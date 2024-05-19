The Market's Still On Track For A Top In August

Kameleon007

Last January, we wrote an article titled, Price Breakout Confirmed: Why The Advance Should Continue Through August (here). Evidence continues to point to the correctness of this forecast. In the article, we said,

Not How High, But How Long While most investors try to estimate the high point of an advance, we prefer to approach the problem differently. We try to determine "when" the price high will occur. You don't really need a price target if you come at it from this direction and established a "when" target. In this, we're guided by the principle that major moves occur in sections or waves, and these often occur over similar time durations. While this is definitely not an exact science, we've found it does produce useful guidelines. It's at least as useful as using historic high and low PE ratios when looking for a top. When we use the principle of similar time duration and investor sentiment together, we estimate that the current advance will probably last through August or September.

The article contained this chart as the schematic of the forecast. The red arrow pointed to August and the upper channel the maximum price:

The original chart in the January article that forecast an August peak. (The Sentiment King)

This next chart is the update of this chart:

An update of the January chart showing how the market has progressed and the same August target. (The Sentiment King)

You can see the price has been advancing since January, and we are on our way to August.

We've reduced the price target on the SPY to $550. Although we believe the overall bull market will last the same amount of time as the post-COVID bull market, we don't believe the price advance will carry forward to the same degree. That's because the post COVID bull market was driven by over stimulation by the government and the Fed; we don't have that today. But as we said, once a time target has been established, a price target isn't needed.

The Master Sentiment Indicator supports this forecast

If you've been following us, you know that we believe investor sentiment is the best tool to indicate the start of bull and bear markets. It’s much better than any fundamental or economic metric. You just have to go back to 2022 to see the truth in this statement.

The MSI (Master Sentiment Indicator) is composed of nine classic sentiment indicators fused together using our SK ranking system. The following are the nine indicators that make up the MSI: The CBOE Total Puts and Calls Ratio, The CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio, The CME Commitment of Traders data on the S&P futures, Buying in the ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (SH), NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers), Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks), Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq), The AAII Sentiment Survey, and the Investors Intelligence Survey. The red-green chart above graphs the MSI over the last 15 years. Its ability to indicate major market lows is phenomenal and we believe it's better than any economic or financial metric in this regard. (The Sentiment King)

The Master Sentiment Indicator is a composite of nine well tested sentiment indicators. It shows when investors become "too bullish" or "too bearish", which is never good for the continuation of that trend.

Green Zone readings show extreme bearishness, Red Zone readings show extreme bullishness. If this bull market continues to rally, we expect the indicator to move back into the Red Zone around August. That will be the signal to us that we've entered the topping process of this market.

Right now, the Master Sentiment Indicator supports the idea that we will probably begin the topping process of this market in August. We'll explain more about the concept of a bull market topping process once we get closer to the August time target.