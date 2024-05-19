Surprise Spring Slowdown

Matteo Colombo

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets climbed to fresh record highs while benchmark interest rates dipped to one-month lows after a critical slate of inflation and retail sales data showed an unexpected cooldown of inflationary pressure alongside slowing consumer activity, lifting bets that the Fed can cut rates multiple times this year. Reflecting the mounting quantity of downside economic surprises, the Citi Economic Surprise Index dipped to the lowest level since early 2023, indicating a rather abrupt reversal in economic momentum in late Spring.

Advancing for a fourth-straight week following a skid in early April, the S&P 500 rallied another 1.6% on the week, lifting the benchmark to record-highs for the first time since March. Leadership was relatively "top-heavy" this week, with the mega-cap Nasdaq 100 rallying 2.3%, outpacing the 0.8% advance on the Mid-Cap 400 and 1.3% gains for the Small-Cap 600. Buoyed by the rate retreat, real estate equities were among the leaders for a fourth-straight week as a relatively solid REIT earnings season wrapped-up with the final slate of reports. Led by self-storage and tech REITs, the Equity REIT Index advanced 2.4% on the week, with 17-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index advanced by 1.9%. Homebuilders continued to rally as mortgage rates are poised to moderate back under the 7-percent level just in time for the critical peak selling season.

Mildly encouraging inflation news and sluggish retail sales data sparked a continued bid for bonds across the yield and maturity curve this week. Helping to sustain the four-week bond rally - and send benchmark rates to the lowest level in a month - were moderately dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell, who again reiterated his view that current policy remains "restrictive" and pushed back on the notion that hikes rather than cuts are on the table. Meanwhile, WTI Crude Oil - the driving force behind the Spring inflation rebound - closed below the closely watched $80/barrel threshold for a third-straight week, down about 10% from the highs in mid-April. Posting its lowest end-of-week close since early April, the 10-Year Treasury Yield dipped 12 basis points on the week to 4.38%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield closed at 4.80%, down another 7 basis points. Swaps markets are now pricing in a 30% probability that the Fed will cut rates in July and 65% by September - each higher by 5-10 percentage points from last week. Markets expect 1.7 rate cuts in 2024 - up from 1.6 at the end of last week and April lows of 1.2 cuts.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which showed a surprising moderation in April following three straight months of hotter-than-expected reports. Headline CPI increased 0.3% month-over-month and increased by 3.36% from a year ago - slightly below consensus estimates of 0.4% and 3.40%, respectively. Core CPI - which excludes food and energy - rose 0.3% on the month and 3.8% on the year, which was in-line with expectations. We still see a continued distortion from the lagged recognition of shelter inflation, which accounted for 65% of the increase in the Core CPI metric. The Shelter Index increased 0.4% for the month 5.5% from a year ago - still well above most "real-time" metrics showing annual rent growth in the 0-3% range in early 2024. CPI-ex-Shelter - the metric we watch most closely given the substantial lags in the BLS' shelter inflation metrics - rose 0.3% on the month and 2.20% on the year, each representing a welcome relief following two red-hot months in February and March. Helping to offset increases in shelter and gasoline prices during the month, the report showed a month-over-month decline in both new and used car prices, and showed a decline in the "food at home" basket of grocery prices.

Hoya Capital

The cooler-than-expected CPI report came on the heels of a modestly-hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index report the prior day, which showed a continued reacceleration in goods-related inflation in early 2024. The Headline PPI increased 0.5% in April from the prior month - well above the 0.3% consensus estimate - but the upside surprise was driven largely by a downward revision to the prior month. On a year-over-year basis, Headline PPI rose 2.2%, which was roughly in line with consensus estimates. Core PPI followed the same pattern, posting a hotter-than-expected 0.5% monthly increase - in-line with consensus at 2.4% - but still the highest since last August. Swelling energy prices fueled a jump in the Final Demand: Goods index, which rose by 0.4% in April after declining by 0.1% in March. The Final Demand: Services index - which has been an area of "sticky" inflationary trends - rose 0.6% during the month and 2.7% from a year earlier.

