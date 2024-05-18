Sundry Photography

Intro

We wrote about Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) (US Freight Player) twice in 2023 (May & December) when we stamped a 'Hold' rating on the stock. Although the stock's technicals were not prompting a 'Buy' recommendation in our initial May commentary, we were encouraged by the fundamentals of the 'Dedicated' truckload segment & the increasing number of intermodal partnerships being recorded. Suffice it to say that investors (due to encouraging forward-looking dynamics) liked what they saw approximately 12 months ago and bought the stock accordingly. This led to shares trading above $31 a share by early August of last year. Since then, however, all we have seen is a bearish pattern of lower highs & lower lows in the stock, resulting in negative double-digit returns both since our May commentary (-14%) & our December commentary (-12%). Furthermore, we believe the pain is not finished here, which is why we are downgrading our rating in Schneider National to a 'Sell'

Bearish EPS Revisions

Remember, the market is a predictive mechanism in that it is constantly trying to ascertain where the respective stock will be trading in 12 to 18 months. Forward-looking EPS consensus expectations & corresponding revisions are always a sound place to start when ascertaining investor sentiment. Twelve months ago, the consensus EPS target for Schneider came in at $2.10 per share as outlined in our May'2023 commentary. By our next commentary in December of last year, this bottom-line projection had fallen to $1.41 per share ($1.37 was the number recorded for fiscal 2023) & $1.48 per share was the consensus expectation for 2024 at that time.

Now here is the skinny. The EPS projection of $1.48 for 2024 per share (Guided in December 2023) has now dropped to $0.86 (a 42% decline over the past 4.5 months). This means not only are forward-looking EPS expectations in Schneider National falling aggressively, but they are also accelerating to the downside. Therefore, given management's updated 2024 outlook & that the trend of Schneider's bottom-line earnings is the main precursor as to where the stock will trade, shares look like they will continue to trade lower here at least over the near term. Furthermore, considering the below revisions, how can investors realistically digest that 80%+ growth target for fiscal 2025? Is that growth-rate feasible would be my question, taking into account present trends?

Schneider Forward-Looking EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

The Truth About What Is Driving Bearish EPS Revisions

In truth, the freight industry has an overcapacity problem (too many drivers, trucks, etc.) and not the opposite (driver shortage) which the industry tries to proclaim consistently. To elaborate on this, as freight volumes have declined, drivers' conditions are not as lucrative as they were pre-pandemic. Now Schneider concerning their operations may deny this. However, when it boils down to it, the company operates in an industry where drivers more than ever (due to the downturn) across the spectrum are being utilized for every cent of profit

Suffice it to say, we have been hearing about recovery for some time now in this industry, but volumes still trail pre-pandemic levels by some distance. We continue to believe we need more downsizing in this space before a sustained upturn can recommence in earnest.

Worrying Technicals

Suffice it to say that despite the strong decline in the share price over the past nine months, one may believe that a bounce to the upside may be pending. However, as we see below on the long-term technical chart, given that a MACD sell signal was already delivered in the fall of last year, a pending bearish crossover of Schneider's 10-month moving average beneath its 40-month counterpart would be further clarification that the transportation & logistics company has entered a bear market.

Schneider National Long-Term Chart (StockCharts.com)

Profitability On The Wane

To give an idea of the scale of how Schneider's fundamentals have changed here, let's go to the company's most recent quarterly earnings report (announced on the 2nd of May). In Q1 this year, Schneider's GAAP net profit fell to $18.5 million which was a significant slide compared to the $98 million generated in the same period of 12 months prior. This means key metrics such as Dedicated revenue per truck & revenue per order in the intermodal segment continue to disappoint. Management on the recent Q1 earnings call pointed to fresh Intermodal awards & an improved forward-looking network market in dedicated going forward. Nevertheless, as we have learned from past earnings calls, these comments have not been able to change investor sentiment over time. This means when you boil everything down, the numbers (& forward-looking trends) tell the true story of what is happening fundamentally within Schneider.

