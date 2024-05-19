Sundry Photography

Over the last week, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) made a notable move to the post-Covid highs back above $50. While the airlines were nearly left for dead during Covid economic shutdowns, Delta Air Lines quickly returned to generating strong profits and cash flows. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the airline stock, still trading at a massive discount to industrial transport peers due to irrational fears.

Source: Finviz

Profit Machine Again

Most airline investors still view the sector as they did back during the bankruptcy laced days. The sector was the wild frontier and owners viewed the companies as vanity projects, with leisure travel being sexy.

Fast-forward to the last couple of decades, and the last major domestic airline bankruptcy was American Airlines (AAL) in 2011. A lot of airlines have gone bankrupt in the last 15 years, but all were smaller regional airlines, or even public companies.

Source: Airlines of America

The market still views airlines under the guise that the companies all eventually go bankrupt. The Covid shutdowns didn't help, as a lot of confusion still exists with the government programs that saved airline employee jobs, not necessarily the airlines.

Either way, major airlines haven't regularly gone bankrupt since the early 2000s when most major airlines had to restructure finances. The businesses are fundamentally different now, with Delta Air Lines regularly reporting large profits and free cash flows now despite the market valuing the stock based on a high level of bankruptcy risk.

Delta Air Lines was generating $3 to $4 billion in annual net income from 2015 through 2019 and restarted earning a higher amount now in 2023. The stock would've been viewed in a vastly different light by now, if not for the Covid period hearkening fears from back in the period of 2005 and prior.

Source: MacroTrends

Back in 2019, Delta Air Lines reported an EPS of $7.31 and guided to a 2020 target of $6.75 to $7.75. The airline just earned $6.25 in 2023 and guided to a $6 to $7 EPS for 2024

The airline forecasts free cash flow for the year of $3 to $4 billion for a stock with a market cap of only $34 billion. Delta Air Lines plans to repay up to $4 billion in debt this year, pushing the net debt position down to only ~$11 billion, not including operating leases.

The airline now has a massive PP&E balance of nearly $36 billion. The company has a very large safety net against any future travel industry disruptions, with this large asset offering the ability of the airline to borrow against the valuable unencumbered aircraft.

Too Much Pessimism

Considering the sector bankruptcy risk is vastly over played, the stock market is far too pessimistic on Delta Air Lines. Even Royal Caribbean (RCL) trades at a higher valuation multiple despite the cruise line sector being shut down for 2 years, unlike the airline industry.

Delta Air Lines has consistently made strong profits and cash flows for years outside of the Covid shutdowns. The stock continues to trade at a fraction of the P/E multiple of other industrial transport stocks like Union Pacific (UNP) and United Parcel Service (UPS), not to mention Royal Caribbean.

Data by YCharts

The package delivery sector has been under massive pressure the last couple of years, yet UPS still trades at 18x forward EPS targets. The company just reported a March quarter where profits slumped by 35% from the Q1'23 EPS of $2.20, yet the stock has held up and maintained a lofty valuation multiple.

The railroad sector has faced the same issues, with weak revenues and slumping profits over the last year. Union Pacific still trades at over 21x forward earnings.

In fact, these stocks all trade towards all-time highs achieved following the Covid disruptions. If Delta Air Lines was valued at a similar multiple as UNP and UPS, the stock would trade at over $150 based on 20x 2025 EPS targets of $7.61.

The market is unlikely to value an airline stock at such a rich multiple anytime soon, but the sector should deserve much more love. The airline sector is nothing like the pre-2005 industry, yet stock market participants regularly voice historical views.

Forbes ran this piece on June 15, 2020 after Delta Air Lines had already rebounded to $30 from the post-Covid lows below $20. The article talked about another death trap for the airlines, yet Delta is up some 75% from the lows and the stock is still exceptionally cheap.

In our view, investors should've already made a windfall on the sector stocks because the market continues to hold these arcane views of airlines. The reality is that Delta Air Lines is a massive profit machine, generating up to $4 billion in free cash flow this year and years into the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should consider the current price as general weakness in Delta Air Lines. The stock might trade at post-Covid highs, but the airline still trades like bankruptcy risk is right around the corner, and this isn't the case.