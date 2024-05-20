Sundry Photography

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has crushed the market and tech sector in price performance in the last year, up by nearly 150%. Fabrinet set record highs in earnings and revenue in the most recent quarter, with data communication sales up 150% YoY, stemming from rising AI application demand. Fabrinet outperforms the sector in return on equity (ROE), return on total capital (ROTC), and FCF growth. Based on excellent momentum, solid return on investment, cash flow growth, and a rock-solid balance sheet, the SA Quant Team reiterates its Strong Buy rating on Fabrinet, which is up ~20% since picked as a Top 10 Tech Stocks For 2024 on February 13, 2024.

Fabrinet

Market Capitalization: $8.50B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 5/17/24): 17 out of 554

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 5/17/24): 2 out of 18

Fabrinet is currently ranked #2 among quant-rated Electronic Manufacturing Services stocks, and in the top 25 of the tech sector. Fabrinet provides high-precision optical, electronic, and mechanical manufacturing services, with facilities in Thailand, China, Israel, and the U.S. Fabrinet serves end markets such as telecom, optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers, and medical components. The stock is up ~150% in the past year, crushing the market and the S&P 500 technology sector (XLK). FN jumped 7% in March after Northland Capital Markets upgraded the stock, citing Fabrinet's potential to benefit from AI data center growth at top customer Nvidia (NVDA).

Fabrinet 1Y Price Performance vs. S&P 500 and Tech Sector

SA Quant Ratings are an objective evaluation of each stock generated daily by a systematic quantitative model. Each stock is rated based on a weighted analysis of five Factor Grades. Value, Growth, and Profitability are used to identify mispriced securities, while the Momentum and EPS Revisions factors identify timeliness. Seeking Alpha Factor Grades rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis, and factors with the greatest predictability carry higher weights.

Fabrinet Factor Grades

Fabrinet's Strong Buy Quant Rating is driven by high Momentum and EPS Revisions Factor Grades and solid scores in Growth and Profitability. FN entered Strong Buy territory for the first time in two months shortly after its May 6 earnings beat, driven by improving EPS Revision grades.

Fabrinet Quarterly Results and Estimates

Fabrinet achieved record-level quarterly revenue and earnings in Q3 of its 2024 fiscal year. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 beat by $0.28, and revenue of $731.54M (+10% YoY) beat by $16.44M, marking the eighth straight quarter the company exceeded consensus targets. About 80% of sales are derived from the optical communications segment, which consists of datacom and telecom product categories. Fabrinet said datacom product category sales rose 150% YoY as the company continues to benefit from demand for 800G technology for AI applications.

FN Revenue Breakdown (FN Investor Presentation)

According to consensus estimates, EPS is projected to grow +13 YoY and revenue +8% in FY24. Fabrinet has 6 upward earnings revisions in the last 90 days.

FN Stock Growth & Profitability

Fabrinet revenue TTM has grown at a 3Y CAGR of 16%, operating margin +24%, and EPS +28%. Fabrinet annual revenue TTM grew +8% YoY, operating income +5%, and EPS +14%.

Fabrinet's cash flow surge is the most striking aspect of its growth metrics, highlighted by levered FCF growth of +2,000% YoY and operating cash flow growth of +152%. In the past three years, Fabrinet FCF per share has risen 380% to $9.49.

FCF per share FWD is at ~100% vs. the sector's 15%, and operating cash flow FWD is at 43% vs. a sector median of ~13%. EPS FWD of 15% outperforms the sector by 125%.

Fabrinet is soundly outperforming the sector in ROE (18%), ROTC (10%), and ROA (12%), demonstrating effective use of shareholder equity, allocation of capital, and utilization of assets, driving a 'B' Profitability Grade. Net income margin TTM (10%) is more than 300% above the sector and cash per share of $10.65 is 400% above the sector. Gross margin of 12% is significantly below the sector median of nearly 50%, but close to the median of industry peers.

Lack of long-term consensus estimates has negatively affected Fabrinet's PEG FWD ratio, an important metric driving its 'D+' Valuation grade. Fabrinet has a P/E FWD ratio of 27x vs the sector's 24x, EV/EBITDA FWD of 22 vs. the sector's 14, but P/CF FWD of 23.09x is slightly below the sector's 23.5x.

FN Stock Risk Metrics

The overall SA Quant Rating also takes into account a stock's risk, in addition to size, which are not included among the five factor grades. Fabrinet 60M beta of 1.04 indicates the stock is just slightly more volatile than the market, but less volatile than the sector (1.18). Fabrinet's Altman Z Score, a measure of profitability, leverage, and liquidity, of 9.25 is well above the sector median of 2.78. Fabrinet showcases a rock-solid balance sheet with $794M in cash vs. a mere $6.38M in total debt and a D/E ratio of 0.38%.

Concluding Summary

Fabrinet crushed the market and tech sector over the past year, delivered record-level revenue and earnings in the most recent quarter, and exhibits strong potential cash flow growth. Based on these solid investment fundamentals, momentum, and earnings outlook, SA reiterates its Strong Buy on Fabrinet.