Li Ion battery tariffs are coming

Panasonic (OTC: PCRFF)(OTC: PCRFY), is back to a level even lower than my last article on the company almost exactly one year ago. The stock thesis attached itself to Tesla (TSLA) and the automotive EV industry in generalbeing that Panasonic is being viewed more and more as a battery cell provider rather than a home appliance company. As the EV industry cycles downward, so do the picks and shovels like a Panasonic or an Albemarle (ALB).

When comparing a battery cell maker to a lithium producer, the cell maker is where I'd rather be at the moment, especially with the cost of goods sold, lithium, going through a commodity crash. Yes, the battery cell volumes are down, but it doesn't present an existential threat to a diversified business like Panasonic as it would a lithium miner.

The biggest catalyst I see ahead for Panasonic regarding their energy division would be the newly announced Chinese Li Iion battery tariffs here in the U.S.

Here is a good synopsis of the tariffs from benchmarkminerals.com:

Starting this year the US is increasing the tariff rate on lithium ion batteries and battery parts to 25% from 7.5% earlier. For non-electric vehicle lithium ion batteries a tariff of 25% will be introduced in 2026. The tariffs could make prices of Chinese cells imported higher than those produced in the US according to Benchmark analysis. NCM 622 cell prices in North America are currently $88.7/kWh, 14% higher than Chinese-produced cells according to Benchmark’s Lithium ion Battery Cell Price Assessment. The move will likely lead to the US having even greater reliance on South Korean and Japanese manufacturers to plug its supply chain gap.

And there you have it, the U.S. government just threw a softball, slow underhand pitch to Panasonic, LG, and Samsung. It's now up to them to whack it out of the ballpark. With the Kansas battery cell factory on tap to open next, Panasonic would at that point would have two operating, U.S.-based battery plants open and running, Giga 1 in Sparks Nevadaand the new plant to be opened.

Ticker change for the ADR

For those of you invested in the stock, you may have noticed that PCRFY went through a ticker change.The once-sponsored ADR deal with J.P. Morgan was canceledand we shareholders received a new unsponsored issue in our account under the ticker PCRHY.

Here is an update on the matter from March:

Panasonic (PCRFY) has asked JP Morgan Chase (JPM) to terminate its deposit agreement, effective as of March 28. The company’s issuance books have already been closed. Panasonic signed a deposit agreement with JP Morgan in 2008. However, the Japanese technology company has asked JP Morgan to terminate the agreement, effective as of March 28. Panasonic’s ADR issuance books have already been closed, meaning that no further shares will be issued.

Panasonic investor forums were discussing the repercussions of this and were wondering if J.P. Morgan would pick it up as an unsponsored issue or just return capital to shareholders.

The outcome was that the ADR was picked up unsponsored by Citi Group and now trades under PCRHY for the U.S. ADR

No more DRIP

The only effect that I noticed from this conversion was the now lack of being able to DRIP dividends. There is no longer an option for this and dividends are now paid out as cash similar to the PCRFF shares. The stock still has a much higher volume under the PCRHY ticker. Two notable investors I track, Ken Fisher and Louis Navellier, exited the stock when this occurred. I simply moved half my funds into PCRFF which I didn't priorly own.

Percent off high

The stock is now about -50% off it's high. With some decent catalysts lined up, I am once again considering accumulation at these levels. The Japanese stock market in general is gaining steam and you would think that combined with tariffs in the pipeline would put a nice floor under the stock at this level.

Most recent quarter results

Sales and profit increased year over year with some one-time gains that were attributed to the sales of the LCD unit. With that, sales and operating profit are expected to increase next year but not beat the current net profit numbers due to that sale skewing current EPS.

However, there should be more one-time liquidation events next year when the sale of the automotive parts division with Apollo is recorded. The sale of that division is slated to be an 80% stake being sold to Apollo with many of the monetary details still unknown.

This again further reinforces the notion that the holdings company conversion to liquidate divisions will result in Panasonic reinvesting proceeds toward their energy division which they continue to grow.

Although energy division sales were down year over year, this is due to the first down cycle in EVs after their rapid boom. Panasonic is also limited by capacity being that they only supply Tesla currently and have not yet opened their second US based battery plant.

Converting to an energy storage company

Goals regarding the energy division as outlined in the most recent financial year investor presentation:

Achieve profit growth focusing on North America market where we can leverage advantages (high-capacity cells) with strong business foundation [Expand production capacity in North America / Establish supply chain in US FTA countries] ・Decision to construct new manufacturing facility in Kansas, US (announced Oct. 31,’22); construction started in Feb. ’23, with mass production of 2170 cells set to start in FY3/25 4Q

Q4 2025 is where Panasonic will be able to ramp up battery sales as they bring on additional capacity at their Kansas factory in De Soto. Living near Giga 1, we get the chance from time to time to mingle with families from Japan who are living here in Northern Nevada and working for Panasonic. Many of them are now getting reassignment preparation for a move to Kansas, so the opening would appear to be on track for now.