Elevated Spend Doing Nothing To Achieve Earnings Growth

Therefore, the risk here from an investor standpoint is that as Schneider continues to invest in its multimodal portfolio (in the expectation that these very same cash-outlays will deliver accelerated returns when the freight downturn turns), what will happen to the stock if an upturn is not forthcoming? Remember, due to the low margins in this industry, Schneider needs to be able to turn over capital quickly to keep profitability protected on the income statement. This though has not been happening. Furthermore, given this premise, the question also must be asked whether it makes financial sense to keep on implementing share buybacks (a $150 million share buyback program was initiated last February) & pay the dividend for that matter.

Moreover, the reported Q1 top-line increase in the Truckload business would not have happened but for recent acquisitions that have taken place in this segment. Operating margin, on the other hand, dropped below 3% from 11.7% in Q1-2023 due to cost headwinds, volume pressure & reduced profitability on equipment sales. Intermodal's operating margin also came in under 3% on higher costs, which means Schneider continues to lose pricing power, which remains an ongoing risk to the company's overall profitability. To this point, profitability also was constrained in the Logistics segment, with operating margin swooping to an ugly 1.7% for the quarter.

Schneider National Q1 Truckload Results (Seeking Alpha)

Q1 Earnings Report Takeaway

The lack of pricing power remains a key headwind for Schneider at present as the lack of top-line growth continues to put serious pressure on EBIT growth as we see below. Furthermore, with operating cash flow dropping to $97+ million in Q1, Schneider continues to shell out more cash than it brings in through its elevated capex spend, ongoing share-buybacks & quarterly dividend payment. We do not see how these cash-flow trends will change investor sentiment any time soon.

Suffice it to say, the lack of pricing power means Schneider will have to continue to draw from its cash resources which negatively impact the valuation of the stock. This means that if present trends persist, we expect to see an increase in the company's debt position and/or a decrease in balance sheet cash. An insightful exercise we like to undergo is to calculate the feasible long-term dividend growth rate of companies by using the formula below. Dividend growth rates are important for investors because they protect purchasing power, foster confidence, and give meaningful insights regarding the company's fundamentals.

By multiplying Schneider's retention ratio (59.5%) by Schneider's return on equity (5.43%), we get a 'feasible' forward-looking dividend growth rate of 3.2%. For us, this exercise again shows the lack of profitability (pricing power) within Schneider at present demonstrating that the stock will most likely continue to correct here.

Warren Buffett in the past said the following.

In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield

Suffice it to say, we believe it is always a worthwhile exercise to review past experiences and associated trends before attempting to decipher where shares of Schneider will trade over the next 12 to 18 months. As mentioned above, consensus EPS revisions continue to accelerate to the downside, and below we see how Schneider's earnings have gotten a whole lot more expensive over the past 12 months or so.

Furthermore, as touched on earlier, Schneider's fiscal 2023 earnings estimate dropped from an expected $2.10 per share in May '2023 to finally come in at $1.37 for the year. Then in our December commentary, the fiscal 2024 bottom-line estimate was $1.48. This estimate has now dropped to a current EPS target of $0.86 per share for fiscal 2024. So in the space of 12 months, Schneider's stated forward price-to-earnings ratio has increased from 12.61 to a current forward multiple of 25.83 (Schneider's earnings are now twice as expensive). Our initial 'Hold' rating was predicated on the company's earnings (p/e of 12.61) being cheaper than what we had been accustomed to in Schneider (Schneider's 5-year p/e ratio comes in at approximately the 15 mark). These conditions though, as we see above, have changed drastically in the freight company.

SNDR Growth Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are downgrading Schneider National to a sell due to its worrying technicals, bearish forward-looking EPS revisions, lack of top-line growth & subdued operating margins. The company's earnings are set to continue to deteriorate, which will do nothing for the corresponding share price. We look forward to continued coverage.