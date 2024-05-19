Teka77

Over the last years, Hochtief has been streamlining the business and dealt with different setbacks. With the legacy projects settled, a de-risked portfolio and a reinstated dividend, there is likely little upside in the share price. Returns are therefore mainly expected in the form of dividends. Accounting for withholding taxes, the net forward dividend yield is approximately 3.5% which is scanty considering the surprises shareholders endured over the last years.

Company overview

Per 2024 Hochtief changed the corporate structure from a geographic-driven organization to one that reflects the actual holdings of the company, see figure 1.

Figure 1 - Hochtief structure, results presentation 1Q24 (hochtief.com)

Combined, the companies Turner (US) and CIMIC (Australia) account for the bulk of turnover and profit. Not contributing to turnover, but coming in third considering profits, is the investment in toll road operator Abertis.

Operations in Europe are combined with that of US-based Flatiron in the segment Engineering and Construction (E&C). While exact numbers on the contribution of Flatiron and the European business to turnover are not available, based on the FY23 results it can be concluded 60% of turnover in the E&C segment was accounted for by Flatiron.

This highlights the relative minor importance of the European business for what is considered a European company, with its stock listed on the German stock Exchange. While Hochtief describes itself as an engineering-led global infrastructure group, one could argue it is more of a holding company.

Woes from the past

Over the last years, Hochtief has been streamlining the business and dealt with different setbacks. For example, in previous coverage, the divestment of a 50% stake in cash-cow Thiess was highlighted to avoid a negative result after the company lost an arbitration case over the Gorgon natural gas project.

In the meantime the consequences of two other cumbersome projects, referred to as 'Chilean legacy' and CCPP, have been settled and investors may hope woes from the past have been dealt with.

The 'Chilean legacy' refers to the construction of the Alto Maipo hydropower plant in Chile, from which Hochtief walked away. CCPP stands for Combined Cycle Power Plant, which CIMIC was constructing at the Ichtys natural gas project in Australia until it terminated the contract. The combined effect of the settlements for both projects amounted to approximately €0.5Bn.

Performance

With the 'Chilean legacy' dealt with in 2021, on the back of strong FY23 performance the effect of the CCPP settlement on the balance sheet has been minor, see figure 2.

Figure 2 - Net cash development, AR23 (hochtief.com)

The uptrend in performance was further supported by the numbers shared in the 1Q24 results presentation. The company took in a record number of new orders and raised operational net profit guidance for FY24 to a range of €560-610 million. This upped guidance, however, is mainly driven by higher sales as the EBITDA margin remained level, see figure 3.

Figure 3 - 1Q24 P&L figures, 1Q24 results presentation (hochtief.com)

As noted in previous coverage and the Ventia divestment mentioned in figure 2, Hochtief management has been divesting parts of the business to fund the cost of settlements to avoid taking on debt. While these divestments affected operational profit in a negative sense, the company extended its position in CIMIC - which it now fully owns - and thereby supported profit. To get a sense of where we are, figure 4 shows the development of operational net profit over the last decade.

Figure 4 - Sales, operational net profit and EBITDA margin since 2014 (hochtief.com, chart by author)

The data shows profit is back at 2018 levels, but this is mainly driven by larger turnover, as the EBITDA margin is actually lower. The margin may not return to pre-pandemic levels as Hochtief has chosen to de-risk the portfolio, meaning it has not been taking on new lump-sum projects but instead prefers to share risks with its clients. Logic dictates clients will not pay the same premium as before when they take on part of the risk.

Therefore, if the company intends to grow profits and consequently shareholder returns, sales have to increase. After assuming full control of CIMIC, the next logical step is to regain full control of Thiess. As predicted, this process has started as CIMIC increased Thiess ownership from 50 to 60 percent recently. The next step in the process is equally clear:

CIMIC sold 50% of Thiess to Elliott in 2020, with a put option back to CIMIC exercisable between January 2024 and December 2026. Following this transaction, the put option for the remining 40% is exercisable between April 2025 and December 2026

CIMIC paid A$320 million to purchase the 10 percent stake, implying the remaining 40 percent is valued at A$1.3Bn or €0.8Bn, all else equal.

