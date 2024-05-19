J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) operates as a business development company that earns revenue by providing capital to middle market businesses that have revenues of less than $200M. What makes OXSQ a bit more unique compared to other BDCs that I have covered is that they have the inclusion of collateralized loan obligations as a part of their portfolio. While OXSQ shouldn't be compared with its brother closed end fund, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), the structure does look a bit similar in terms of holdings.

While I am not inherently against the use of CLOs as part of the portfolio, it does come with a higher risk profile that investors should be aware of. I previously covered the specific risks of CLOs in my most recent coverage for OXLC, so feel free to read that if you desire to learn more. The use of CLOs increases risk but also amplifies returns in ideal conditions. For example, this is a contributing factor as to why the dividend yield currently sits at 13.3%, which is higher than some of the more popular BDCs out there. For example, here are the dividend yields of some of the most popular BDCs and their total return comparison.

Ares Capital (ARCC): dividend yield of 9%

Main Street Capital (MAIN): dividend yield of 5.9%

Capital Southwest (CSWC): dividend yield of 8.7%

As we can see, OXSQ severely underperforms these peers in total return. This underperformance is the main issue I have with OXSQ as the BDC has not been able to efficiently capture the same returns in this higher interest rate environment as peers. While I have no gripes about the CLO exposure, I just believe that the construction of the portfolio is of lesser quality than other BDCs out there. This is evident when looking at the lack of NAV growth and underwhelming NII (net investment income) growth.

To give OXSQ a fair chance though, let's take a look at the portfolio first. This will provide more clarity on the structure and strategy that OXSQ implements when sourcing investments.

Portfolio

The portfolio of OXSQ is much smaller, sitting at a current value of $250.9M. This is comprised of only 63 portfolio investments that are spread across a few different industries. There are only 7 industries that the portfolio has exposure to, with software companies accounting for 38.7% of the total portfolio. This is followed by business services making up 17.7% and healthcare companies accounting for 17.3%. These three sectors make up over 73% of the total portfolio which leaves me with the worry that there is too much concentration risk here.

For instance, the top ten portfolio investments by fair value represent a large 54% of the total portfolio. I typically like to see a higher level of diversity within my BDCs. This large weighting on specific industries can make OXSQ more vulnerable to swings in valuations in these sectors and potentially impede growth.

When looking at the portfolio by asset type, we can see that first lien debt accounts for 35.4% and second lien debt accounts for 29%. When combined, this means that 64% of the investments are in senior secured debt. This does offer a bit of security as senior secured debt sits at the top of the capital structure. This offsets some risk because this means that in case of portfolio investments going through a bankruptcy or liquidating assets, OXSQ's debts are at the top of the repayment list and has higher priority before other debts.

However, we can see that a third of the portfolio also consists of CLO equity. CLO equity is the riskiest tranche of the capital structure as it sits last in terms of repayment priority. While this increases the level of risk, it can also increase the reward that investors receive for instance with the higher yield. In short, CLO's is a pool of different loan portfolios that are typically leveraged and issued by businesses that have lower credit ratings. These lower ratings typically fall in the category of 'below investment grade' which is what elevates risk as this means a higher chance of default.

Financials & Performance

What makes OXLC's structure different is that it has not been able to efficiently capitalize on the fact that we are current in a higher interest rate environment. Higher interest rates typically means that a BDC is able to pull in higher levels of interest income on their debt investments through the focus of a floating rate structure. However, I fail to see any growth in NII over the last year when looking at the recent earnings. OXSQ recently reported their Q1 earnings and NII per share landed at $0.11.

Total investment income also decreased year over year by 17.5%, totaling only $10.68M. Additionally, NAV (net asset value) per share decreased from $2.55 per share last quarter to $2.42 per share. An indication of a BDC failing to capture any meaningful growth is a steadily decreased NAV. Looking at the table provided above, this is the exact story we see play out over the last year. NAV in Q1 of 2023 totaled $2.80 per share, and it has steadily decreased since then down to the current $2.42 per share in Q1 of 2024. This represents a decrease in NAV of 13.57% over the course of 1 year.

In fact, NAV has steadily decreased for several years now. This has directly translated to a lower share price year after year, with the price being down nearly 35% over the last 3 years. For comparison, the previously mentioned BDC peers have all managed to growth their NAV over the last 3 years. As a result, we've seen a share price decline in OXSQ compared to peers.

