 9,026,850. This is roughly 30% of the RILY's diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of 29,989,584. Shorts hope to make money by borrowing stock and immediately selling it in the hope of buying it back for less than they sold it for. RILY's strong year-to-date performance at 36% combined with its high borrow rate means most of these short positions will increasingly be underwater, hence, we can expect to see more fictional short coverage after prior expectations that the company will not file a 10-K were proved to just be fiction. I continue to own a significant position in RILYZ and intend to hold these through to maturity while reinvesting their quarterly coupon payments for compound growth. A move up to the $20s is possible in the shadow of the first Fed rate cut.