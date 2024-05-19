Richard Drury

Over the last 24 months, my thought process regarding the homebuilding industry has changed significantly. In late 2022 and early 2023, I felt bearish about the industry in the near term because of high interest rates and inflationary pressures. But in the long run, I recognized that continued population growth, combined with a national housing shortage, would lead to attractive returns for investors. But by the middle of last year, I started becoming much more bullish on the industry. Even though interest rates remain high and inflation has only just come down as of late, we were starting to see a rebound in orders for new properties.

This rebound caused me to believe that the pressure associated with the housing shortage was enough to overpower the downsides the industry was facing. And that caused me to turn quite bullish. Most of the companies in that space that I looked at, I later went on to upgrade. But one firm that I did not do that with but wish I had was Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH). You see, the last article that I wrote about the company was published at the tail end of January of 2023. Had I written about the company even six months later, I would have taken a rather bullish stance on it. But time passed, and it is only just now that I'm revisiting the firm.

I'm sad to see that my call on the firm, because of my failure to update my thesis on the company, has resulted in a rather large missed opportunity. You see, in that article, I ended up rating the company a 'hold'. But since then, shares have jumped 166.9% at a time when the S&P 500 has risen only 27.6%. Fast forward to today, and we continue to see improvements year over year, though net new orders are not quite as strong as I would like. Having said that, shares do look attractively priced. Enough so, I believe, to warrant a 'buy' rating.

A long-deserved upgrade

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamentally speaking, Dream Finders Homes has done fairly well for itself over the past couple of years. After seeing revenue of only $1.92 billion in 2021, we experienced an increase in sales to $3.34 billion in 2022. For the 2023 fiscal year, revenue grew even more to $3.75 billion. This increase in sales was driven by two primary factors. The first was a rise in the number of home closings from 4,874 to 7,314. And the second was an increase in the average price of a closing from $389,094 to $505,764. Although more recent prices aren't as high, they are still up year-over-year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Any sort of increase like this is almost certainly guaranteed to be met with a rise in profits and cash flows. And the fact of the matter is that Dream Finders Homes is no exception. Over the past three years, net income skyrocketed from $121.6 million to $295.9 million. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. For instance, operating cash flow rose by a factor of nearly six, from $65 million to $374.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it more than doubled from $160 million to $350.5 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company expanded from $200.2 million to $535.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On May 2nd, the management team at Dream Finders Homes did announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue of $827.8 million came in well above the $769.4 million reported one year earlier, but it still fell short of analysts' expectations to the tune of $92.6 million. Net profits managed to hit $54.5 million, which was above the $49.1 million reported the same time last year. However, the $0.55 per share that translated to fell short of expectations by $0.06. As the chart above shows, cash flows were pretty mixed, with only EBITDA showing a year-over-year increase.

Digging deeper, there has been both good news and bad news. Its backlog, for instance, has actually declined in recent years. This is not surprising. After all, there is always a delay between when an order is placed and when a home is ultimately built. A temporary period of weak demand, accompanied by continued building activities, is bound to have a negative impact on backlog. The end result was a decrease from 6,381 homes in 2021 to 3,978 homes last year. The good news, however, is that we saw a partial recovery to 4,524 units in the first quarter. This was still lower than the 5,479 seen one year earlier, but at least it's progress. Unfortunately, net new orders did shrink during this window of time, dropping from 6,808 homes in 2021 to only 5,744 last year. Another important data point is what's called the cancellation rate. The company also saw a surge in it in recent years. Back in 2021, the company had a cancellation rate of 12.2%. That number nearly doubled to 21.5% in 2022. But this is where the first really good news starts to come into play. In 2023, the cancellation rate dipped slightly to 18.3%.

When it comes to investing, it's imperative to look not only at the big picture, but also to look at the finer details. When we look at the cancellation rate from one year to the next, the decrease seems quite small. But when we break it up on a quarter-by-quarter basis, we start to see part of a larger trend. As the chart below illustrates, there has been a year-over-year improvement every single quarter (except for the first quarter) in 2023 compared to what was seen in 2022. Even though there was an increase from 14.9% in the third quarter of last year to 22.9% in the final quarter, that's to be expected from a seasonal perspective. And the fact of the matter is that the 22.9% seen was a pretty sizable improvement over the 32.1% seen one year earlier. It stands to reason that had it not been for the rough first quarter last year, the overall cancellation rate in 2023 would have been quite a bit lower than it was the previous year. For the first quarter of the year, the cancellation rate was a bit weak, coming in at 21% compared to the 20.9% seen for the first quarter last year. This is slightly concerning, but it's not a dealbreaker for me on its own.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We can also see a similar trend when it comes to net new orders. Even though this metric was lower in 2023 than in 2022, the results seen in the second and third quarters of last year showed significant improvements over what was seen the same time one year earlier. And even in the final quarter of last year, the net new order figure was almost identical to what was seen in the final quarter of 2022. That weakness would normally make me slightly cautious, since it is possible that it could be the start of a new trend in the opposite direction of what we want. However, I am encouraged by the fact that net new orders rose from 1,448 units in the first quarter of 2023 to 1,724 units the same time this year.

For 2024 in its entirety, the company expects closings of 8,250 properties. If this comes to fruition, it should be about 12.8% above what the company reported for 2023. Some of this will undoubtedly be because of recent strong net new orders. However, it's also imperative to note that, in February of this year, the company announced the purchase of Crescent Homes, a home builder that is located in the Charleston and Greenville parts of South Carolina, as well as in Nashville, Tennessee. In exchange for $185 million, the company is acquiring 457 home sites that it says are in 'varying stages of construction'. It's also getting a sales order backlog of 460 homes that have a combined value of $265 million. And on top of that, it gets an additional 6,200 lots under its control.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At this point in time, it's too early to forecast what 2024 in its entirety will look like. We do know that if the average price per home built matches what was seen last year, then delivering on its target of properties should result in sales of about $4.17 billion. But beyond that, it's all speculation. Even if we assume that no additional growth occurs and that results match what was seen in 2023, the stock still seems decently priced. In the chart above, you can see how the stock is valued using data from 2022 and 2023. And in the table below, I compared it to five similar firms. Although Dream Finders Homes ended up being the second most expensive of the group when it came to the price to earnings multiple, it was cheaper than four of the five companies when it comes to the other two profitability metrics covered.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Dream Finders Homes 9.9 8.4 7.2 M/I Homes (MHO) 6.9 8.3 5.3 Green Brick Partners (GRBK) 9.0 12.0 7.7 Century Communities (CCS) 8.7 74.7 8.6 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 5.6 22.4 9.8 Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) 10.1 18.2 8.5 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As things stand, I must say that I regret not revisiting Dream Finders Homes earlier. The company seems to be doing quite well for itself. Clearly, the easy money has been made at this point. However, I would argue that some additional upside exists. While there are still signs of weakness, most of the evidence suggests that the worst is behind us. Add on top of this how shares are priced, and I believe that it makes sense to be bullish.