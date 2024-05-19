PM Images

KMI stock is not loved by Wall Street

The thesis of this article is quite straightforward. I will A) share my thoughts on why Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is not loved by Wall Street, and B) explain why Wall Street will regret it.

The chart below shows Wall Street analysts' ratings for KMI stock. As seen, overall, the sentiment is quite lukewarm. Out of the 20 analysts who wrote on it in the past 90 days, only 4 analysts rated it as a Strong Buy, and 3 rated it as a Buy. And the majority of them rate it either as a hold (12) or a strong sell. Wall Street analysts' overall rating is 3.45, translating into a HOLD rating on the stock.

Of course, there are indeed some headwinds facing the stock. But I will explain next why these headwinds are either temporary or overblown.

KMI stock: headwinds and valuation

In my mind, the first reason why Wall Street does not like KMI involves its sensitivity to commodity prices, which are volatile and can cause inconsistent earnings. KMI has indeed recorded some lackluster quarters in 2023 because of this. For example, in the 4th quarter of 2023, its revenues declined to about $4.04 billion, compared to about $4.6 billion a year ago. The main factor to blame in my view was the much lower energy prices in 2023. I think the lower energy prices are only. The inflation data for April 2024 recently released show that fuel/energy cost is (has been) a key driver for the inflation (see quotes below with emphasis added by me):

April Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% from March, coming in a tick lower than the +0.4% consensus and easing from the +0.4% pace in the first three months of the year. Combined, shelter and gasoline prices, contributed more than 70% to the monthly increase in the headline number. The energy index increased 1.1% from March, while the food index was unchanged.

Looking ahead, I expect a more favorable pricing environment for KMI in the next 1~2 year because energy prices can start a self-driving feedback loop as I've argued earlier:

Between the two main drivers (shelter and energy), I consider fuel/energy as a far more potent and stickier driver because it has the potential to start a self-sustaining feedback loop. Energy/fuel is required to address other issues, such as constructing more shelters, shipping the materials for those additional shelters, and even producing more energy/fuel in the first place.

The second possible reason to dislike KMI involves its valuation premium over the sector. The chart below summarizes KMI stock's valuation grade. As you can see from this chart, KMI's P/E ratios are currently higher than its sector median by a wide margin. Looking in more detail, the trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E ratio (non-GAAP) for KMI is 17.66x, which is more than 67% higher than the sector median of 10.52x. The forward P/E (non-GAAP) ratio is also higher at 16.21x, exceeding the sector median by more than 44%.

However, I think such a simple comparison can be misleading because it ignores KMI's quality and also growth potential, as detailed in the next section.

KMI stock: business moat and dividends

KMI's valuation premium is well justified given the strength of its business model in my view. And two key factors come to my mind that differentiate KMI from many competitors in the energy infrastructure space. First, KMI boasts a significant focus on natural gas pipelines, which currently transport around 30% of all the natural gas consumed in the US. This positions them well for continued growth in the natural gas market, driven by factors like increasing demand for cleaner electricity generation. Second, KMI prioritizes a fee-based model, generating revenue through the transportation of hydrocarbons through their pipelines, rather than relying solely on the volatile prices of the commodities themselves. This strategy provides KMI with more consistent and predictable cash flow compared to companies with heavier exposure to commodity prices.

For these considerations, I think a vertical comparison against its own historical average valuation is more reasonable. Such a comparison indicates fair valuation (or even a slight discount). If you recall from the chart below, its P/E ratio (non-GAAP) is only 7% above its 5-year average P/E ratio on a TTM basis. On an FWD basis, its current P/E ratio is slightly discounted from the 5-year average.

Although as a company that pays out most of its earnings as dividends, I consider its dividend yields as a more reliable valuation metric than P/E ratios. As shown in the next chart, by this standard, its current dividend yield of 5.74% is noticeably above the long-term average of 5.33%, also indicating a discount.

Other risks and final thoughts

Finally, its EPS growth would also rapidly shrink its FWD P/E. The chart below shows the consensus EPS estimates for KMI stock in the next few years. As seen, analysts predict that KMI's EPS will grow steadily over the next few years. The consensus estimate for EPS in FY 2024 is $1.21. Analysts project this to increase to $1.66 by FY 2028. The implied P/E ratio would shrink in tandem to about 11.81x by then.

And I indeed see a number of good catalysts afoot to support such projected EPS growth. First of all, I expect natural gas volumes to grow at a robust pace. Its volume increased by about 5% in the final quarter of 2023 due to a higher amount delivered to power-generating customers. As aforementioned, I expect such strong demand to continue, driven by factors like increasing demand for cleaner electricity generation. The company is well positioned to capitalize on such a trend with the capacity of its existing assets and capital expansion projects. For example, the gathering volumes have increased substantially in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford fields. Besides such organic expansion, bolt-on acquisitions (such as the recent purchase of NextEra's South Texas pipeline) ought to boost growth as well.

In terms of downside risks, KMI faces all the risks common to the entire energy infrastructure sector, including fluctuations in commodity prices as aforementioned and also changes in government regulations. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations could limit pipeline construction or force upgrades, impacting project timelines and budgets. Legal challenges related to pipeline projects can cause delays and incur significant costs (the lawsuit against Enbridge's Line 3 project serves as a recent example of such risks).

All told, my conclusion is that the upside potential far outweighs the downside risks, and thus rate KMI as a BUY. While headwinds like commodity price fluctuations can be unpredictable, KMI's fee-based model and focus on the growing natural gas market offer strong EPS growth potential in the long term. Its P/E is also quite reasonable in my view, especially judging from the dividend yield. In a nutshell, KMI offers a well-rounded combination of value, attractive dividend yield, and solid growth prospects.