Hoya Capital

Meanwhile, a key look into the health and sentiment of the U.S. consumer, data this week showed that Retail Sales were considerably weaker than expected in April following a rather strong start to 2024, squaring with Michigan Consumer Sentiment data last week which showed a surprisingly sharp dip in confidence over the past month. Total Retail Sales were flat in April - well above the 0.4% consensus expectation - which pulled the year-over-year increase to 3.0%. Spending figures in March were revised lower as well. Adjusted for inflation using the latest CPI data, "real" retail sales were lower by about 0.5% from a year earlier. Core Retail Sales - which excludes auto and gas - declined 0.1% in April, pulling the year-over-year increase to 3.5%. Seven out of 13 categories posted sales decreases, including a 1.2% decline in online sales (non-store retail) - its biggest monthly decline since November 2022. Consistent with decent results from Home Depot this week, building and materials stores were among the outperformers in April, but are still trending for a second annual decline following a pandemic-era boom.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

This week, we published Winners of REIT Earnings Season. Notable winners this earnings season included Apartment REITs - which reported a surprising firming in rents and occupancy despite ample multifamily supply; Healthcare REITs - which reported improving operator health with one notable exception (Steward); and Cannabis REITs - which have benefited from some long-awaited tailwinds on the Federal Legalization front. Results from Retail REITs were solid, as retailer demand continued to outstrip available supply, but to a more moderate degree than in early 2023. Results from Office REITs were passable - showing a modest acceleration in leasing activity and stabilizing occupancy - but the sector needs more than incremental steps to change the universally negative consensus narrative. On the debt-side, results from Mortgage REITs were hit-and-miss, with meaningful distress still limited to office. Notable losers this earnings season included Industrial and Self-Storage REITs - which indicated softness across much of the "goods economy" and Hotel REITs - which reported a moderation in leisure travel following a banner year in 2023. Among tech REITs, Data Center demand and pricing power remained quite healthy in early 2024, but Cell Tower fundamentals have softened amid a lull in carrier network investment.

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: A relatively strong earnings season for healthcare REITs concluded this week with results from two of the newest public REITs. American Healthcare (AHR) - formerly a non-traded REIT, which became the newest public REIT with its public listing in February - advanced 2% this week after reporting in-line results and reiterating its full-year outlook. AHR - which owns roughly 300 properties across a relatively diversified mix of healthcare sub-sectors - reported impressive same-store NOI growth of 13.0% in Q1, driven by strength in its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP"). Consistent with robust Senior Housing operating trends reported from its larger peers Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR), AHR reiterated its expectation for SHOP NOI growth of 25-30% this year, offsetting more-muted performance expectations for its MOB portfolio. Elsewhere, skilled nursing REIT Strawberry Fields (STRW) - which went public in 2022 and uplisted to the NYSE in 2023 - gained 1% after it reported in-line results showing steady operator coverage in early 2024. STRW - which owns 109 SNF facilities with 12,500 beds - reported that it collected 100% of rents in Q1 and noted that it amended and extended its master lease on its Indiana portfolio for 10 years.

Hoya Capital

Casino: Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) - the second largest casino-focused REIT - rallied 4% this week after it announced a $105M deal to acquire a trio of properties from Strategic Gaming Management in South Dakota and Nevada at an implied cap rate of 8.4%. The first deal between the two firms, the portfolio includes the Silverado Franklin Hotel & Gaming Complex and the Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino - each in South Dakota - as well as the Baldini’s Casino in Nevada. GLPI and Strategic Gaming will enter into two cross-defaulted triple-net lease agreements, each for an initial 25-year term with two ten-year renewal periods. The initial rent for the new leases is $9.2M and is subject to a fixed 2.0% annual escalation beginning in year three of the lease and a CPI-based annual escalation (capped at 2.5%) beginning in year 11. The deal is the second $100M+ deal of the year for GLPI amid an otherwise quiet period of transaction activity across the gaming sector. Back in February, GLPI acquired the Tioga Downs Casino Resort in New York from American Racing for $175M, implying a cap rate of 8.3%.

