Large-cap growth has reasserted itself in the second quarter after a brief respite from leading the domestic equity factor pack earlier this year. The earnings season proved beneficial for many of the Magnificent Seven stocks – the MAGS ETF recently notched all-time highs.

I have a buy rating on the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG). While I have concerns about its valuation, the technical picture is robust and with the prospect of lower interest rates ahead with continued bottom-line growth among large-cap growth equities, I see more bullish factors than bearish ones currently.

Large-Cap Growth Leads So Far In Q2

According to the issuer, VONG invests in stocks in the Russell 1000 Growth Index, a broadly diversified index predominantly made up of growth stocks of large U.S. companies. The ETF seeks to closely track the index’s return, which is considered a gauge of large-cap growth U.S. stock returns. It offers high potential for investment growth, though Vanguard notes that VONG’s share value typically rises and falls more sharply than that of funds holding bonds.

VONG is a large ETF with more than $25 billion in assets under management as of May 16, 2024. The fund features a very low 0.08% annual expense ratio while its trailing 12-month dividend yield is modest at just 0.66%. Share-price momentum is impressive today, earning VONG a perfect A+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha.

The portfolio is also not all that risky when analyzing historical standard deviation trends, though the allocation is somewhat concentrated. Finally, VONG sports a stellar A+ liquidity rating – its average daily volume is close to 700,000 shares while the fund’s 30-day median bid/ask spread is just a single basis point.

VONG plots along the very top of the style box. The 5-star, gold-rated fund by Morningstar trades at a high 27.0x price-to-earnings multiple. While that is high, more than 6 turns more expensive than even the S&P 500, the ETF’s long-term EPS growth rate is very high at 14.7, resulting in a more manageable PEG ratio under two.

VONG: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Where many value investors will take issue with VONG is that nearly half of the allocation resides in the Information Technology sector. Another 15% is in Consumer Discretionary, with Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) being two large holdings from that slice of the market. There is little in the way of traditional defensive or cyclical areas.

So, the ETF’s performance largely depends on secular growth themes. With AI names coming back to life after a late-Q1 and early-Q2 pullback, I see the setup as favorable for VONG to outperform this summer.

VONG: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Also consider that VONG’s seasonal trends are sublime now through July. It is the best three-month stretch on the calendar, so there is the added bullish seasonal factor to weigh.

VONG: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through July

The Technical Take

With a concentrated, premium-P/E portfolio and bullish calendar trends, VONG has done everything right technically. Notice in the chart below that shares held a key support spot during the April mini-correction. The previous all-time high notched in late 2021 was defended successfully by the bulls. VONG didn’t make a run at its long-term 200-day moving average which remains upward sloping, suggesting that the bulls are in control of the primary trend.

What’s also encouraging is that the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart broke its downtrend resistance line earlier this month, helping to confirm the ascent in the share price. I mentioned that the ETF has done all the right things technically – that includes breaking out from a bull flag pattern back in Q4. With such a recent significant pullback, the risks of another sizable retreat are not all that high in my view.

Overall, VONG features a very healthy chart and positive momentum trends.

VONG: $90 Support Defended, New Highs Ongoing Amid an RSI Breakout

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on VONG. I have been impressed with recent price action in the last few weeks after what I thought would be a more pronounced pullback. The bulls have shown their muster on this I.T.-focused ETF.