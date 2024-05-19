Caterpillar: Overreaction To Dealer Inventory Situation And Good Medium-Term Prospects Present A Buying Opportunity

Summary

  • Caterpillar's revenue growth is expected to recover next year due to strength in the Energy & Transportation business and a rebound in the Construction business.
  • The company's E&T business is experiencing strong demand for reciprocating engines, particularly from data centers, which is driving revenue growth.
  • Despite concerns about high dealer inventories, the situation is manageable, and the stock is trading at a discount, making it a good buying opportunity.

Excavator at the construction site in the evening.

Avalon_Studio

Investment Thesis

I last covered Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock in February last year with a buy rating, and the stock is up a solid 42% since then. While Caterpillar Inc. faces near-term revenue growth challenges in 2024, its revenue growth is poised

We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

This article is written by Gayatri S.