Hoya Capital

Mall: Macerich (MAC) advanced 2% this week after it announced a pair of deals consistent with a strategic plan initiated by new CEO Jackson Hsieh - the former CEO of Spirit Realty - which includes asset sales, JV consolidations, and, in some cases, "potentially returning assets to lenders." MAC announced that it acquired the remaining 40% shares of both Arrowhead Towne Center (Metro Phoenix) and South Plains Mall (Lubbock, Texas) from its joint venture partner for $36.5M plus debt, giving Macerich full ownership of both properties. Additionally, MAC announced that it executed a contract to sell an unspecified "open-air property in a major market" in a deal that it expects to net $110M in net proceeds based on an expected cap rate of 6.5%. As we'll discuss in our Losers of REIT Earnings Season report, MAC had been under pressure after reporting downbeat results earlier this month - negatively impacted by the bankruptcy of retailer Express - and withdrawing its full-year outlook, citing uncertainty related to its strategic debt reduction plan. MAC reported that its FFO dipped -23% in Q1 compared to the prior year, resulting from a drag from higher interest expense and a hit to rental revenues resulting from the Express bankruptcy. In April, MAC defaulted on a defaulted on a $300M loan on Santa Monica Place, and noted in its earnings call that it "plans to return 4 to 6 properties back to lenders at loan maturity."

Hoya Capital

REIT Capital Raising & REIT Preferreds

REITs were once again very busy on the capital-raising front this week. Hotel REIT Service Properties (SVC) raised a total of $1.2B in debt via a pair of unsecured note offerings: $700M of five-year senior notes due 2029 at an 8.375% interest rate, and $500M of eight-year senior notes due 2032 at 8.875%. Park Hotels (PK) raised $550M via six-year senior unsecured notes due 2030 at a 7.00% interest rate. Mortgage REIT Chimera Investment (CIM) raised $65M via five-year senior unsecured notes due 2029 at a 9.00% interest rate. This roughly $2B haul follows a week in REITs announced nearly $4B in capital raising activity, which included a $1.5B secondary stock offering from Digital Realty (DLR), and a half-dozen long-term bond offerings: W. P. Carey (WPC) raised €650 million of eight-year notes at 4.250%, Host Hotels (HST) raised $600M of ten-year notes at 5.70%, Ventas (VTR) raised $500M of ten-year notes at 5.625%, Agree Realty (ADC) raised $450M of ten-year notes at 5.625%, AvalonBay (AVB) raised $400M of ten-year notes at 5.35%, and Phillips Edison (PECO) raised $350M of ten-year notes at 5.75%. S&P reported this week that, through the end of April, REITs had raised $17.97B in total capital, which is 18% lower than the first four months of 2023.

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap

Through twenty weeks of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag behind the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -3.0%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -0.1%. This compares with the 11.7% gain on the S&P 500, the 8.9% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 2.3% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Speciality, Apartment, and Healthcare REITs - while Industrial and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.38%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 50 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 37 basis points to 4.80%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -1.4% this year, and within the bond sector, credit has significantly outperformed duration. Fueling renewed inflation headwinds, WTI Crude Oil is higher by 14.5% this year, lifting the Commodities complex by 8.8%.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a busy slate of inflation data this past week, the state of the housing market will be the primary focus in the week ahead. The most "Fed sensitive" major economic segment, the outlook for the long-sluggish housing sector has brightened in recent weeks as mortgage rates appear set to moderate just in time for the critical peak selling season. Consistent with the downbeat starts and sentiment data this past week, however, home sales data this week is expected to show the negative effects of the rate resurgence in April. On Wednesday, Existing Home Sales data is expected to show an annualized sales velocity of 4.2M in April - up from the three-decade low of below 4M in late 2023, but still considerably below the typical 5.0-5.5M range seen in the pre-pandemic period from 2015-2019. On Thursday, we'll see New Home Sales data, which is expected to show a 680k annualized sales pace in April - a pace that is within the "normal" pre-pandemic range of 600-700k. Results from homebuilders have demonstrated that there exists a base level of "nondiscretionary" demand for new homes - particularly as supply levels across the single-family sector remain historically tight. On Thursday, Jobless Claims data will be in focus following two straight weeks of negative surprises, and we'll also see a flurry of business survey data via S&P's PMI metrics for May and regional reports from the Chicago Fed and Kansas City Fed.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.