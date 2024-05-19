Delta Air Lines: Flying Much Higher

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines has returned to generating strong profits and cash flows, despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The market undervalues airline stocks due to a perception of bankruptcy risks, despite nearly 20 years of limited filings by major airlines.
  • DAL stock trades at a fraction of the valuation multiples of other industrial transport stocks, indicating potential major upside.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Delta Airlines aircraft in flight

Sundry Photography

Over the last week, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) made a notable move to the post-Covid highs back above $50. While the airlines were nearly left for dead during Covid economic shutdowns, Delta Air Lines quickly returned to generating strong

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start May, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
47.68K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News