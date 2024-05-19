GDO: Nice Yield, But There Are Better Global Fixed-Income Funds Available

PonyWang

The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals of receiving a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. As is the case with many income-focused funds, this one invests in fixed-income securities, so it does require that investors sacrifice some of the upside potential that would be achievable by investing in common equities. However, there could be some reasons to accept that with this fund, especially since it is quite possible that anyone purchasing the shares at today's price could achieve a respectable capital gain by the end of this year. This comes from the fact that this is a term closed-end fund that is scheduled to liquidate around the end of this year. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 9.94% yield. This compares reasonably well to many of the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 9.94% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 10.48% MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 8.65% Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 9.83% Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 8.84% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) Fixed Income-Taxable-Global Income 14.02% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see here, with the notable exceptions of the DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and the abrdn Global Income Fund, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a current yield that compares very well to that of its peers. This is something that will undoubtedly appeal to most income-seeking investors, especially those who are relying on their portfolios to provide them with the income that they need to maintain their lifestyles in today's rising-price environment.

Potential investors may be turned off by the fund's recent performance, as it is certainly nothing to write home about. Over the past three years, shares of the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund have declined by 31.99%. The past three years have been a challenging time for pretty much all bond funds, but this is far worse than the 14.44% decline that the Vanguard World Bond ETF (BNDW) delivered over the same period:

We can also see that the performance of the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is worse than the 15.26% decline of the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index (AGG). This certainly may reduce the fund's appeal among some American investors, but the world bond index is probably a better proxy, considering that the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund invests in more than just domestic bonds. The fund's share price clearly underperformed both of the indices by quite a lot though, so the difference is likely immaterial.

However, as I pointed out in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include all of the distributions paid by the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund as well as both indices in the chart above, we get this:

This certainly makes the performance of the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund look much better when compared to the two benchmark indices. This is mostly because this fund has a substantially higher yield than either of the investment-grade bond benchmarks. However, investors in the fund still lost 11.41% over the past three years, which is worse than investors in the indices realized (although they lost money too). Overall, this does seem somewhat unlikely to attract any investors to this fund.

The fund's performance relative to its peers is also not especially impressive. This chart shows the total returns (including distributions) that investors in each of the six funds mentioned in the peer comparison chart earlier experienced over the past three years:

As we can clearly see, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund was by far the worst-performing fund out of its peer group. It was certainly not the only fund to hand investors a loss over the period, however, as only two of these funds had a positive total return over the period. The fact that this was the worst-performing fund out of the group still seems likely to cause some investors to seek other options.

However, as we are all very well aware, a fund's past performance is no guarantee of its future results. As such, we should still have a look at this fund as it stands today before we make any decision about whether or not to invest in it. The remainder of this article will do exactly this.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. As is the case with most funds that are affiliated with Franklin Templeton (Western Asset is an autonomous asset manager under the Franklin Templeton umbrella), the website does not go into great detail about how the fund will achieve its goals as it only states that the fund invests in U.S., developed market, and emerging market fixed-income securities. However, the fact sheet has a somewhat more in-depth description. Here is what this document states:

[The Fund] provides a portfolio of U.S., foreign, and emerging market corporate fixed income securities, with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024. [The Fund] seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation through investments in the global bond universe while maintaining an overall investment-grade credit quality. [The Fund] may invest up to 35% below investment grade. [The Fund] emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

The fund's first quarter 2024 holdings report states that it had the following asset allocation on January 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Corporate Bonds & Notes 121.3% Sovereign Bonds 12.5% Senior Loans 3.5% U.S. Government & Agency Obligations 2.3% Convertible Bonds & Notes 1.1% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations 1.0% Short-Term Investments 3.0% Money Market Funds 2.3% Click to enlarge

In this case, there is a very clear difference between short-term investments and money market funds. As we discussed in a previous article, closed-end funds frequently use a money market fund for all of their short-term investments. This works very much like the core account that we all have with our brokerage, as it basically just serves as a place to store uninvested cash and earn a small amount of interest. This fund, however, is doing something a bit different as it has short-term investments separate from its money market core position. Specifically, this fund's short-term investments consist entirely of U.S. Treasury bills:

Fund Q1 2024 Holdings Report

All of the securities listed here matured on February 1, 2024, so the fund is obviously no longer holding these exact securities. It probably used the proceeds from the maturation of these securities to purchase more short-dated U.S. Treasury bills, however.

It actually makes a certain amount of sense for this fund to be holding short-term U.S. Treasury securities in addition to its ordinary money market cash position. As we can see above, the fund actually has a higher weighting to short-term U.S. Treasury securities than it does to long-dated U.S. Treasury notes or bonds. As of the time of writing, the yield of short-dated Treasuries is higher than that of long-term notes or bonds:

USTreasuryYieldCurve

Thus, by favoring short-dated securities over longer-term notes and bonds, the fund is actually able to achieve a higher level of income. In addition, fixed-income securities that have a very near-term maturity date tend to not move very much when interest rates change. This is mostly because investors know that they will get their money back very quickly. As such, favoring these securities over longer-term ones allows this fund to slightly reduce its exposure to interest rate movements. The difference is likely to be very slight considering that these securities only account for a small percentage of the fund's total assets, but it is still something that risk-averse investors may appreciate.

