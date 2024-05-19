BlackJack3D/iStock via Getty Images

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) specializes in targeted RNA therapeutics using its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC) platform. RNA can create therapies for previously unreachable tissues and cells with this approach. RNA’s platform provides monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that accurately supply oligonucleotide treatments to interfere with or modify pathological gene expression and address the root causes of genetic diseases. RNA’s pipeline includes programs in phase 1/2 clinical trials. RNA’s most advanced drug candidate is del-desiran [AOC 1001], indicated for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). This last therapy seems to be on track to be approved by the FDA if its Phase 3 trials are successful. Hence, I think RNA is a compelling “strong buy” at these levels.

Del-desiran: Business Overview

Avidity Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2012 and based in San Diego, California. The company focuses on targeted RNA therapeutics, delivering gene treatments to tissues and cells previously unreachable because earlier treatments were limited to being administered through the liver or locally. RNA’s main value driver is its AOC platform, which allows for targeted delivery methods of molecules. Likewise, RNA’s leading drug candidate is AOC 1001 (Del-desiran), indicated for DM1, showing surprisingly promising results in this previously untreatable disease.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Overall, RNA’s therapies are developed using its proprietary Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates [AOC] platform, which combines monoclonal antibodies [mAbs] with oligonucleotide treatments. The mAbs are proteins that bind to specific targets with high accuracy and good safety profiles, and the oligonucleotides are short RNA or DNA molecules that interfere with or modify the expression of certain genes. This process aims to prevent the production of proteins related to diseases or correct errors in RNA to restore the normal function of defective genes. Thanks to this technology, the monoclonal antibody ensures that oligonucleotides reach targetted cells to address illnesses’s root causes.

The company’s pipeline has programs in phase 1/2 clinical trials, with the most advanced one being the drug del-desiran (AOC 1001) for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 [DM1]. This drug targets the Dystrophia Myotonica Protein Kinase [DMPK] gene related to muscle contraction and maintenance of muscle cells to reduce the levels of mutant DMPK mRNA, reducing their pathological effects. In DM1, a mutation in this gene produces abnormal RNA, disrupting the performance of other muscle cell genes and leading to muscle weakness, myotonia, and other often fatal issues. The trials 1/2 MARINA and MARINA-OLE have produced favorable results, even showing a reversal of DM1 progression. Phase 3 [HARBOR] is planned to be initiated in Q2 2024 and, if successful, should pave the way to an eventual FDA approval.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

Another of the company’s phase 1/2 drugs is AOC 1044 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD]. This severe muscular dystrophy causes muscle degeneration due to mutations in the dystrophin gene. These mutations produce an absence of functional dystrophin protein required for muscle fiber stability. AOC 1044 therapy targets the exon 44 segment of the dystrophin gene, restoring functional dystrophin production to slow or stop the symptoms of this type of DMD known as DMD44. Yet AOC 1001 remains in the very early stages.

Lastly, AOC 1020 is also in the phase ½ FORTITUDE trial for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy [FSHD]. This illness is a genetic muscle condition presenting degeneration of the skeletal muscles of the face, shoulders, and upper arms. FSHD is related to the abnormal activation of the DUX4 gene. AOC 1020 targets and silences this gene to reduce muscle damage and improve their function, mitigating the debilitating effects of the FSDH condition.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

It’s worth mentioning that RNA’s pipeline also includes three additional programs: one for DMD targeting exon 45 and another undisclosed objective, another is a rare skeletal muscle program with an unrevealed target, and finally, a rare precision cardiology program, also with an unannounced target.

Clinical and Regulatory Milestones

On May 08, 2024, RNA received the FDA designation of Breakthrough Therapy status for AOC 1001, which treats DM1. This therapy also has FDA Fast Track and FDA & EMA Orphan Drug Designation, and it was the first successful targeted delivery of RNA to muscle. Likewise, in February 2024, the FDA granted AOC 1044 the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. This therapy is indicated for DMD44. I believe these achievements validate the underlying science of RNA’s AOC platform, increasing the likelihood of approval.

Moreover, RNA’s Q1 2024 report announced the following expected milestones: 1) initiating the phase 3 HARBOR trial of del-desiran for DM1 in adults is planned for Q2 2024. Also, 2) preliminary data of half of the participants in the phase 1/2 FORTITUDE trial for AOC 1020 indicated for FSHD will be presented in Q2 2024. Lastly, 3) data for the 5 mg/Kg cohort of the phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 trial for DMD44 will be presented in Q2 2024. These milestones demonstrate the progress of RNA’s clinical programs in treating serious genetic conditions. More importantly, they provide material stock price catalysts.

