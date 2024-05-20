VOO: Was A Buy And Still Is A Buy At All-Time Highs

May 20, 2024 9:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
31.68K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a solid long-term investment option for those who believe in the future of the US market.
  • Investing in VOO comes with risks, such as missed opportunities for higher returns and potential periods of decline.
  • VOO is preferred over other index funds due to its low expense ratio and higher dividend yield, making it more aligned with shareholders' interests.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

One of the smartest people I know once told me not to try to beat the market, just to invest in ETFs. While I didn't listen to his advice, as my investment methodology is more complex than most investors, I did dedicate

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
31.68K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I plan on starting a position in BXSL sometime in May Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News