The asset allocation chart above makes it very clear that the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund primarily invests in bonds. Thus, its objective of providing investors with a very high level of current income makes a great deal of sense, as I explained in a recent article on a different fund:

Bonds by their very nature are income securities, as they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. This makes sense, as an investor will purchase a bond at face value and receive face value back when the bond matures. The only investment return for a bond held over its entire lifetime is the coupon payments made to the bond's owner. Thus, bonds do not deliver any net capital appreciation over their lifetimes.

The fund's basic strategy, therefore, is to purchase bonds and collect coupons from them that it passes through to its investors. However, this fund does engage in a limited amount of trading activity, as shown by its 37.00% annual turnover ratio. The objective of this trading activity is to take advantage of the fact that, while bonds do not deliver net capital gains over their entire lifetimes, their price does change based on movements in interest rates that occur between their issue and maturity date. Thus, the fund can purchase bonds during a period of high interest rates and sell them when interest rates drop in order to realize a capital gain. If it is successful at this task, then it provides some extra money that can be distributed to the fund's shareholders.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund aims to purchase bonds issued primarily by corporations that are located all over the world. It does a pretty good job of doing this, as we can see by looking at the fund's geographic allocation:

Franklin Templeton

As we can see here, the fund currently has 57.01% of its assets invested in securities issued by American entities. This is a bit higher than we might prefer. As I explained in an article from last week, the United States does not account for anywhere close to 57.01% of the global bond market. Indeed, the Bank of International Settlements puts its allocation at a much lower percentage. The Vanguard World Bond ETF has just over half of its assets invested in American-issued bonds, but even it is below the weighting that the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has to this particular nation. Thus, this fund appears to be overweight to the United States based on its actual representation in the world. This is not something that we particularly want to see, as it does little to help us achieve our goal of diversifying our portfolios away from the American debt market. The fund's American weighting is also quite a bit higher than some of its peers:

Fund Name % Invested in United States Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund 57.01% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 46.25% MFS Multimarket Income Trust 59.27% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 39.94% Putnam Premier Income Trust 84.83% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. 17.71% Click to enlarge

(All information is as of each fund's most recently released Schedule of Investments)

We can clearly see that the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is not the most domestic-heavy fund currently in the market. However, its weight to the United States is still much larger than that of three of the funds on the list. Thus, at least from the perspective of reducing our domestic bond exposure, this fund appears to be a second-drawer choice. This is something that potential investors should keep in mind, especially for those who are actively seeking to reduce their exposure to the American bond market or the U.S. dollar in general.

The fact that over half of the fund's assets are U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by American entities does mean that the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve will have a larger impact on the fund's performance than the policies of any other central bank. This matters because the market is currently expecting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year - in September and again in December. As Reuters reports:

The U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate twice this year, starting in September, according to a stronger majority of economists polled by Reuters who broadly raised their inflation forecasts for a second consecutive month.

That poll was conducted prior to the release of the most recent consumer price index data earlier this week, which made the market rather enthusiastic that the September rate cut forecast is correct. However, the headline numbers do not tell the whole story. Chairman Powell has stated in the past that he likes to look at the six-month core consumer price index. That came in at 4% in April 2024, which was the highest level since the middle of 2023. The six-month core services consumer price index was at 6%, which was also the highest level since mid-2023. Thus, there could still be reasons to believe that the market is far too optimistic right now, and that could represent a risk to the domestic bond market and any investor who invests in any American fixed-income fund right now. The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund could also be exposed to this risk, given that over half of its portfolio is invested in American fixed-rate bonds.

Term Fund And Possible Change

As mentioned in the introduction, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is a term closed-end fund that is currently scheduled to liquidate on December 2, 2024. When that happens, investors in the fund will receive the net asset value of the fund regardless of the share price. As the fund is currently trading at a discount, this would result in anyone who purchases the fund today receiving some capital gains from this liquidation if the net asset value remains stable.

There is no guarantee that the fund's value will remain stable, though. The portfolio's effective duration is 6.09 years right now:

Franklin Templeton

This is higher than many other fixed-income closed-end funds and it suggests that the fund's net asset value will almost certainly decline from today's levels if the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates in September or if it looks like there will not be a second interest rate cut in December (even though the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting is after the fund's liquidation date).

There is also the very real risk that there will be market volatility later in the year as investors make trades depending on whether they like the outcome of the elections or not. This will almost certainly affect both the stock and bond markets due to their perceptions of the impact that the policies of the winner will have on the fiscal deficit, trade policy, and even foreign policy. Thus, it does seem rather unlikely that the fund's net asset value will be stable between now and December 2, 2024, but the current discount in the shares does still represent a possible opportunity that investors may be able to exploit.

