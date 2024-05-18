Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) recently reported 1st Quarter results. They reflected extreme negative market effects from within the fossil energy markets. Extreme upward volatility with crude oil pricing plus recovery at MRL contributed to unsavory numbers. Admitted or not, America is also experiencing a rather deep recession. Two recent reports highlight a truer nature of the country's financial circumstances. On Friday, May 10, the University of Michigan released its sediment report showing a completely unexpected 9.8 drop. The drop was a 7-sigma event. The current value now rivals 2020. In another article from OilPrice, the headline reads, U.S. Gasoline, Diesel Demand Hit Seasonal Low Not Seen Since COVID. Details show demand falling for distillates to levels experienced in May of 2020. The combined demand of gasoline and distillates is so weak that the crack spread for the two dropped to COVID levels in 2020. The interest rate plus other governmental practices created this environment. How long, a debated matter. In-spite, company management maintained its posture going forward.

This article continues our positive coverage of Calumet. The company consists of a synergistic group of very unique businesses poised for today and future stardom. Our last publication, Calumet Specialty Products: Huge Increases In Cash Flows May Be Imminent, stated our belief of coming huge increases in cash flows with an estimate for the 1st quarter. The actual results shocked us. We had missed the crude prices effects. With this in mind our first task reviews the quarter results in a different manner by digging into what happened.

A Deep Dive Look

After looking at the results, our belief that future strong cash flows approach strengthens and began on the 1st of April. But first, a few bulleted factors, among others, which help investors understand the past follows:

Rapid crude oil increases.

Extreme cold in Montana.

EPAs sudden and unfriendly actions against renewable production.

Beginning with temporary losses in Specialty Products (SPS) from crude pricing, we include several slides plus pieces of data. The first slide illustrates crude pricing patterns for the past year. From Trading Economics, a graph follows.

Trading Economics

Notice the 4th quarter price fall followed by the 1st quarter increase. This is also a seasonal pattern that can be expected.

Next, we add our self-generated spread data for the last two quarters.

SPS Spread/EBITDA Data GC 2-1-1 EBITDA December $22 $75 March GC 2-1-1 $24 $42 March Specialty * $60 $60 Click to enlarge

* See the slide below.

A slight increase in Gulf Coast crack spreads didn't produce a slight increase in EBITDA, actually just the opposite occurred from other negative factors. In the next slide, management honestly noted that margins softened from a $8 (actual $16) per barrel rapid draconian crude price increase.

Calumet 1st Quarter

From the latest 10-Q, Specialty produced 32K barrels per day of fuels including asphalt plus 20K barrels per day of specialty. If 20% of the fuel was asphalt, the total loss at $8 per barrel, shown next, is significant.

Crude Spike Loss ($8) Specialty Fuels Total Volume (BPD) 20K 25.5K 45.5K EBITDA $15M $19M App. $35M Click to enlarge

Again, we understand that the $8 increase in crude doesn't necessarily mean an $8 loss of margin. What we are trying to show is maximums. The real loss for the 1st quarter might be in between the two, likely closer to the maximum. A last comment, the actual crude price increase was $16, not $8.

A secondary loss came from an outage at Shreveport in March, which was noted in the prepared remarks as costing "between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels of sales." Without further details, we split the loss by production split. The above slide, in the bottom right-hand corner, also contains the margin per barrel of each, $9 for fuels and $60 for specialty. Using some simple math, the loss might equal $9 times 32K/52K times 250,000 barrels plus 20K/52K times $60 times 250,000 barrels or $7 million.

The digging suggests that March EBITDA under more normal circumstances would have been closer to December totaling at $42 million plus $35 million plus $8 million or $85 million, a result in-line with our thinking. Of critical importance, this type of loss tends to return if or when crude prices fall.

A secondary lower EBITDA result, one communicated by management, came with MRL. They noted:

-$4 million surcharge from extreme cold.

A short outage of un-broadcasted length.

Complete closure of the retail asphalt business.

Tough and unusually low spreads in the older business. $10 rapid increase in WCS significantly squeezing margins.

A significantly lower renewable average feed rate at 8,000 vs. a target of 12,200. The loss from this lower average rate is debatable, but noted below is at a minimum of 4000 bpd times 42 gpd time $0.40 times 91 days or $6 million.



