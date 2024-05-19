Roblox: Loading Up On The Dip

May 19, 2024 9:26 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.22K Followers

Summary

  • Roblox stock plunges over 20% after disappointing Q2 guidance and lowered FY 2024 bookings forecast.
  • Q1 results show solid performance with bookings and profitability in line with estimates, driven by growth in APAC and older users.
  • Challenges in content rollout and app performance affected bookings growth, but management has outlined strategies to address these issues.
  • On a long-dated view, I remain bullish on the unique value of the Roblox franchise and its long-term potential for user and revenue growth that may exceed 20% CAGR through 2027.
  • I view the >20% sell off as an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

Roblox Headquarters

JasonDoiy

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock suffered a steep plunge (>20%) after the company reported results for the first quarter of 2024. Although the performance in Q1 was solid, investors were displeased with management's Q2 guidance and FY 2024 outlook cut for bookings. While a

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.22K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RBLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RBLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News