Source: Corporate Presentation. May 2024.

It’s also worth noting that RNA highlighted del-desiran’s positive results in the long-term 4 mg/kg data MARINA-OLE trial. The information details that the treatment yielded consistent improvements for DM1 symptoms across multiple endpoints, such as video hand opening time [vHOT], muscle strength, and daily activities compared to DM1 history data. The results also present advances in strength measures like hand grip and Quantitative Muscle Testing (QMT) total score. These positive results underline the potential of del-desiran therapy to manage DM1 symptoms, improving the patient's quality of life.

In fact, of the original 44 patients enrolled for the MARINA-OLE trial in August 2022, 37 remain. I suspect this suggests that AOC 1001 is being well tolerated without severe treatment-emergent adverse events [TEAEs]. Since the study measures precisely that, I think it’s probable that AOC 1001’s side effects remain manageable, such as headaches or nausea. If AOC 1001’s trial data showcases good tolerability, I believe it’ll likely lead to an FDA approval by early 2026.

Premium Biotech: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, RNA trades at a relatively large market cap of $2.8 billion. This is particularly sizeable for a company without any product revenues, so clearly, the market must be betting on its drug candidates receiving FDA approvals in the next few years. Still, it’s important to remember that RNA does have a respectable warchest of $915.9 million in cash equivalents and marketable securities. The recent equity offering was oversubscribed, which is positive because it signals high demand to bet on the company. Moreover, it recently filed for an ATM offering that should provide additional financing as needed. The company holds no debt other than operating leases.

I estimate that RNA’s latest quarterly cash burn was approximately $71.3 million, which, annualized, would imply a yearly cash burn of $285.2 million. I obtained this figure by adding the company’s latest CFOs and Net CAPEX and annualizing them. This would suggest that RNA’s current cash runway is roughly 3.2 years, which should be enough until 2027. This is in line with management’s cash runway estimate of late 2026. Furthermore, it should be enough to see through its research on AOC 1001, meaning that RNA probably has enough resources to transition into a commercial-stage biotech company at this point.

Lastly, the potential of AOC 1001 in DM1 alone is vast, as this disease has a relatively high prevalence. Up to 140,000 people in the US alone are affected by DM1, as its prevalence is likely under-reported. Plus, genetic therapies typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, at the very least, up to even millions. Even if we assign the lower range of this for AOC 1001, it’d be a $100,000 treatment, implying a TAM of $14.0 billion in the US alone.

Source: RNA’s May 2024 Corporate Presentation.

Since AOC 1001 has shown that it can potentially even reverse the effects of DM1, I’d argue that its demand will be high if successfully developed and commercialized. When we compare RNA’s market cap of approximately $2.8 billion to such a large TAM, its valuation seems reasonable, even relatively cheap. Plus, even by conventional metrics such as P/B ratios, RNA’s P/B of 3.3 seems reasonable compared to its sector median P/B of 2.5. Hence, RNA is a “strong buy” due to its multiple upcoming catalysts, robust financials, and substantial commercial potential.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, it’s important to consider that RNA still has relatively large embedded risks. After all, it hasn’t yet received FDA approval for AOC 1001 or any other drug from its AOC platform. So, it’s technically not yet properly validated by regulators. It’s still possible that this promising technology fails to demonstrate its effectiveness or tolerability in the final trials, leading to approval setbacks or rejections. Since the shares appear to trade at a slight premium, this could lead to a substantial stock correction.

Moreover, even if RNA is successfully developed, commercialization efforts are also challenging. This is especially true for relatively expensive gene therapies, as their cost tends to be quite high. Thus, if it gets FDA approval, RNA must also secure compelling reimbursement policies for its treatments, and that’s not guaranteed. Failure to do so might significantly cap RNA’s commercial potential even with an FDA-approved gene therapy. Yet, despite these risks, I think RNA is well positioned to see through its research to an eventual FDA approval and produce a highly desirable commercial product. Thus, I’d argue these risks seem justified at this stage.

Source: TradingView.

Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, RNA is a promising biotech with one potentially revolutionary late-stage drug candidate for DM1. Also, the company’s AOC platform seems solid, as it has secured collaboration and licensing agreements with BMS and Lilly, validating its underlying science. Lastly, the company appears to be financially robust post-raise, giving it enough room to maneuver until it gets FDA approval, which would transition it toward a commercial-stage biotech. Even though I accept risks that are still present in the equation, I believe these are relatively low and substantially offset by RNA’s upside potential if successful. Hence, I rate the stock a “strong-buy” for investors aware of the inherent biotech risks.