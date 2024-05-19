PayPal: Rewriting The Rules In A Transitional Year

Summary

  • PYPL is trying to bounce back after three years of underperformance, and its valuation hitting rock bottom all-time lows after 80% sell-off.
  • PayPal's first-quarter results show a 9% revenue increase and a 14% rise in Total Payment Volume, driven by enhanced features in Venmo and strategic market expansions.
  • Bolstered by Fibonacci retracements and a positive Volume Price Trend, PayPal's stock is projected to reach $79 by the end of 2024, balancing bullish indicators with existing market volatility.
  • In 2024, PayPal targets $5 billion in FCF and buybacks, bolstering shareholder value supporting our $90 DCF valuation.
:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

Investment Thesis

Our investment thesis for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) remains robust, maintaining our strong buy rating for the stock from our previous coverage, with a medium-term target price of $90, supported by strategic shifts

