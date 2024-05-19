Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

I bought Office Properties Income Trust's (NASDAQ:OPI) 6.375% Senior Notes due 6/23/2050 (NASDAQ:OPINL) in November on the back of what was then a roughly 40% discount to their $25 liquidation value per note. This security has since continued to dip as market angst over office properties ramped up in response to the Fed's higher-for-longer rhetoric with consumer inflation remaining sticky above their 2% target rate. OPINL now trades hands for $10.40 per share, a nearly 60% discount to their liquidation value. The notes pay a $1.59375 annual coupon for a 15.2% yield on cost. OPI last declared a peppercorn cash dividend of $0.01 per share for common shareholders, unchanged sequentially and $0.04 per share annualized, for a 1.8% dividend yield.

This is an extremely high-risk security, and I'd recommend most investors stay away. I'm chasing possible upside from a reset of solvency expectations and Fed rate cuts, but OPI faces a Sisyphean challenge ahead in managing declining occupancy, upcoming lease expiration, and its entirely front-loaded debt maturity schedule. The office REIT's market cap at $112 million is down 70% year-to-date, with the common shares trading hands for $2.20 per share. OPI had a total outstanding debt balance of $2.6 billion, which had a weighted average maturity of 4.9 years and a weighted average interest rate of 5.4% at the end of the first quarter. The REIT held cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $44.11 million. There is another $135 million in liquidity available through a credit facility.

Office Properties Income Trust Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Debt, Maturities, And Liquidity

OPI currently does not have the liquidity to address its upcoming unsecured fixed rate debt maturities. The most near-term is for $650 million in February 2025. This is the core headwind facing the commons, intense solvency risk if OPI is unable to refinance its maturing debt. Further, it means the REIT's FFO is set for a material retrenchment, as near-term debt maturities were initially issued at markedly lower interest rates.

Office Properties Income Trust Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Supplemental

The unsecured notes due in February are at 4.52% with the 2026 notes at an even lower 2.815%. OPI's recent secured floating rate debt was issued at around 9%, hence the REIT is set to see interest expenses markedly increase. To be clear, OPI generated a fiscal 2024 first-quarter normalized FFO of $38.3 million, $0.79 per share. This figure when annualized means the commons are trading for a ridiculously low multiple. However, it's a multiple cognizant of both solvency and refinancing risk.

Office Properties Income Trust Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Supplemental

The REIT has commenced debt exchange offers which will see the issuance of up to $610 million of new 9% senior secured notes in exchange for the 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2031 unsecured senior notes with priority given to the 2025 note holders. The new notes will be secured by first-priority liens on 19 office properties with an adjusted total assets value of roughly $722 million. It will also have second-priority liens on 19 additional properties. The exchange offers will expire after market close on May 30, 2024, with the uptake by holders of the 2025 notes set to define the near-term price movement of the baby bonds.

Occupancy, Leasing, And Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Supplemental

OPI recorded revenue of $139.44 million, up 5.3% over its year-ago comp and beating consensus by $9.67 million. The 151 property portfolio spread across 20 million square feet with a weighted average remaining lease term of nearly seven years ended the quarter with same property occupancy of 88.2%. This was down sequentially from 89.5%. Occupancy was 93.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2023, hence, OPI's front-loaded lease expiration schedule could see this continue to drop. 13.1% of leases are set to expire in 2024 with 10.8% of leases expiring in 2025. The REIT signed 488,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing at a 10.2% roll-up in rent during the first quarter. This continued leasing volume presents a salvo for OPI, with pending Fed rate cuts set to deliver some further benefits to the REIT.

The REIT's debt-to-equity ratio at 2.063 is high, but the sequential rise has moderated with OPI also generating $39 million from property sales during the first quarter. Hence, the survival of the REIT will depend on the uptake of the debt exchange offers and whether the Fed's current higher-for-longer mantra turns more dovish in the event consumer inflation continues moderation, as it did with April figures.

OPI is the fourth most shorted REIT in the stock market, with 17.6% of its float currently being shorted. This is understandable against the risk the REIT faces. I continue to hold the bonds as a way to play a continued solvency of OPI, with deferral of the 2025 maturity set to form a possible catalyst for their partial recovery.