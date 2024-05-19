Richard Drury

The JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has grown rapidly since its launch, largely due to its value proposition to investors, namely offering an attractive monthly distribution that is backed by broad diversification somewhat resembling the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

In particular, it has nearly 20% exposure to technology stocks, including some of the leading "Magnificent 7" companies such as Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet. However, there are several reasons why JEPI is less than an ideal investment proposition for long-term-oriented income investors. In this article, I will detail why this is, share the only reason I would ever buy it, and also explain what fund I would pair JEPI with in order to maximize its strengths while also offsetting much of its weakness.

Why Not To Invest In JEPI ETF

One reason why I'm not particularly fond of JEPI as an ETF for income investors is its expense ratio of 0.35%, which is much higher than what is charged by several other broadly diversified dividend growth ETFs such as the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG), and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM), all of which charge only 0.06% fees. Even the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) only charges a 0.08% expense ratio. As a result, investors who choose JEPI are paying four to six times more in fees each year by going with this strategy.

Another reason why I'm not particularly fond of JEPI as a dividend ETF is that, despite its portfolio structure somewhat imitating the S&P 500, its total return performance has been less than impressive. Since its launch, it has not only materially underperformed the S&P 500 but also materially underperformed other dividend-focused ETFs by a significant margin, as the chart below illustrates. As a result, especially in bull markets, investors in JEPI may fall behind over time.

Data by YCharts

Another reason why I'm not particularly fond of JEPI is that its distributions are funded by a de facto covered call strategy. Given that premiums offered on option sales tend to vary over time as volatility spikes and falls, JEPI's payouts from month to month are quite erratic, as the chart below shows.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, investors planning to live off JEPI's dividends need to factor this in and have a large built-in margin of safety when planning the dividend payouts relative to their living expenses. As a result, while the 7.3% trailing 12-month dividend yield looks attractive, you should only count on a 5% or maybe at best 6% yield when planning for the fund's dividends to account for this uncertainty and implied volatility.

Another related reason that makes JEPI a relatively unattractive long-term income investment is that there is no discernible dividend growth in the fund. Therefore, as inflation erodes the purchasing power of the dollar, investors in JEPI's purchasing power will also likely decline over time unless they reinvest retained cash flow from these distributions to grow their number of outstanding shares to offset inflation. This further eats into the expected yield from the fund over time.

How And Why To Invest In JEPI ETF

That being said, JEPI still could have a place in an income investor's portfolio simply because it offers a diversified high yield from a portfolio of equities, including a significant percentage from mega-cap technology stocks. This does offer a unique value proposition that is not available in too many other funds, therefore making it a somewhat worthwhile component of a diversified portfolio. In particular, JEPI could be a worthwhile holding if paired with a fund like SCHD because they complement each other quite nicely. SCHD offsets JEPI's higher expense ratio with its mere 0.06% expense ratio, so if combined, the combined expense ratio would be materially lower than JEPI's.

Moreover, SCHD's total return performance has been quite strong, only slightly trailing the S&P 500 over time despite having very low technology exposure, with technology being the primary force driving the S&P's outstanding performance in recent years. This would therefore improve the overall performance as opposed to JEPI being a standalone. Additionally, SCHD has a very impressive dividend growth track record, with its dividend growth at a 10.87% CAGR over the past 10 years, 11.8% CAGR over the last five years, and 8.56% CAGR over the last three years. As a result, when paired with JEPI, the overall portfolio could still generate inflation-beating dividend growth over time.

As a final aside, it would also create an even more balanced and well-diversified portfolio since JEPI has much lower exposure to financials, consumer defensive stocks, energy stocks, and consumer cyclical stocks than SCHD does, whereas it has much greater technology exposure than SCHD. When combining these two funds, you get a portfolio that is not too expensive from a management fee perspective, has respectable long-term total return performance with JEPI's call option strategy providing a partial hedge against downturns, and SCHD's uncapped upside enabling the combined portfolio to participate more in market rallies. SCHD's consistent dividend growth helps provide an income stream that increases over time, hopefully at least on pace with inflation, while JEPI's attractive monthly dividends give a consistent and lucrative income stream. SCHD's 3.34% trailing 12-month dividend yield is solid enough that the combined dividend yield of the whole portfolio is still respectable and likely to meet current living expenses for a retiree.

Investor Takeaway

As this article points out, JEPI has numerous flaws that keep it from being an ideal single holding in a portfolio or even a majority holding. However, when paired with low-cost, well-diversified dividend growth ETFs like SCHD, it can be a valuable component of an overall attractive dividend snowball that combines an attractive current yield with long-term dividend growth. This combined approach is also well-diversified across sectors and includes sufficient exposure to mega-cap technology stocks along with other sectors that may perform better in different macroeconomic circumstances. While we do not invest in ETFs since we believe that picking individual stocks creates a better opportunity for long-term alpha while still generating JEPI-like dividend yields and SCHD-like dividend growth, for investors who want to take a more passive approach and only hold a few ETFs without having to actively manage their portfolios but still get sufficient current income and long-term inflation-matching or even beating dividend growth, this is not a bad approach.