Ryman Hospitality: A REIT Buying Opportunity With Yield And Spin Off Potential

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.32K Followers

Summary

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties is an attractive REIT investment opportunity with prime properties, growing revenues, and a strong dividend.
  • The stock has experienced a recent pullback, presenting a buying opportunity, and may soon test its 52-week high.
  • The potential spinoff of Opry Entertainment Group could unlock significant shareholder value, capitalizing on the growing popularity of country music.

Semi-silhouette of a Cowgirl with a guitar in the landscape during the sunrise

DianaHirsch/E+ via Getty Images

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is an intriguing REIT investment opportunity for a number of reasons. It is a big part of the music scene, especially when it comes to country music, it also has multiple properties that

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.32K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RHP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News