With respect to MRL, management made this commentary in the prepared remarks,

"I can say that of the approximately $14.5 millions of negative EBITDA in Montana and Renewables segment, the vast majority of the loss came from the legacy CMR business in Q1. Historically, Montana's asphalt plant is the most seasonal of our assets as it's highly dependent on wholesale, asphalt and local gas demand. While we typically expect around breakeven results in Q1 that then historically improve as we gear up for the local paving season and spring and then accelerates in the summer, the first quarter was tougher than normal."

In total, the EBITDA from unusual events dropped by a possible $45 million from SPS and $15 million from weather and other issues in Montana.

A discussion of EPA changes affecting renewables is included below.

Blue Skies Ahead

Our purpose of this publication addresses expectations moving forward.

Specialty

Beginning with specialty, two important reminders come to mind.

Once crude oil prices stabilize profits (EBITDA) return to the normal relationship.

If crude prices fall, the lost EBITDA from the upward squeeze generally returns.

Management in the past guided specialty spreads flat going forward. Fuel crack spreads do vary, and thus far for the June quarter are similar to December and January. With crude prices down about half the value of the increase, additional EBITDA, greater than spreads predict, can be expected. Note, we expect crack spreads to improve over the summer. Specialty EBITDA above $80 million even into the low $100s is possible going forward depending on summer spreads. Investors must also remember; a real recession underneath exists. But what we see today produces strong EBITDA when compared with historical performances.

MRL

Now let's focus on MRL. We begin with a slide that may be the most important one in Calumet's deck.

Calumet 1st Quarter

The company produced this in response to growing questions about the viability of the renewable business. Two important facts jump out: MRL is by far the low-cost producer, and the historical profit line for renewables is $2 per gallon. During the call, management explained that an EPA change made last summer dropped selling prices into the $1.0 - $1.2 window. The government organization cut the RVOs, in effect demand, by one-third. A collapse followed. More details can be found on the call transcript. At this time, MRL costs equal $0.85. But, by year's end, management believes it will approximate $0.65. Yet, the actual result from the renewables carries a level of uncertainty. The company doesn't sell all of its renewables in the US markets. In fact, a large portion heads into Canada with its much more favorable selling prices. Two statements from management paint a different picture. From the last quarters call, Todd Borgman, CEO, stated,

"But I'd say right now, if we were running in an normal steady-state environment, looking at industry tallow margins of $1.70-ish a gallon or so, we'd be generating somewhere probably between $0.80 and $1 a gallon.

CFO, David Lunin, at the March call, added,

"We think that our EBITDA is largely going to be about $0.85 a gallon below the soybean index margin in the near term and that's going to continue to improve over-time. So, if we see an index margin stay where it is right now, we're certainly in positive EBITDA territory. And as it improves throughout the summer, our EBITDA will go with it."

And adding this comment from the CFO, "[A]ll of our SAF is produced from tallow."

The two statements generate drastically different results. The $0.90 profit generates approximately $40 - $45 million a quarter, while the soybean oil profit yields about $15 million. Management has also stated that at least half of the SAF is selling in Canada, reaping a significantly higher price. RND is also sold in Canada with higher prices. Taken in aggregate, our thoughts drive us to believe that the results are likely in between, in the $25 - $30 million range. As the year progresses, renewable costs are expected to drop by $0.20. June likely is the lowest of the lower performance quarters.

With respect to the balance of MRL, the old business, spreads have softened. The company noted that the loss in the 1st quarter was completely from the older fossil fuel operation, but under normal years, March quarters yielded neutral results. Our calculation, when combining the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 with the WSC spreads (currently trading in $40 -$45 range), suggest that profits going forward are driven completely by asphalt sales revenue, which will be positive perhaps in the $10+ million ranges.

The story at MRL doesn't end with the above analysis; it just begins. Over the last few years, management viewed this business with up to a $1.50 in profit per gallon. The EPA's actions of recent destroyed that temporarily. Investors have to ask why the RVO was lowered into the middle 400-million-gallon range. The next slide certainly suggests a nefarious purpose. From Investor's Day,

Calumet Investor Day

Notice up in the right-hand corner this comment, "Is EPA using the low 2023-25 RVO target to shut down small farmers Biodiesel," or as a matter of observation, the whole Biodiesel operation.

Again, Borgman added at the March call,

"So, first of all, we're already seeing industry rationalization. We've had 4 biodiesel plant closures in the last 6 months. We've now amazingly got a renewable diesel producers switching back to fossil. . .. We'll have the EPA reset the RVO and we're going to have crop prices continue to collapse."

