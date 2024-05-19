thamerpic

After the Q1 release, we are back to comment on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY). For our new readers, the company is a one-stop shop for insurance solutions, including P&C, Life, and pensions products. Zurich was founded in 1872 and operates in more than 210 countries, with significant exposure to the North American market with the Farmers division.

Following our last update (Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 results), the company's stock price is down by 1.17%; however, if we include the dividend received, the total return is up by 4.78%.

Our supportive buy rating was backed:

Mare Evidence Lab's Rating Update

On 16/05/2024, the company reported a Q1 press release with impressive results. The CEO commented: "Zurich Insurance Group delivered a strong performance in the first three months of 2024, continuing to profitably grow the top line and maintaining the positive momentum built on the record results achieved in 2023."

Before looking at the details, we report the following:

The Property & Casualty (P&C) revenue division was up 12%; The Life segment continues to grow in protection and unit-linked; Farmers' sales achieved a 6% growth in underlying fee income; On the balance sheet, Zurich confirmed a solid capital position with a Swiss Solvency Test ratio of 232%.

Zurich Insurance Q1 Financials in a Snap

Why are we positive?

The company's Q1 release shows solid sales momentum with strength in Farmers' premium growth. The division was up by 6.4% on a yearly basis and is ahead of Wall Street's average outlook. This division should support future fee growth. Going to the P&L division analysis, we should report that Q1 2024 marks the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential combined ratio improvement. Farmers' combined ratio reached 89.4% and improved by 5% on a yearly basis. The division surplus ratio was 36.2%, following better management of operating expenses. This is now in the mid-target range between 34% and 36%.

Following a 6% higher price in 2023, Zurich continues to benefit from the ongoing commercial pricing activities. In detail, the P&C division has a favorable price MIX of 5%. The North American region was a key contributor, while the commercial auto rates increased by 14% in the sub-segment division.

During the Q4 update, the company announced a CHF 1.1 billion share buyback. This is expected to start in the next few weeks and might support Zurich's stock price evolution.

Following the company's capital market day, we should also report five key takeaways.

Thanks to a capital management solution and selected portfolio actions, Zurich might (once again) surprise to the upside its ROE evolution; The company has a solid track record. In detail, Zurich has always aimed for an EPS growth of 5% while achieving> 8% results; Following our ten years analysis, Zurich has always maintained strong attention to the Combined Ratio evolution over the period, There is an expectation to increase the shareholders' remuneration to achieve a 220% solvency ratio, which is above the 160% minimum capital requirements; During the Q&A Analyst Conference Call, the new CFO stressed an 85% cash generation target.

Farmers division update

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Following the results, we confirm our changes with a 2024-2025 EPS CAGR of 10%. This marked an upgrade from the 8% EPS growth target set during the company's 2022 capital market day. Zurich confirmed its guidance; however, we believe the Farmers division is well on track to exceed the company's mid-single-digit growth outlook. Looking at the details, our team forecasts yearly nat cats within a combined ratio impact of 1.7%, compared to 1.8% in 2023. This is due to a favorable Q1 results. Regarding the farmers' main financial ratio, we now expect a normalization of the combined ratio to beat 99%. Reporting the CEO's words: "Farmers Management Services has taken decisive actions to reduce expenses, improve underwriting discipline, and enhance distribution efficiency. All these actions are bearing fruit as evidenced by the improvement in the Exchanges' profitability and surplus position." On the Life and P&C segment, we continue to see commercial momentum. Favorable market developments and strong sales mainly drive this. In numbers, looking at the divisional level, Zurich's operating profit in Life and P&C come respectively at $2.3 and 4 billion, while with a positive confirmation of Farmers' turnaround, and taking into consideration the three brokerage entities acquired last year, we confirm our pre-tax operational income of $8 billion.

Here at the Lab, we are above the Wall Street analyst estimates, and even if we like Zurich, we prefer to remain cautious and confirm our net earnings of $6 billion with an EPS of $41.8. Our valuation is confirmed at CHF 502, which is supported by an ROE of 24%. This is also supported by a cumulative cash remittance higher than $13.5 billion in the 2023-2025 period.

Wall Street analysts might favor Zurich, and we expect positive changes to consensus following Farmer's profitability and the company's ability to grow earnings in the coming years.

Risks

Downside risks to our target price include regulatory changes and higher corporate taxes. Zurich Insurance is exposed to changes in public market valuation, such as a deterioration in its fixed-income portfolio, as well as a sharp reduction in the equity market value. A higher default rate and a volatile market are harmful to the company. In addition, Zurich Insurance reports in USD, but it is listed in CHF. The company is also exposed to general economic conditions and disruptive bolt-on acquisitions, which could negatively affect shareholders.

Conclusion

Zurich exceeded consensus expectations with significant strength in the Farmers' division. This segment has had a faster turnaround than expected and might pose Zurich Insurance for a stock re-rating. The company has always been a solid equity story given its safe balance sheet, best-in-class ROE, supportive buyback, and safe-haven Swiss status. Here at the Lab, we maintain a buy recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.