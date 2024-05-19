Paradigm Shift! 4 Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now

GeorgePeters

Introduction

I need to start this article by thanking my followers and readers for their fantastic engagement. This has always been the case, but especially in the past few months, when I started writing more macro-focused articles, I have really enjoyed the fantastic discussions in the comment sections.

So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you!

Having said that, I want to address a special comment that really stood out (thank you, Nate!):

I would love to see an article in which you identify the top 4 or 5 companies in which to invest now, with reasonable risk/reward parameters and hopefully a history of paying decent dividends too, to take advantage of an obvious paradigm shift that warrants our close attention. - Article comment

The comment is great because it's quite detailed and requires thorough research. I also believe that answering this question can provide food for thought - even if readers disagree with my picks.

So, let's dissect the comment.

What kind of stocks are we looking for?

4-5 picks.

Reasonable risk/reward (valuation).

History of paying decent dividends.

Stocks that take advantage of a paradigm shift.

Readers who have followed me for a while probably know where I will be going with this. The paradigm shift, in my opinion, is the ongoing rotation from growth to value stocks.

However, I will not give you my usual picks, as I want to maintain a wide variety of picks.

Nonetheless, no compromises have been made. The four stocks in this article are all investments that I either own or really like at current valuations.

I also believe that all stocks in this article will outperform the S&P 500 for many years to come.

So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Inflation Is Here To Stay

We need a paradigm shift to base our picks on.

To make sure we're on the same page, this is the definition of a paradigm shift according to Investopedia:

The term paradigm shift refers to a major change in the worldview, concepts, and practices of how something works or is accomplished. A paradigm shift can happen within a wide variety of contexts from scientific research to industry.

While I obviously could be wrong (I actually hope I'm wrong), my thesis since the pandemic has been that the market underestimates the threat of inflation and the factors that will likely provide us with above-average inflation on a prolonged basis.

I have covered this in countless articles, including a recent article with the provocative title "The Party Is Over For FANG+ Stocks - Are You Prepared?" when I wrote the following:

With inflationary pressures mounting and the era of low inflation potentially waning, the risk/reward balance favors companies with strong balance sheets, wide-moat businesses, and potential for secular growth.

While Wall Street has celebrated the latest inflation numbers by sending the Dow Jones to 40,000 points, I believe we are dealing with some serious underlying issues.

Data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong, I am not bearish. I have zero shorts and have not been a net seller since I started dividend investing.

All I care about are rotations and finding the best places to put money.

Going back to inflation, Bloomberg's John Authers hit the nail on the head when he wrote "The Inflation Battle Is Far From Over" on May 16.

Two years ago there were major shocks to the prices of goods, food and energy, all of which have now dissipated. That’s why inflation is much lower now. The problem is that services inflation remains stubbornly high, and accounts for substantially all of headline inflation at this point: Bloomberg

The "supercore" inflation measure, which adjusts inflation for food, shelter, energy, and used cars, has not gone down since October 2023.

Bloomberg

Even worse, on a month-on-month basis, supercore inflation has become a bigger issue since the summer of last year.

Bloomberg

Data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve confirms this, as sticky price inflation (goods and services whose prices take a while to fall/rarely fall) remains well above 4%, with declining downside momentum.

Bloomberg

This makes rate cuts very unlikely.

Sure, inflation has come down. However, we are far from a "normalized" situation where the Fed can bring down rates without creating a second wave of inflation.

After all, the Fed does not want to risk a situation like the 1970s, where it made the mistake of allowing inflation to rapidly rise again.

As a result, the implied probability of 100 or more basis points worth of interest rate cuts through December 2024 has declined to almost 0%.

CME Group

Going into this year, the implied probability of that was 100%.

While I am not making the case that inflation will "never" come down to 2% again, I believe it will likely take serious economic damage to accomplish this goal, potentially followed by a new inflation surge once the Fed steps in.

Hence, I'm in the "higher for longer" camp.

In light of these developments, industry insiders are starting to rumor the Fed (with support from its Western central bank "peers") will go for a coordinated push for a higher inflation target so it does not have to refrain from supporting the economy until inflation is down to 2%.