Soybean oil prices cratered by 50% in the last year and a half, significantly driven by this change. Farmers are hurting, a group with bi-partisan influence. The company's feelings are that a major portion of the issue will be sorted out by year's end either from capacity falling off or EPA changes, or both. They also noted that hedges from farmers and RND production sites are rolling off.

One last topic on blue skies deals with capacity. MRL seeks a DOE loan for deleveraging interest costs and adding 6000 bpd of renewable capacity targeted at SAF. We understand from past comments that the fossil capacity remains unchanged. When capacity is added, it generally adds minimal fixed costs. A conservative approach for viewing the importance of this can be illustrated with this example. If a significant portion of the older business operates completely free from fixed costs, this results in $20 million of added EBITDA per quarter.

What Does All of This Mean

In looking at totals, we included a table.

Cash 2024 (Millions) Interest Capital * Corp. SPS PB MRL Totals June $58 $30 $18 >$80 $15 $25 - $40 >>$15 September *** $58 $30 $18 $100? ** $15 $30 - $50 >>$40 December *** $58 $30 $18 >>$80? **** $15 $30- $50 >$50 Click to enlarge

* After the December quarter, capital drops to $10-$15 million.

** Crack spread dependent. We view cracks higher in September than June.

*** MRL costs are expected significantly lower by this quarter. With summer crack spreads again generally higher and asphalt sells peaking in September, Great Falls should generate significantly higher EBITDA.

**** Crude oil generally follows a seasonal rotation with October through early January trending lower. If that normal seasonal pattern appears once again, SPS EBITDA will benefit from the lowering prices. (Profit spreads will expand.).

Enough cash generation appears coming. And holders must expect difficult SPS 1st quarters driven by the nature of crude oil price cycles.

Placing a valuation upon the stock in the early adoption phase is at best fuzzy. But estimates of 0.5 million bpd of local inexpensive feed stock exists. MRL now uses only 2% of the available. From the prepared remarks, "And the United States-Grandstaff challenge calls for 3 billion gallons by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050." Even with the SAF expansion, it generates only 0.3% of the long-term expected demand. Some short-term evaluations have placed the value of Calumet in the $60 area. It could be longer-term much higher.

Game-Changing DOE Loan: An Essential Event

A very low interest DOE loan is in the works and appears imminent. The loan size, though unknown to us, cuts interest costs for the company and provides the capital needed for the SAF upgrade. We expect an announcement in the immediate future.

Risk

Our primary risk resides with the debt and interest payments. The company raised its debt from $1.4 billion to $2.0 over the past few years. Interest payments now stand between $55-$58 million quarterly after $50 million of a 12% 2025 debt was paid in April. (Not reflected in the next slide.)

Calumet 1st Quarter 2024

Strangely, management seems extremely calm with the debt and interest situation. They also seem extremely confident in a low interest DOE loan making major dents in the interest payments possible going forward. For example, at 3.5% and $600 million, the company could retire $400 million, build the SAF expansion and save approximately $8 million quarterly in interest payments. On the SAF expansion issue, management remarked, "So be patient with us there but no expectation to take on kind of incremental debt there unless it's related to a DOE loan, MAX SAF expansion."

When asked, management noted at the end of March it had $212 million in liquidity. With the $50 million debt payment in April, liquidity should be in $275 million range, more than enough.

Lunin on the DOE loan, added, "We moved into underwriting several months back. . .. And that process is substantially advanced. I think I'm going to leave it there."

And,

"[f]inally, we remain committed to reducing our debt levels. . . We believe we have a number of levers to continue to de-lever over time, including test generation of our proven specialties business, the potential monetization of MRL, portion of MRL or upside potential from MRL's anticipated cash generation."

Management assembled these unique businesses carefully. Working through the development process takes times and funds. After this year, it appears that expenses could fall by $25 - $30 million on a quarterly basis while cash flows steadily improving. Once normalcy returns to RND, cash from it alone will be in the $70 million per quarter range. With an SAF expansion, the cash flow from MRL climbs by a possible $1 per gallon more in margins. The company seems more than safe from further balance sheet issues going forward.

The current management have shown their ability to produce timely results with respect to what they actually have control. Although much has been accomplished to mitigate weather related events, they can't completely control it, nor can they control EPA changes. In what they have control, they have been successful. We believe it is now about patience. In time, markets revert to long-term fundamentals. With this company being the low-cost producer in an essential massive new source of energy, we rate Calumet a buy. The skies are a beautiful dark blue. Enjoy the upward gaze.