Expand sales channel] ・Signed basic cooperative agreement with SUBARU CORPORATION (announced Mar. 19, ’24) and agreed with Mazda Motor Corporation toward supply of battery (announced Mar. 29, ’24)

With Subaru and Toyota joining at the hip for the production of the Solterra and bZ4X, this could also be seen as a possible supply chain source for Toyota. The Mazda announcement is also welcome. For too long Panasonic had been solely anchored to Tesla as an end user.Now that suppliers and end users have essentially become a fair game with no more exclusive deals, this could come as a relief to hedge bets across the industry and possibly diversify into hybrid battery making as well.

The other promising businesses

Other growth focus areas where some division liquidation capital will be finding it's way into are Panasonic's supply chain management software and the HVAC division.

Sales by segment FY3/24

Currently, the energy division makes up about 11.9% of revenue exposure. If the company doubles its capacity by 2025 and has some organic growth intertwined, energy could be set to represent 25+% of Panasonic sales by 2026. We should also assume that the automotive division revenue is exiting the revenue stack with the 80% sale to Apollo, the numbers by 2026 could look more like 30-35% energy with 14% of revenue at least (current automotive revenue is 17.5% X 80% to Apollo) going away and the capital from asset sales being reinvested into growth projects.

Trends in the Nikkei, below book value shaming

Below is part of an interview with Christian Heck of First Eagle Investment Management , he lays out in detail the actions being taken by the TSE to get Japanese companies operating more efficiently:

Tokyo Stock Exchange has been pushing listed companies to improve their capital allocation and efficiency. The exchange has even recommended that companies trading below book value, or with returns on equity below 8%, submit action plans to improve financial performance. Heck believes this development is "huge," because "a Japanese company doesn't want to be publicly shamed into explaining how they will become more capital efficient." He added that companies in Japan "tend to have divisions that should not be part of the business."

We can already see that forward projection in Panasonic's most recent set of supplemental data aims for returns on equity of 10.9% for the full year 2024. 2023 saw the company only get a paltry ROE of 7.8%.

Combine the low 2023 ROE with the stock trading at a .67 price to book value, and we can see where Panasonic is due to be shamed into becoming more shareholder-focused. This company is beyond cheap by any measure but still is weighed down by too many subpar divisions and a slow transition into energy representing a larger portion of revenue. They need growth.

Balance sheet

Yen to USD conversions:

$5.57 Billion USD Gross cash FY3/23 vs $7.59 Billion FY3/24

Interest bearing debt up year over year to $10.47 Billion USD

Cash is up from asset sales, this trend should continue into 2024/25 as the company completes its automotive sale with Apollo and possibly incurs more debt for the buildout of their new battery factories.

With a current ratio of 1.3 and a debt-to-equity ratio of .296, this is a typical ultra-conservative Japanese balance sheet with cash almost equivalent to debt. The company can afford to lever up if needed but is selling off slow-growth divisions in order to supplement CAPEX spending. Let's also not forget that Panasonic has access to the Japanese bond market where interest rates are still much lower than the rates in the US.

Valuations

The epitome of cheap. The question is whether it's a value trap and the growth thesis doesn't materialize. These hard asset-heavy companies in Japan are typical Graham Number deals. This is also one of the reasons Warren Buffett was attracted to Japanese equities, these valuations are everywhere. The trick is trying to find one that will also grow top and bottom lines rather than stay stagnant.

Using a Graham Number on Panasonic, which is the square root of the book value X TTM EPS X 22.5, we have SQRT ($12.86 BV X $.69 normalized EPS X 22.5)= $14.12/share fair value, or 65% undervalued at the moment. I used normalized EPS due to the asset sale skewing the EPS numbers, but the proceeds should help the company grow if it can achieve the stated 10% ROE.

Risks

Panasonic is a large conglomerate with a lot of moving parts. They have finally started to take action and liquidate unprofitable divisions. The biggest risk in my opinion is execution risk. Every investor relations report touts growth CAPEX being concentrated in the energy division. It's a long runway before that spending turns into actual revenue dollars. When it does, there is also the risk that the top-line increase doesn't beat out the previous sales of liquidated divisions to pursue this goal.

Summary

The new US tariffs on Chinese batteries should give Panasonic and the South Korean battery makers a nice runway to profitability should the EV market not drop off a cliff. This bet is highly dependent on battery technology improvement and charging infrastructure improvement in the years to come as well. I continue to believe that this is one of the biggest company turnarounds and pivots out there. If you have the tolerance to hold until at least 2025/2026, buy.