I've heard this could take place in August during the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

For now, these are rumors I have increasingly encountered in the past few weeks and not "facts." However, in 2022, even Goldman Sachs started thinking about why a higher inflation target may make sense.

If we get a scenario where inflation and interest rates remain elevated, a shift from growth to value stocks becomes very likely, which is further supported by the fact that value stocks are attractively valued relative to growth stocks.

JPMorgan

Now, let's take a closer look at the picks.

My Four Picks

With all of this in mind, we have two requirements to find good stocks (as mentioned earlier in this article):

Reasonable risk/reward (valuation).

History of paying decent dividends.

However, due to my expected paradigm shift, I'm adding a couple:

Healthy balance sheets (due to interest rates potentially remaining higher for longer). 42% of small-cap companies are unprofitable! That's outside of a recession and comparable to the Dotcom bubble and the Great Financial Crisis. What happens to these companies if we were to enter a recession? I'm not taking a chance on companies with poor balance sheets.

JPMorgan

Companies with secular tailwinds. I want stocks that not only offer "value" but also offer a good long-term growth story. After all, if I'm wrong and inflation goes back to "normal," I don't want to be massively overweight stocks that don't offer any value.

I want to optimize the risk/reward for most economic outcomes.

Based on everything said so far in this article, it's now time to dive into the picks.

However, please note that I cannot possibly give each stock the attention it deserves. Hence, where needed, I will add links to Seeking Alpha articles to make further research a bit easier.

Viper Energy (VNOM) - Juicy Oil & Gas Royalties

My largest investment is Texas Pacific Land (TPL), which owns valuable land in the Permian Basin. It makes money from oil and gas royalties (among other operations).

However, it has a sub-1% yield, which makes it unsuitable for most income-focused investors.

That's where Viper Energy comes in, a royalty play in the Permian with a focus on (special) dividends.

The company owns roughly 32 thousand net royalty acres. Half of these are operated by Diamondback Energy (FANG), which is one of the fastest-growing oil companies in North America with extremely low breakeven prices.

Viper Energy

Because it does not produce oil and gas directly but makes money from royalties, it has very low breakeven prices for its dividend. This is further supported by consistent production growth in America's most important oil basin.

For the second quarter, Viper has projected a production growth of over 3% compared to the first quarter, even after accounting for the divestiture of non-Permian assets.

It aims to distribute at least 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders, using mainly base dividends and special dividends, with opportunistic buybacks.

In 1Q24, it returned $0.59 per share through dividends, which translates to an annualized dividend yield of 6.3%.

Viper Energy

Even at $30, the base dividend of $0.27 per share (2.9% annualized yield) is still covered, with a total free cash flow potential of more than $600 million at $80 WTI.

At $80 WTI, the company expects to be able to generate roughly $3.50 in distributable cash flow per share. That's 9.3% of its stock price. At $90 WTI, that number rises to almost $4.00 (11%).

Because I'm long-term bullish on oil, I believe VNOM is a terrific inflation-protected high-yield play for income-focused investors and everyone looking to add high-quality energy exposure.

Viper Energy

It also needs to be said that VNOM is in excellent financial shape, as it has a net debt ratio of just 1.5x EBITDA and roughly $600 million in liquidity.

Viper Energy

The next stock is a financial stock.

CME Group (CME) - Undervalued Special Dividends

CME Group is my largest financial sector investment. My most recent article on the stock was written on February 14, when I explained what makes this giant so special.

It has a transaction-based business model, which means it makes money when traders/investors/corporations use products on its various exchanges.

CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more.

offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more. CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices.

trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices. NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver.

specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver. COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) focuses on metal products, offering contracts for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals.

While the CME stock price tends to sell off during recessions, revenue usually goes up when volatility increases. That's the benefit of having a transaction-focused business.

Data by YCharts

It also has elevated margins. In the first quarter, adjusted expenses were reported at $462 million, with $374 million excluding license fees. This cost management resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 68.9%, up from 68.2% in the previous year.

Furthermore, it has an AA- credit rating and the policy of distributing roughly all of its free cash flow to shareholders through four regular dividends and one special dividend announcement at the end of the year (usually paid in 1Q).

This year, analysts expect the company to generate $3.7 billion in free cash flow. That would be 4.8% of its current market cap.