Accompanying this decrease in NAV is the fact that their total investments at fair value continues to decrease over time. In Q1 of 2023, the total investments at fair value equaled $319.7M. As of the latest Q1 data, the total investments at fair value are now worth $250.9M. We can see that interest income failed to grow, despite ideal conditions of a higher federal funds rate. While total investment income failed to grow, this was offset by a lower amount of expenses related to debt financing and operating costs, resulting in a net investment income on pace with the year prior.

Dividend

One of the main appeals of a BDC like OXSQ is that the dividend yield remains high and distributions are issued on a monthly basis. This monthly distribution is a bit more flexible for investors that are nearing or at retirement and may depend on the income generated from their portfolio to fund their lifestyle expenses. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.035 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 13.3%.

As previously mentioned, the NII was reported in at $0.11 per share. If we convert the monthly dividend into the quarterly rate, we get $0.105 per share. This means the dividend is slightly covered at a rate of 104.7%. While it is covered, I'd admittedly like to see a larger margin of safety as this shows that the portfolio is efficiently generating cash flow but also creates a margin of safety in cash of any headwinds. In addition, a larger coverage rate increases the likelihood for distribution raises and supplementals. While OXSQ did reward shareholders with a $0.12 per share special dividend in 2023, the dividend history looks poor, with consistent decreases over the last decade.

Portfolio Visualizer

As a result, we can see the dividend income over the years looks a bit sporadic. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have played out over the last decade. This calculation assumes no additional capital was ever deployed, but dividends were invested. In 2013, your annual dividend income would have been $1,198. Fast forward to 2023 and your total would have been $2,273. The special dividend received last year boosts this number up a bit. While OXSQ definitely provides a high level of income, it lacks the growth or consistency that might be preferred from an income investor.

While the distribution definitely has the firepower to achieve positive total returns, is the price and NAV deterioration worth the trade-off? We can see that the price has deteriorated down nearly 80% since inception, while the total return over this two decade period has only amounted to 165%.

Valuation & Risk Profile

It can be a bit difficult to give a valuation estimate for OXSQ based on the consistent decline of share price, NAV, and net investment income. However, when looking at the price to NAV relationship, I believe OXSQ to be extremely overvalued. The price currently trades at a premium to NAV of over 30%. For reference, the price has traded at an average premium of only 1% over the last 3-year period. Additionally, throughout the BDC's history, it has rarely ever traded at a premium for an extended period of time.

This is one of the main reasons I believe OXSQ is not worth the risk and why I am giving it a sell rating. I believe that the drop in NAV and net income per share hasn't been fully recognized by the market yet. While it's hard to imagine the price going any lower than the current $3 price range, I think there are too many other quality BDCs out there to be bothered taking on such a risk here with OXSQ. This ties in to some other flaws that I see within the portfolio's credit quality as well.

OXSQ opts for an internal rating system of 1 through 5 to grade the credit quality of their portfolio investments. A rating of 1 represents the highest quality borrower that is exceeding expectations. A rating of 2 means that full repayment is expected, and the company is operating as expected. A rating of 3 indicates that closer monitoring is required, but full repayment is still expected. A grade rating of 4 indicates that a loss of interest income has occurred and in most cases these investments are put in non-accrual status. Lastly, a rating of 5 means that full repayment is not expected, and the investment has reached non-accrual status.

As it stands, 22.6% of the portfolio investments sit at grade level 5. Non-accruals have increased over the last year drastically. In Q1 of 2023, total non-accrual investments at cost totaled $39.8M. As of the latest Q1 of 2024, total non-accruals at cost now stands at $71.2M. While there is no specific rate provided, this is too large of a portion of investments sitting in poor credit rating. In comparison, here are some much lower non-accrual rates from peers.

ARCC: 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

MAIN: 0.6% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Takeaway

While OXSQ offers a high yield and has the inclusion of the CLO aspect, the additional risk has not provided a sufficient amount of reward to justify. NAV and share price have both deteriorated over time and the failure of growth in NII has been disappointing. This is especially true when you consider that most BDC peers have been able to capitalize on this higher interest rate environment more efficiently by delivering total returns through both price increase and distribution raises. Non-accruals at cost make up a large portion of their portfolio and have limited NII growth. There is just an abundance of higher quality BDCs out there to choose from. Therefore, I rate OXSQ as a sell.