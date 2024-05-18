Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Gerratt - CFO
Tim Sheehy - CEO, Founder and Director

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bridger Aerospace First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Eric Gerratt, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gerratt, you may begin.

Eric Gerratt

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon is Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director, Tim Sheehy.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements contained in this conference call that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, risks and uncertainties actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed include, but are not limited to, those disclosed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including expectations regarding financial results for 2024. Management cannot control or predict many factors that ultimately impact future results. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of today. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change. However, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or to make any other forward-looking statements.

Throughout this afternoon's earnings release and our call today, we refer to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA. The definition, calculation and a reconciliation to the financial statements of adjusted EBITDA can be found in Exhibit A of our earnings release, which is available on our website. We believe adjusted

Recommended For You

About BAER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAER

Trending Analysis

Trending News