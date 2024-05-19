DianaHirsch/E+ via Getty Images

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is an intriguing REIT investment opportunity for a number of reasons. It is a big part of the music scene, especially when it comes to country music, it also has multiple properties that are in prime locations with strong demographics, and it is growing revenues as well as the dividend. This company owns some very popular properties including the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, and others.

This stock has experienced a pullback in recent weeks, and I see this as a buying opportunity. I also see a potentially significant upside catalyst looming in the possibly not-too-distant future. Let's take a closer look:

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock hit a new 52-week high in February, at just over $120 per share. Since then, it has had a pullback to around $100, but this stock appears to have bottomed-out and could be heading higher and back to testing the 52-week high again soon. The 50-day moving average is $110.91 and the 200-day moving average is $99.91.

A Potentially Significant Upside Catalyst

As can be seen below, Ryman Hospitality has a lot going for it, including a tenured management team, strong growth potential and a policy that prioritizes dividends. It also has some historically important properties and brand names. Ryman Hospitality sees an opportunity to unlock or create shareholder value through the eventual separation (spinoff) of its Opry Entertainment Group. I believe this makes sense as it will capitalize on the very famous Opry brand name, and it also seems timely, since country music is growing in popularity. Many mainstream artists (including Beyonce) have been crossing over into country music, and this genre seems poised to become even more popular.

2024 Expansion Plans

Ryman Hospitality is actively expanding and improving its portfolio of properties. Phase 1 of the Gaylord Rockies Grand Lodge is now open, the Gaylord Rockies Group Pavillion is expected to open in June. The Gaylord Palms lobby and rooms are expected to complete renovations by the end of 2024. Ole Red opened in Las Vegas earlier this year in a prime location overlooking the Bellagio Fountains. It also plans to open "The Eye" which is a 7,000 square foot facility on a rooftop, as well as other high-profile projects slated for later this year and beyond.

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect FFO of $8.15 per share for 2024, with revenues coming in at $2.35 billion. In 2025, analysts expect $8.83 in FFO per share, on revenues of $2.45 billion. Estimates are expected to rise to $9 per share in FFO for 2026. This level of earnings power positions this company to continue to raise the dividend and buy back shares if it wants to do so.

As for the balance sheet, this company has around $465.42 million in cash and about $3.51 billion in debt.

The Dividend

With the quarterly dividend set at $1.10 per share, this comes to a total of $4.40 per share on an annual basis and it provides a yield of about 4%. Ryman Hospitality has been raising the dividend consistently over the years. For example, back in 2014, the quarterly dividend was $0.55 per share, but thanks to increases almost annually (except for Covid years), the quarterly dividend has doubled in the past 10 years, to the aforementioned $1.10 per share. The current dividend has room to continue growing since the payout ratio is just around 56%.

Ryman Hospitality recently announced a $1.10 per share dividend which is payable on July 15, for shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Valuation

I find that Ryman Hospitality is so unique in terms of the niche it fulfills in the REIT sector that it makes it tough to find an apple to apple comparison with another company. For example, I don't know of any other REIT that has properties that are so tied to the music scene (country in particular). I also don't know of any other REIT that is planning to spin off a very unique asset as Ryman Hospitality is planning to do with Opry Entertainment Group. These are reasons why this company stands out to me in terms of investing in the REIT sector.

Realty Income (O) is a very popular REIT, and it yields about 5.6%; however, it has a payout ratio of around 73.6%. This could be a sign that the dividend would be stretched if earnings do not grow in the future. Realty Income trades for about 13 times FFO estimates for 2024, which is $4.23 per share. This company has a current market capitalization of $48.1 billion and total debt of nearly $26 billion and just over $680 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Ryman Hospitality also trades for about 13 times FFO estimates for 2024, but by contrast it has far more cash on hand relative to its market capitalization, which makes me more comfortable about the balance sheet strength. I believe this also improves the security of the dividend and the likelihood of future increases. Ryman Hospitality has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and just over $465 million in cash on the balance sheet. This is a much larger cash position relative to the market cap when compared to Realty Income.

The other aspect that relates to balance sheet strength and cash on hand is that it could make Ryman Hospitality less likely to raise more capital by doing secondary offerings. Realty Income has been known to raise capital with secondary offerings which typically creates a pullback in the share price and dilutes shareholders.

Fed Rate Cuts Can Boost REIT Stocks

It's well-known that the REIT sector is highly correlated to interest rates and that this sector could rally significantly when rates drop. REIT stocks dropped from the highs of a couple of years ago, as the Federal Reserve raised rates over and over again. While inflation has been challenging and many investors believe in a higher for longer rate environment, I think it is just a matter of time before rates decline. I am willing to buy REIT stocks and other interest rate sensitive sectors now, even if it is a bit early because the move to the upside in these stocks could be sudden. The latest inflation data indicated that it might finally be subsiding, and we could see more data later this year that supports rate cuts.

I am actively moving cash in my portfolio out of money market funds and into bonds and REIT stocks in order to lock in yields because I don't think that rates and yields will be this high for much longer.

I believe many investors are offsides right now, and are being complacent by parking cash in money market funds, which currently yield just over 5%. I think the decline in interest rates could happen sooner than expected, and the drop could be sharp. BlackRock (BLK) seems to agree with the idea that it is time to lock in yields now before investors do so en masse when the Federal Reserve starts to lower rates. A recent CNBC article states:

“History tells us that investors can miss out on locking in higher yields if they wait for a clear, definitive answer on rate cuts,” the BlackRock report said.

Potential Downside Risks

This company is expanding and there are potential downside risks that go along with building new properties. Ryman Hospitality shares plunged down to about $25 per share, when Covid hit, so this stock will be impacted if there is a slowdown in the travel and tourism industries. A major recession would definitely impact consumer spending on concerts and vacations. Music styles can go in and out of fashion, and right now, country music seems to be growing in popularity, but that could change in the future. This could be a potential downside risk to consider, although I think this company could find ways to adapt to changing tastes.

In Summary

I am not a big fan of country music, but I have enjoyed visiting some of Ryman Hospitality's facilities and venues in the past. That's how I got to really know about this company and I saw quality in many details throughout their operations. I see continued growth opportunities for this company driven by a strong brand, loyal customer base and ideal demographics with country music growing in popularity. The dividend provides a solid yield of about 4% and investors are likely to appreciate the yield this company provides when interest rates are lowered by the Federal Reserve in the future. In addition to all this, there is the potential for an added bonus when the eventual spinoff of Opry Entertainment Group occurs, as this could create shareholder value.

I see a number of positive aspects with Ryman Hospitality, which includes a very high level of cash on the balance sheet relative to the market capitalization. It also has a much lower dividend payout ratio relative to other REIT stocks. These are just more reasons why Ryman Hospitality stands out to me as a unique and solid investment opportunity.

