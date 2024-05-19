We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) is a hearing device company for people with moderate to severe hearing loss. It is the only company that offers an FDA approved active fully implantable device, the Esteem Active Middle Ear implant. This device has lacked commercial success due to its Medicaid classification as a hearing aid, which is not eligible for coverage. Private insurance companies typically follow Medicaid reimbursement policies. Few people are capable or willing to cover the cost of the Esteem device, about $25 K, without insurance reimbursement.

The company's second fully implantable device, the Acclaim, has been granted Breakthrough Device status and is about to begin clinical trials for FDA approval. The company estimates that Acclaim will be commercially available in 2026. The device is a cochlea implant which is covered by Medicare. Meanwhile, The Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act, introduced in February, seeks to clarify that fully implanted middle ear devices, such as the Esteem, are prosthetics and not hearing aids, therefore eligible for Medicaid coverage.

Envoy's devices offer several advantages over existing competitor devices. The company has the potential to become an industry disruptor if the Acclaim device gains FDA clearance and/or the Esteem device establishes insurance coverage.

The Problem

There are about 61 million people in the U.S. with some type of hearing loss with 7 million people in the U.S. that suffer from moderate to severe hearing loss that cannot benefit from the use of hearing aids. The available solution for these patients is an inner ear cochlear partial implant.

Cochlear implant (Cochlear.com)

The U.S. implantable cochlea device market is estimated at $1.2 billion, growing to $2.5 billion by 2030. Many patients that are eligible for cochlear implants decline the surgery because these implants include a visible external receiver. Envoy is seeking to disrupt the hearing implant industry by offering fully implantable devices

The Envoy Disruption

Currently, commercially available cochlea implants include a visible microphone worn over the ear similarly to hearing aids. The microphone is wired to an also visitable external transmitter that sends digitalized sounds to an implanted receiver that is wired to electrodes inside the cochlea. These sensors replace the cochlea's function and send signals to the brain.

The Esteem is fully implanted and does not require a microphone. Sensors are placed in the middle ear that pick-up sounds and use the ear drum as a microphone to send sounds to the cochlea. The Esteem was FDA cleared in 2010 and has been implanted in about 1000 patients. It is the only FDA approved fully implantable active middle ear device ("AMEI") and is prescribed for patients with hearing loss and speech understanding better than 40%. Patients with missing parts or damaged parts of the middle ear with similar hearing loss to Esteem patients are prescribed passive middle ear implants ("PMEIs").

Due to the lack of insurance coverage the Esteem has not been a commercial success. Esteem has a competitive advantage over other AMEI devices in that it is fully implantable and uses the natural design of the ear for amplification instead of a microphone.

ENVOY ESTEEM (ZIP HEARING)

The Acclaim device is fully implantable and uses the natural design of the cochlea to pick up sounds without a microphone. Implanted sensors in the internal ear pick up sound vibrations which stimulate the cochlea to send signals to the brain. These signals can be adjusted to fit a patient's hearing needs.

Cochlear inner ear implants are for patients with hearing loss and speech understanding less than 40%. The Acclaim, if FDA approved, would be the only fully implantable inner ear device commercially available, providing the potential to disrupt a large market opportunity dominated by multi-billion-dollar market cap companies such as Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF) with 60% market share of the global market, followed by Sonova (OTCPK:SONVF) and privately held Med-El.

ENVOY ACCLAIM (Teach Me Anatomy)

The Hearing Device Clarification Act

The Hearing Device Clarification Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Michelle Fishback and Angie Craig, a democrat and a republican Representative, demonstrating across the aisle support for the bill. There has been strong support from the medical community from associations such as the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, The American Speech Language Hearing Association, Hearing Loss Association of America, National Association for the Deaf, and medical professionals.

Medicare is a federal program while Medicaid is governed by each individual state. While Medicare does not offer coverage for Esteem, a few states such as Florida, Kansas and Nevada do. Shohet Ear Associates has performed over 300 Esteem implants, providing supporting evidence as to the effectiveness of the device.

The FDA already classifies fully implanted medical devices as prosthetics which makes it a logical for Medicaid coverage under the same description.

The House of Representatives has not yet scheduled a vote on the Act.

Acclaim's Road to Commercialization

Acclaim, as an implantable device, is classified as a class III medical device by the FDA and is required to follow the premarket application ("PMA") process to gain FDA clearance for marketing. Acclaim has been designated as a Breakthrough Device, which means that the FDA is expediting the process as it recognizes Acclaim has the potential to fill an existing void. Breakthrough devices have a much greater success rate in gaining FDA approval as they have the full support of the FDA throughout the PMA process.

A successful PMA is dependent on a clinical study of about 40 patients. How the clinical study will be conducted needs to be pre-approved by the FDA. Approval by the FDA is by granting Investigational Device Designation ("IDD"). Envoy anticipates receiving IDD status sometime before the beginning of Q3 2024 and to begin its clinical study shortly thereafter.

Acclaim could be commercially available in 2026, if the FDA approval process goes according to schedule.

The Market and Competition

There are about 61 million people in the U.S. with some type of hearing problem. Typically, the severity of the hearing problem increases as people age. The hearing device industry is expected to benefit from an aging population.

