cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced positive topline results from the phase 1b trial of its obesity candidate CT-388 this week and its share price received a 4% boost on the day of the announcement. The results look strong with 18.8% placebo-adjusted weight loss at week 24, but they also leave a lot to be desired in terms of very valuable information, especially on the side of safety and tolerability, and we have to wait for the full data presentation at a medical conference for a better picture.

Even so, this is a good start for Roche following the $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot in December 2023 that brought this asset to its pipeline and I see Roche as well-positioned to deliver shareholder value in the following years. I also believe that the success of its obesity and cardiometabolic pipeline is far from being priced in at current levels.

Review of CT-388's phase 1b results

This is the information we have from Roche’s Thursday press release:

Over 24 weeks, once-weekly subcutaneous injections of CT-388 achieved an 18.8% reduction in weight in obese patients.

At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved greater than 5% weight loss, 70% greater than 15% and 45% of patients achieved greater than 20% weight loss.

In a subgroup of pre-diabetic patients at baseline, CT-388 treatment normalized glycemia in all patients.

No new or unexpected safety signals were detected and CT-388 demonstrated a safety and tolerability prolife “consistent with its drug class.”

Now, there is no doubt that this is a good result in terms of placebo-adjusted weight loss. However, it is not easy to make even cross-trial comparisons as the details provided by Roche are insufficient – the baseline characteristics, the absolute weight reductions delivered by CT-388 and by placebo, and the explanatory safety data lead to more questions than answers as "consistent with its drug class" can mean a lot of things and we need to see the actual rates of side effects that are important for this drug class such as nausea, vomiting, as well as the discontinuation rates which should provide further insights about CT-388’s tolerability.

The weight loss effect on its own looks strong. I provided a general overview of the obesity market in my recent article on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX). Viking provided a lot more data at the 13-week time point that allowed me to have a better idea about its competitive profile in terms of efficacy, safety, and tolerability. Viking provided a lot of the necessary information to make informed cross-trial comparisons, with all the usual caveats.

Going back to CT-388, its 18.8% placebo-adjusted weight loss compares very well to Eli Lilly’s (LLY) tirzepatide at the same time point. The higher doses of tirzepatide achieved nearly 16% absolute weight loss at week 24 and only approximately 13% placebo-adjusted. It took tirzepatide 48 weeks to get the placebo-adjusted weight loss to CT-388’s range. It does look like the efficacy is in the ballpark of best weight loss drug candidates.

New England Journal of Medicine

And from Carmot’s 4-week data release last year, we know that 4-week efficacy was in the ballpark of Viking’s VK2735 – absolute weight loss of 8.4% for CT-388 at its highest dose versus 7.8% for the highest VK2735 dose in its 4-week trial.

EASD presentation

The 4-week safety and tolerability data Carmot reported last year did show adverse events that are consistent with the class effects but the patient numbers are far too small to make conclusions.

EASD presentation

Overall, I am cautiously optimistic about Roche having a good weight loss drug on its hands and, should the safety and tolerability data reveal no significant issues, that the company could become another serious contender in the obesity market.

This is just the start for Roche's cardiometabolic pipeline

Roche and all the other big pharma companies have a lot of work to do to catch up to Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly as both have a considerable head start and are also working hard to improve their competitive position in the obesity market.

So, this is just a promising start for Roche and has a lot more work to do to catch up. The Carmot acquisition also brought an oral GLP-1 agonist CT-996 from which we are yet to see clinical data and also a preclinical pipeline.

Another way for Roche to participate in the obesity market is to develop or acquire complementary pipeline assets to incretins that can work as monotherapy and in combination with incretins.

One such candidate is GYM329, a recycling and antigen-sweeping monoclonal anti-latent myostatin antibody. GYM329 is in phase 2 development for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (‘FSHD’) and phase 2/3 development for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (‘SMA’), but Roche is also conducting a phase 1 trial in obese patients to see its weight loss and body composition impact. I have written about this approach in my previous articles, including my February article on Regeneron (REGN) which is also developing a myostatin antibody as a potential monotherapy for obese patients and in combination with incretins to improve fat mass loss and prevent the loss of lean body mass.

Beyond obesity, Roche's expansion of the cardiometabolic pipeline is also likely underappreciated. Zilebesiran, the antihypertension product candidate Roche in-licensed from Alnylam (ALNY) last year has significant potential next decade in a market where there was little innovation in recent years (see my article on Alnylam that covers this deal) and we are more than likely to see this side of the pipeline expand considerably through continued business development activity in the following years and be one of Roche’s fastest growing business segments in the next 10+ years.

There is no obesity pipeline success in analyst models

If we look at the long-term revenue consensus estimates, we can see that there is no bump in future revenue expectations that one would expect if Roche is to successfully develop treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and adjacent markets that are being created by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly such as obstructive sleep apnea, knee osteoarthritis, cardiovascular risk reduction and potentially even Alzheimer’s disease prevention which is one of the new attempts by Novo Nordisk.

Seeking Alpha

This suggests Roche’s obesity and adjacent pipeline efforts represent upside optionality rather than meaningful downside risk at current levels.

Roche has a healthy product portfolio and a strong pipeline that will be further complemented through M&A

Roche’s existing pharmaceutical and diagnostics product portfolio and pipeline (excluding obesity) look strong and I believe they position the company well for decent value creation in the following years.

With the stock trading at low earnings and revenue multiples and with the COVID-19 windfall comps finally in the rearview mirror, the return to top and bottom-line growth could bring the EV/revenue multiple back to the 4-5 range and potentially above that range if the company starts receiving credit for the growth potential of its obesity pipeline and the overall cardiometabolic pipeline beyond obesity. If we take a 5-year horizon and Roche's current growth expectations, this translates to at least 9-10% annual share price appreciation (60%+ total) that can go to more than 15%+ in the case of increasing growth expectations and under the assumption of meaningful contribution from the cardiometabolic pipeline.

Ycharts

Roche also has a strong balance sheet and cash flows with excess capacity for M&A that I expect will further complement its pipeline and product portfolio in the following years, be it through in-licensing of product candidates like zilebesiran or acquisitions of companies like Carmot.

Conclusion

A lot of questions remain about CT-388 as we wait for the full data presentation, but this week’s topline data press release is a statement of intent by Roche and its official entry in the ultracompetitive obesity market.

CT-388 and zilebesiran also represent the foundational product candidates in the emerging cardiometabolic pipeline which I believe will be a source of significant growth for Roche in the next 10+ years. With the COVID-19 windfall comps in the rearview mirror, investors can now look for a return to top and bottom-line growth which could push the valuation back into the previous range and potentially above it if the company shows it is a serious contender in the obesity and adjacent markets.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.