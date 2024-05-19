D-Keine

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is a company that develops and provides industrial software and services to help with asset management, monitoring, and optimization.

All-time share performance has been decent. Having gone public at a price of $8.8 in 1994, AZPN is now trading at $221 per share, a 25x appreciation. The stock has also been on an uptrend since five years ago, despite the volatility over the past year. AZPN has delivered a price return of over 32% over the past year, and is recently up 2% YTD.

I rate AZPN neutral. My 1-year price target of $223 per share projects a 1% upside. Though AZPN may continue to see strong demand due to the industry tailwinds and be in a good position to capture it with a newly-organized sales team, the macro environment, which is a key factor driving risk, continues to be uncertain, in my opinion. I think that risk-reward remains balanced.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

Fundamentals are relatively mixed. Revenue growth continued to normalize post the 2022 M&A with Emerson's software unit. In Q3, AZPN delivered a revenue of $278 million, an almost 21% YoY growth. However, despite the consistent uptrend in operating cash flow (OCF) generation, AZPN appears to still have a lot of work to do to improve its profitability. AZPN seems to be on the right track here. Net margin has improved on QoQ basis, with AZPN finally reaching a breakeven again in Q1 after a few quarters of net losses. The steady OCF generation has also supported the relatively robust liquidity. AZPN ended the quarter with almost $178 million of liquidity.

Catalyst

Despite the lowered ACV growth outlook to 9.9% for the FY as announced in the Q3 earnings call, I believe AZPN should see stronger and higher quality growth acceleration in FY 2025. In fact, the slower ACV growth seen as of Q3 was caused by non-structural issues that actually indicate future revenue growth.

company presentation

The first issue mentioned by the management in Q3 was the slow deployment of budget by the potential customers. However, while the sentiment seemed to slow down over the last month, the management also mentioned that the customers' expectation for budget deployment has been consistent with the calendar 2023. In my view, this suggests that AZPN should still be in a decent position to maintain growth trends, especially with the pipeline growth remaining healthy despite the temporary headwinds.

The second issue that also somehow created some temporary headwinds in Q3 was the maturing sales team under the new leadership. In my opinion, though, this internal sales reorganization should actually indicate stronger revenue growth into FY 2025, especially with the assumption that the team will eventually mature and deliver tangible results probably starting in the next quarter.

company presentation

On that note, the newly-organized sales team should enable AZPN to unlock the captive growth opportunity in DGM (Digital Grid Management), primarily through driving revenue expansion. In Q3, DGM continued to see strong demand, possibly driven by the secular trends in grid modernization and electrification. As such, the strong wins in Q3 should then open up expansion opportunities with the existing customers, as commented by the management:

Starting with Digital Grid Management or DGM, this suite saw continued strength in demand and signed several term license wins in Q3, as we continue to expand wallet share with existing customers and win new loads. During the quarter, for example, we won a large distribution management and optimization deal in North America, beating the competition across nearly all evaluation categories including compliance, technology, security and performance.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

Risk

I believe the only key risk to my thesis remains the uncertain macro situation as of today. Despite the relatively steady sentiment from the potential customers, there is a possibility that the budget commitment will change if the high-inflationary environment does not improve in FY 2025, affecting top-line estimates and share performance.

trading economics

As of today, US inflation remains quite elevated, despite already slowing down since last year. This has recently influenced the Fed to reconsider rate cuts in 2024. Moreover, inflation has also been sticky above 3.5%, still a bit far from the 2% target.

Furthermore, I believe there is also a possible risk factor emerging from the recently-organized sales team under the new leadership. As in any new team with a new leader, there is a potential misalignment or lack of cohesiveness, for instance, which could actually slow down sales execution. The macro factor, in the meantime, could further exacerbate this particular issue.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for AZPN is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2025 projection:

Bull scenario (60% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow 13.6% YoY to $1.25 billion, in line with the market's estimate. I assume forward P/S to expand slightly to 12x, implying a share price appreciation to $238. Bear scenario (40% probability) assumptions - AZPN to deliver FY 2025 revenue of $1.15 billion, a 4.6% YoY growth, missing the market's estimate by about $20 million, suggesting that the macro issue continues to remain, challenging budget deployment. P/S to remain at 11x level, driving share price correction to $200.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2025 weighted target price of $223 per share, a projected 1-year upside of about 1%. I would rate the stock neutral.

As a side note, My 60-40 bull-bear probability assignment is driven by my belief that the secular tailwinds driving the overall demand for AZPN's offerings will still outweigh the potential slowdown due to macro challenges. My projection is also still conservative, since I lowered the bear-case revenue by $20 million and also did not account for share repurchase activities into FY 2025 and FY 2025. Expecting to repurchase $243 million worth of shares, AZPN still has $57 million of share repurchases left under the $300 million authorization in FY 2024. All that said, I still believe that the upside still does not present attractive risk-reward for now.

Conclusion

AZPN is a company delivering software solutions for asset management and optimizations, currently benefiting from the growing asset deployments within the grid modernization sector. As of Q3, the pipeline remains healthy, positioning AZPN well in capturing more land-and-expand opportunities with the newly-organized sales team under the new leadership into FY 2024 and then FY 2025. Persisting macro challenges remain a key risk for the stock, and with the high-inflationary environment we continue to experience at present, I believe investors should be cautious. My price target projects a 1% upside, which I believe also does not yet present attractive risk-reward for now.