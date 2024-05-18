Li Auto: A Slow Start To A Challenging 2024

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.26K Followers

Summary

  • Li Auto will announce first-quarter results on Monday, after a slow start to the year in terms of deliveries.
  • Demand for the newer Li L6 and Li MEGA models was lower than expected due to a price war in the EV market and macroeconomic factors.
  • A softer macroeconomic backdrop will pose a challenge for Li Auto, which generally sells more to the upmarket sector in China.
  • Because of the current headwinds, we expect first-quarter results to come in sluggish, and eyes will be on what the second half of 2024 will bring.

Li Auto electric car store in China

Robert Way

After an eventful quarter, both in terms of macroeconomic developments in China and new developments in the Chinese EV market, Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LI) will report first-quarter results on Monday. Since our last coverage of the

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.26K Followers
Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News