On February 20, 2024, the fund's management proposed a change to the fund's articles of incorporation that would cancel the scheduled liquidation and convert the fund into a perpetual closed-end fund. From the proposal:

Due to terminations of IGI and GDO scheduled to occur on December 2, 2024, the proposals ask stockholders of each Fund to vote to approve an amendment to their respective Fund's articles of incorporation to remove the scheduled term and convert each Fund into a perpetual fund. Each Amendment Proposal will be contingent on the results of a tender offer for 100% of a Fund's respective outstanding shares of common stock at a price per share equal to net asset value. If a Fund's net assets following the tender offer are expected to be $50 million or greater, the tender offer will be completed and such Fund's term will be eliminated. If a Fund's net assets after the tender offer are expected to be below $50 million, the tender offer will be cancelled with no shares of common stock repurchased, and instead, the Amendment Proposal will not become effective, the fund will remain a term Fund and the Fund will proceed to terminate as scheduled.

It may take a few reads to see what exactly is happening here. Basically, the fund is offering to purchase all of the outstanding shares, and it is leaving it up to the shareholders to determine whether or not to accept the offer. The fund is offering to repurchase the shares for net asset value, which provides the investor to realize a small gain from today's level in the amount of the fund's discount. However, if enough investors choose not to accept this offer, then the fund will no longer liquidate in December and the opportunity just discussed above will go away. In short, there will not be the opportunity to collect the high distribution for the next few months and then realize a gain from the liquidation.

As of right now, the fund has not released any information publicly about the outcome of this tender offer. The website still states that the fund will be liquidated on December 2, 2024. However, that might not be the case if enough people choose not to accept the tender. Thus, it is probably not a good idea to purchase the fund today if your plan is to just hold it for a few months until it liquidates and returns full net asset value.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its portfolio. I explained how this works in a number of previous articles on other funds. To paraphrase myself:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds and other income-producing assets issued by entities all over the world. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this strategy will usually work to boost the effective portfolio yield. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. Thus, we want to make sure that the fund does not employ too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has leveraged assets comprising 33.52% of the fund's portfolio. This is higher than the one-third of assets maximum that we would ordinarily prefer, but let us have a look at how this compares to the fund's peers to see if it is truly an inappropriate level:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund 33.52% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 21.77% MFS Multimarket Income Trust 25.00% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 27.53% Putnam Premier Income Trust 0.00% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. 30.44% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data)

This peer comparison suggests that the fund's leverage is higher than is appropriate from a risk management perspective. After all, we would normally expect the management of a fund to run the highest level of leverage that is reasonable because investors in funds like this want to maximize their returns and leverage works pretty well for that.

Overall, this fund's leverage might be a bit higher than we would really like to see, but it still is not really too bad as many domestic fixed-income funds are quite a lot higher than 33.52%. This fund still will probably prove to be more volatile than its peers, though, and could take bigger losses in the event of a market correction.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1020 per share ($1.2240 per share annually). This gives it a 9.94% yield at the current price. The fund has, unfortunately, not been completely consistent with respect to its distribution, and it has slightly declined over its history:

CEF Connect

We can still see though that its recent history is quite solid, and the fund's distribution has been stable since 2018. This is better than most fixed-income funds, even though the long-term track record is not perfect.

Let us have a look at the fund's finances to determine how well it can sustain its distribution. The most recent financial report that is available as of the time of writing is the fund's annual report, which corresponds to the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023. This is not as recent as we might prefer, but the fund's semi-annual report will not be available for another month or so, and as such we have to go with what we have today.

For the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2023, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund received $20,940,856 in interest and $115,706 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. From this, we have to subtract the money that the fund paid in foreign withholding taxes in order to arrive at a total investment income of $21,039,260 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $13,249,080 available for shareholders. This was not sufficient to cover the $18,148,290 that the fund paid in distributions over the period, which is concerning.

The fund was not able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund reported net realized losses of $14,354,575, partially offset by $8,640,854 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $10,612,931 after accounting for all inflows and outflows in the period.

Overall, we can see that the fund failed to cover its distributions during the most recent fiscal year. This was the second year for which the fund failed to cover its distributions as its net assets declined by $81,005,052 for the full-year period that ended on October 31, 2022. This is not really surprising though, as most fixed-income funds failed to cover during that period.

Fortunately, we can see that the fund appears to have solved this problem since the closing date of the most recent report. This chart shows its net asset value since October 31, 2023:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value has increased by 7.13% since the closing date of its most recent report. This means that the fund has earned sufficient investment profits to both cover all of the distributions that it has paid out over the past six months and grow its portfolio.

Valuation

Shares of the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund currently trade at a 3.60% discount on net asset value. The average discount over the past month is 4.35%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund is probably not the best fund for fixed-income investors seeking international exposure. Its yield is decent, but it is overweight to domestic bonds, so it is basically doing the exact opposite of what we want from a diversification perspective. The fund also failed to cover its distributions over the two most recent fiscal years, but it appears to have corrected that issue so far. The fund's potential as a long-term investment is also somewhat in doubt due to the term structure and the fact that we have not yet been informed about what is going to happen there.

Overall, there are better funds available in the global fixed-income category.