In the coming 2 ½ years, this amount has to be financed to exercise the put option. While this is a substantial amount to finance, it may be a lower bound. After all, Thiess is a mining services provider and attention for mining has been fueled by the energy transition.

Shareholder returns

On the back of the aforementioned setbacks, the stock price suffered after the problems in Chili were made known, accompanied by a reduction in dividend, during the FY21 results presentation in February 2022. The downtrend was halted over the course of 2022 when it became clear performance would normalize, see figure 5.

Figure 5 - Hochtief stock price over the last 5 years (YCharts)

With the legacy projects settled, a portfolio that is being de-risked and a reinstated dividend, the valuation of the company leaves little upside. Focus will be on sales growth to ultimately support increased returns in the form of dividend.

The dividend policy is to distribute 65% of nominal net profit as dividend. The dividend per share is visualized in figure 6 in relation to operational net profit. While this deviates from the nominal net profit the dividend is tied to, the operational net profit gives a better indication of the actual performance of the business and therefore the potential dividend that can be distributed in the absence of, what some would call, 'black swans'.

Figure 6 - Profit and dividend since 2014 (hochtief.com, chart by author)

The FY23 €4.40 per share dividend translates into a yield of 4.3% at the time of writing. As management expects operational next profit will increase by 0-10% in the current fiscal year, the dividend has the potential to increase by 10% as well assuming nominal net profit will follow. This implies the upper bound estimate of the forward dividend yield becomes 4.7%.

This number does not account for the 26.375% dividend withholding tax applied by the German authorities. Under the assumption this tax cannot be reclaimed, the net forward dividend yield reduces to approximately 3.5%. As a note of caution, this number can reduce even further for non-European investors, depending on the development of exchange rates.

Risks

As demonstrated in the aforementioned figures, performance returned to pre-pandemic levels. The improved risk profile is shown in figure 7.

Figure 7 - Hochtief Group order backlog risk profile, FY23 results presentation (hochtief.com)

The share of high-risk construction projects reduced to 15%. Based on the information shared at the FY23 results presentation, these remaining traditional projects are advanced and on time/budget. Yet, the absence of potential surprises cannot be ruled out at this moment. After all, it was only in a late stage when CIMIC pulled out of the Gorgon project, for which it had to incur a large loss. Yet, based on info available, this risk may be expected to be minor and management has demonstrated the ability to navigate crises.

More interesting is the course of action Hochtief will take when market conditions will deteriorate. Currently, the economy in the core markets US and Australia remain resilient, but this may change. While there is still an order backlog of approximately twice the turnover, also in deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, the company needs to bring in new work. The question is whether the company will cherry-pick projects and accept a reduction in sales and eventually profit to maintain the lower risk profile, or sustain the operational profit with the downside of a potentially deteriorating risk profile. Either way, from an investor point of view, one should realize chances are either profit and dividends will reduce or the company will revert to old habits and accept more risk to maintain the dividend.

Conclusion

Over the last years, Hochtief has been streamlining the business and dealt with different setbacks. Fortunately, profit returned to 2018 levels on the back of higher sales as the EBITDA margin lags. Due to a more disciplined approach to risk, the EBITDA margin may not return to pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, sales will need to grow to support further dividend growth. To this end, Hochtief took full control of CIMIC and will now focus to regain full control of Thiess.

With the legacy projects settled, a de-risked portfolio and a reinstated dividend, there is likely little upside in the share price. Returns are therefore mainly expected in the form of dividends. Accounting for withholding taxes, the net forward dividend yield is approximately 3.5% which is scanty considering the surprises shareholders endured over the last years.

Instead of waiting for higher dividends till 2026 after Hochtief has regained full control of Thiess, an alternative is to invest in bonds. For example, 2-year Treasury notes yield 4.8% at the time of writing, while risks in foreign exchange rate fluctuations are eliminated for US-based investors. Given the current valuation and moderate growth trajectory of profits and thus dividends, combined with the appeal of alternatives such as bonds, I personally consider Hochtief a Hold.

