Seeking Yields Of At Least 13%

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Whenever you're trying to evaluate if something is worth doing, it's important to factor in the risks involved. Many of us take risks for granted. We don't recognize them or even realize them. Some, however, focus so much on risks that it paralyzes them from being able to do anything. Being irrationally fearful of the potential risks can lead some to have agoraphobia, the paralyzing fear of wide open spaces because they're afraid of what may occur when they're there.

When evaluating companies on the stock market, the risk factor causes you to discount the value of something based on how risky you think it is. The riskier the company (or its dividend), the more discounted its stock price. This can be amplified if the company is involved in lending to a sector that is seeing an increase in risk or perceived risk.

Today, I want to examine two companies that offer sky-high double-digit yields because of the risk people see in the sector they are committed to. Together, let us see if these risks are causing them to be over-discounted and whether the income is worth collecting.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: BRSP - Yield 12.7%

I've previously discussed a phrase that is very common in the U.S. military and elite training: Slow is smooth, smooth is fast. The core idea is that slowing down enough to make sure you are doing everything right leads to a more efficient result than "rushing." If you want to get something done quickly, it is better to slow down and do it right rather than rush and make mistakes that then take a much longer time to fix.

This saying applies to BrightSpire Capital, Inc (BRSP). BRSP is a REIT that invests in commercial properties and originates loans on commercial real estate. BRSP was off to the races a couple of years ago. On its way to recovering from the mistakes of prior management, Mike Mazzei was leading his new team and raising the dividend every quarter.

Then the Fed's rapid hiking cycle started taking a toll on the economy. Commercial mortgages are floating rate debt, and real estate tends to be a more interest-rate-sensitive sector to begin with. As a result, it is one of the sectors that faced a greater level of challenges. Recognizing this, BRSP decided it was best to slow down. It pulled in its horns, built liquidity, and prepared for the storm. Source

BRSP Q1 2024 Presentation

In Q1 2022, BRSP had over $5 billion in assets and a $3.8 billion loan portfolio, leverage at 2.1x, and distributable earnings of $0.22/share. Today, it has $1 billion fewer assets, lower leverage, and is earning slightly more per share. BRSP is producing more cash flow with fewer assets and lower leverage.

The portfolio shrinking drove Q1 earnings lower. BRSP's loan portfolio shrunk by approximately $100 million as loans were paid off, but the capital was not immediately deployed elsewhere.

BRSP Q1 2024 Presentation

In the earnings call, management was clear they expect the portfolio to get smaller, and dividend coverage will get tighter in the near term. BRSP's management has been excellent at telegraphing what they expect, and what they are going to do about it. We can expect that Q2 isn't going to have strong earnings. We are penciling in distributable earnings of about $0.20/share, or about even with the dividend. BRSP should free up more cash in Q2, but given management's tone, we don't expect them to be in a hurry to lend it out. BRSP is favoring making sure its watchlist is taken care of before extending itself further. This means lower earnings in the near term, but it also helps avoid the risk of becoming overextended.

BRSP has been trading at an enormous discount to book value, which simply is not justified by its credit issues. Management is 100% focused on resolving the issues in its watchlist and management has provided a level of detail that its peers don't, and we appreciate it.

BRSP will eventually overcome these challenges, and when market conditions are favorable, it has the capacity to leverage back up and increase earnings quickly. This is an excellent opportunity when something this conservative is trading at a 40% discount to book value.

Pick #2: TPVG - Yield 17%

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) had a really rough 2023. As a BDC focusing on start-up firms and pre-IPO funding, it saw numerous borrowers default, and several of them ended up in bankruptcy. It didn't help that a few borrowers had deals to restructure that failed to come to fruition, resulting in even larger losses than originally anticipated. In short, in 2023 it seemed like every quarter TPVG had new issues to deal with.

In Q1, TPVG shows signs of stabilization. TPVG's leverage is back where it should be. TPVG's target is 1.25x. Source

TPVG Q1 2024 Presentation

It is worth noting that TPVG reports "gross leverage", which was inflated as TPVG drew down on its revolving line of credit and held excess cash. Most BDCs report "net leverage" which subtracts cash from total debt in calculating the leverage ratio. However, it is good to see that TPVG does not feel a need to draw down on its revolver and that leverage is very close to its normal operating range.

NII (Net Investment Income) came in at $0.41/share, continuing to cover the $0.40 dividend. TPVG has $1.12 in "spillover" undistributed net investment income. This provides a cushion for temporary dips in NII below the dividend. In the earnings call, management stated they expect NII and the dividend to be stable looking forward.

TPVG did downgrade one holding from "yellow" to "orange", indicating an increase in risk; however, that company was sold early in Q2 and TPVG's loan was paid off in full. So, it was only at risk for a short period, and the resolution was a full recovery. Source

TPVG Q1 2024 Presentation

TPVG still has some watchlist companies, but they are much more manageable than the glut we saw in 2023.

Now that TPVG is stable, how does it recover the NAV that has been lost?

When TPVG makes an investment, it is usually a combination of debt and equity. Debt either repays - where the gains are primarily interest and fees, which are reported through the income statement - or it doesn't, which results in a capital loss, as we saw last year. Equity is different. It doesn't produce cash flow, and the value of the equity is very volatile. Owning equity in a private company carries little value until there is a liquidity event, like an acquisition or a public offering.

TPVG holds equity or warrants in 169 companies. Much of this equity might prove worthless, but some will realize very large gains when the company IPOs. This is TPVG's primary means of increasing book value.

Increasing book value back to $12+ is a process that will take time. Since TPVG is paying out substantially all of its earnings (as is required), retaining cash flow can only contribute pennies. Issuing equity at a premium to book value when the share price is trading high can also help. However, it is these liquidity events where a borrower IPOs and the value of the common equity rises significantly that has driven large increases in TPVG's book value in the past. For example, in 2021, TPVG's book value climbed $1.04/share primarily due to realizing gains in its equity portfolio.

Macro conditions will play a huge role when this type of upside is capable of happening. As the IPO environment improves, the probability of one of TPVG's borrowers having a very successful IPO increases. We shouldn't expect book value to recover as quickly as it fell; however, with TPVG's business model, there is definitely a path to recovery with time. In the meantime, we can expect the dividend to be stable, and we are being compensated extremely well to wait.

Conclusion

Upon reviewing both BRSP and TPVG, we can see how credit risk within a company's sector can negatively impact that company itself. BRSP is being extremely cautious and vigilant due to the risks in their sector. As a result, I feel that they are overly discounted in their trading value on the market and their dividend yield is very attractive. TPVG is stabilizing the firm after taking multiple hits because of the credit risks associated with the IPO market and high interest rates. At this point, I feel that they may be slightly overly discounted, but not exceptionally. As their portfolio continues to stabilize and improve, I believe their valuation should rise.

When it comes to retirement, I'm not expecting anyone to gamble with their retirement savings. But I also want to make sure that when you are evaluating firms, you're doing so with a clear mind and unlocking value in income while others are irrational. This way, you can enjoy a retirement that is marked by abundance - where your income exceeds your expenses and provides you with endless opportunities to pursue whatever it is that you desire. I want you to be able to explore them and not be constrained by your finances.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.