Hence, I expect a 5% total yield this year. It has a 2.2% regular dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Major growth drivers are an increasing need for corporations to hedge financial risks, a broader adoption of financial derivatives among retail traders, and a whole new range of financial products, including agriculture futures, micro-futures, and crypto products.

Valuation-wise, I believe CME is deeply undervalued, as it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 22.5x. While that may seem elevated, it's normal for high-margin companies with resilient revenue growth to trade at "high" multiples.

As we can see in the chart below, its normalized P/E ratio over the past two decades is 27.0x, which implies a $280 fair price target, including $10.33 in expected 2026 EPS. That's 31% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

I truly believe that CME Is one of the best deep-value ideas in finance, with a very bright future and terrific income (growth) prospects for its investors.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Undervalued Growth In Defense

L3Harris Technologies is currently one of my best-performing dividend growth stocks - and far from done, I think.

After the 2019 merger between L3 and Harris, the company has rapidly evolved into one of America's most important defense contractors.

As I wrote on April 26, the company has terrific diversification, with exposure to all major defense segments, including fast-growing propulsion through its Aerojet acquisition and advanced space programs.

L3Harris Technologies

Due to past acquisitions, dividend growth has come down significantly, as its most recent hike in February was just 1.8%.

However, that's no problem for this 2.1%-yielding stock, as it is very close to achieving its 3.0x net leverage target. After that, it will return 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders, using regular dividends and buybacks.

L3Harris Technologies

As analysts expect $2.9 billion in free cash flow in 2026, we're dealing with an implied free cash flow yield of 6.8%!

This suggests a lot of room for aggressive buybacks and much higher dividend growth.

Using the data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 5% this year, potentially followed by 10% and 12% EPS growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

In my prior article, I wrote that a strong U.S. defense environment and rising international defense demand warrant a higher multiple, especially as the company has made fantastic post-merger progress to build one of the most impressive defense contractors on the market.

As such, I believe the stock should be able to return at least 12% annually on a long-term basis, including dividends. That number is also visible in the chart above.

It also benefits from inflation protection, as government funding needs to take care of inflation costs to support the stability of the domestic defense supply chain.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - An Attractive Healthcare Dividend King

We're dealing with royalty here!

Adjusted for the AbbVie (ABBV) spin-off, Abbott has hiked its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Currently yielding 2.1%, the company has a five-year CAGR of 12.1% and a sub-50% payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

While ABT is currently suffering from the post-pandemic decline in testing products, it sees tremendous growth in products related to GLP-1 weight loss products, glucose monitoring products, and advanced pacemakers - to name a few.

In Rhythm Management, growth of 7.5% was led by Aveir, our recently launched leadless pacemaker. Aveir has rapidly captured market share in the single-chamber pacing segment of the market and is now being used for dual-chamber pacing, which is the largest segment of the pacing market. This revolutionary technology is helping to deliver growth rates in our Rhythm Management business that significantly exceed the overall growth in this market. - ABT 1Q24 Earnings Call

As I discussed in my April 22 article, the company hiked guidance and now expects at least 8.5% organic sales growth this year (excluding COVID-related products).

Abbott Laboratories

I also believe its valuation is highly attractive.

Abbott, which currently enjoys strong pricing power, is expected to grow its EPS by 4% this year (including COVID headwinds). In 2025 and 2026, EPS growth is expected to be 11%.

Using its five-year normalized P/E multiple of 26x, I believe the company has the potential to return more than 12-13% per year, giving it a fair stock price target of $147, 40% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

I do not currently own ABT, as I own (highly correlated) biotech/life sciences giant Danaher (DHR). However, I have ABT on my watchlist in case I decide to expand my healthcare exposure a bit more aggressively.

Takeaway

Our current economic climate underscores the importance of strategic investments, especially given the persistent inflation and the potential shift from growth to value stocks.

To navigate these changes, I've identified four compelling picks: Viper Energy for its high-yield, inflation-protected dividends, CME Group for its resilient, transaction-based revenue model, L3Harris Technologies for its strong defense market positioning, and Abbott Laboratories for its solid dividend growth and innovation in healthcare.

Each of these companies offers an attractive risk/reward profile, solid dividends, and promising growth, making them well-suited for the evolving market landscape.