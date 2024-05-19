Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The spotlight next week will be garnered by Nvidia (NVDA). The chip giant and perceived leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) space is scheduled to announce fiscal first quarter earnings on Wednesday. Expectations are sky-high, especially with the Jensen Huang-led firm having repeatedly delivered blowout quarterly reports showing massive demand for its AI chips. Its results will act as a barometer for the AI craze, and another strong performance could help Wall Street to new record highs.



Wednesday will also see the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April/May monetary policy meeting. However, market participants could receive comments on policy as early as tomorrow, with Fed chair Jerome Powell set to deliver commencement remarks to Georgetown University Law Center via prerecorded video.



Additionally, investors will get quarterly reports from retail majors such as Macy's (M), Target (TGT), and Lowe's (LOW).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 20 - Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Li Auto (LI), and Zoom Video (ZM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 21 - Lowe's Companies (LOW), AutoZone (AZO), Toll Brothers (TOL), XPeng (XPEV), Macy's (M), and Amer Sports (AS) See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 22 - Nvidia (NVDA), TJX Companies (TJX), Analog Devices (ADI), Target (TGT), Snowflake (SNOW), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 23 - Intuit (INTU), Medtronic (MDT), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Workday (WDAY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 24 - Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and Buckle (BKE). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include Humacyte (HUMA), Zeta (ZETA), and Ardmore Shipping (ASC). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Augmedix (AUGX), Cerence (CRNC), and Ryerson Holding (RYI). The stocks in the S&P 500 Index with the highest percentage of short interest are Etsy (ETSY), Paramount Global (PARA), CarMax (KMX), Charter Communications (CHTR), and Albemarle (ALB).

IPO watch: Specialty property and casualty insurance provider Bowhead Specialty (BOW) is expected to start trading next week after the company prices its IPO. The analyst quiet periods end for Rubrik (RBRK), Loar Holdings (LOAR), Marex Group (MRX), Neo-Concept International Group (NCI) to free up analysts to post ratings. Loar (LOAR) is the only one in the group that has rallied since going public. The IPO lockup period expires for a block of shares of Elevai Labs (ELAB).

Investor events: Microsoft (MSFT) will hold its annual Microsoft Build event for developers in Seattle. Microsoft is expected to show off its next major Windows 11 update, which will ship first on new Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon X-based PCs in June. Generative AI will be a major focus at the Build event, with AI Explorer anticipated to include a set of features that utilize next-gen NPU hardware to allow Windows to run AI in the background. Microsoft has already said it will equip Windows PCs with AI features, including a dedicated Copilot key. Intel (INTC) and ASUS (OTCPK:ASUUY) also have plans to introduce PCs with AI accelerators. Other notable events in the week ahead include Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCLH) 2024 Investor Day, the four-day Dell Technologies (DELL) World event, the four-day Advanced Clean Transportation Expo with a rare conference appearance by Tesla (TSLA), the two-day J.P. Morgan Global TMT Conference, and the American Thoracic Conference, which include presentations by Polydex Pharmaceuticals, Amgen (AMGN), aTyr Pharma (LIFE), Krystal Biotech (KRYS), and Gossamer Bio (GOSS), to name a few.