Envoy's devices are targeted at people with moderate to severe hearing loss and offer clear advantages over existing options:

Appearance - no external device

Maintenance - no cleaning required

Loss - No risk of costly replacement

24/7 usage - worn while swimming, sleeping, etc.

There are more people in the U.S. that suffer from hearing loss than cancer and diabetes patients combined. Envoy Medical seeks to fill a void in today's marketplace. 98% of patients eligible for a cochlea implant decline it despite how safe the surgery is, not wishing to telegraph that they have poor hearing.

The potential market in the U.S. once a fully implantable device is commercially available and covered by insurance should rise sharply from the current annual rate of about 25,000 implants to at least 50,000. 50,000 devices x $30,000 per device = $1.5B per year opportunity in the U.S. alone. The price of an Acclaim device will probably be higher, and the estimate for its demand is also modest.

Financial

There are 20 million shares outstanding. Insiders own 50% of the shares. The market cap is $63 M. There is $4.2 million in cash and no debt. The EV is $59 M. There are 14.4 M warrants outstanding with a strike price of $11.50. Fully diluted, there are 43.5 M shares outstanding.

The company will burn $30-$40 million over the next two years to fund its clinical trial and ongoing operations. Envoy recently obtained $10 million credit facility to be used as needed from board member and largest shareholder, billionaire Glen Taylor. The loan is not convertible into equity. It is likely that the additional funding needed will also be provided by similar funding, without creating earnings dilution for existing shareholders.

The amount of debt, even at double the current estimate, is minute in comparison to my estimate of $1.5 B annual revenue upon establishing commercial sales.

Valuation

One valuation method commonly used to value pre-revenue or early commercial stage companies is the Risk Factor Summation Method. The table below is my interpretation using this method.

Criteria Score Reason Management Experience +2 Previous success in gaining FDA clearance. Market Size +2 Aging population Competitive Advantage +2 Only active fully implantable hearing devices. Marketing/Sales Strategy +2 Company already connected to medical community. Product Development Risk +2 Fast track designation from FDA. Regulatory Risk +1 Current federal insurance classification as a hearing aid prevents reimbursement for the Esteem device. Competition +2 Envoy's products fill a market void. Market Need +2 The vast majority of patients eligible for cochlear implants choose to decline the procedure. Technology Risk +1 Envoy has patents on using the ear's natural qualities as opposed to replacing these functions as offered by competitors. Funding Risk +2 Envoy's largest shareholder is prepared and well able to provide needed financing. Revenue Growth Potential +2 Envoy can achieve annual revenue exceeding $1 B with just a small amount of market penetration. Positive Exit Outcome +2 FDA fast track increases success probability. Click to enlarge

Compiled by author using author's assumptions.

My risk value summation table is $0.15 per point. The score of 21 in the above table results in a risk factor summation value ("RFSV") of $3.15. The price per share using this evaluation method is RFSV X market cap/fully diluted share count. $3.15 x $59 M/43.5 M = $4.18 share price.

Another common methodology used to value pre-revenue and early commercial stage companies is the Berkus Method. The table below is my interpretation using this method.

Criteria Score/total Possible Points Reason Product 25/30 Only available active fully implantable hearing devices. Marketing 20/25 Existing connections with medical industry. Technology 18/20 Envoy has patents on using the ear's natural qualities as opposed to replacing these functions as offered by competitors. Management 18/20 Prior successful experience in gaining FDA clearance. Funding 15.15 Funding has been and is likely to be continued to be provided by a billionaire who is Envoy's top shareholder. Click to enlarge

Table created by author using author's assumptions.

I assigned a value of $0.30 per point, resulting in Berkus valuation of $2.88 based on the 96 total points. The price per share using this evaluation method is the Berkus value X market cap/fully diluted share count.

$2.88 x $59M/43.5 M = $3.92 share price.

Risks

Any delay in the FDA approval process for Acclaim will be costly.

There is no guarantee that the Acclaim device will be approved by the FDA.

There isn't any guarantee that there will be a change in Medicaid that will provide insurance coverage for Esteem.

Market reaction to the Esteem or the Acclaim devices is unknown but the market demand for partially implanted inner ear devices has been very low.

All of the above and more are found in the risk section of annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Probably the highest investment risk is that this is an early commercial stage microcap company. Microcaps have fewer shares outstanding and are therefore subject to wider share price swings due to lower volume trading. And in the microcap world, rarely does a plan develop along its intended timeline.

Conclusion

Envoy Medical is clearly pursuing a medical void evidenced by the small percentage of eligible patients that choose to avail themselves of commercially available cochlea implants. The advantages of Envoy's two devices being fully implantable over the competition are not only cosmetic but offer other quality of life benefits such as no maintenance or possible loss.

It isn't possible to predict the outcome of the pending legislation to adjust Medicaid coverage for middle ear devices, or how long that will take to play out, but passage would be an immediate boost for Envoy's commercial journey and would propel the stock price, probably to a new high. Other share price catalysts will come as the company completes goalposts along the FDA approval road. I rate the stock a speculative buy worthy of an initial starter position due to the offering of products that fill a market void, the large TAM, opportunity and the low risk of share price dilution due to solid financial backing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.