bjdlzx

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is a company that has a known reputation as an operator. In the first quarter report, they burnished that reputation some more with the following announcement:

Brought online 12 three-mile wells during first quarter, delivered at a total per foot well cost more than 20% below comparable two-mile lateral wells; first three-mile Permian pad achieved an average per well 30-day IP rate of over 5,000 net BOED.

Not only did management reduce the per foot costs, but they also appear to have increased the initial flow rate to an extent that more than compensates for the longer well (and its cost). As a result, the company anticipates having to drill less but more productive wells to maintain production. This should lead to a lower well breakeven point, higher company profitability, and more free cash flow in the future.

First Quarter Summary

This management typically front end loads the capital budget (somewhat). There is a significant amount of natural gas production. Usually bringing that natural gas production online at the start of the winter heating season will raise the return as initial high well production rates are sold at generally higher winter prices.

Note that in the El Nino winter that just ended, that did not happen. But most producer go with the odds in this business, knowing that a strategy will not work every single time.

Marathon Oil First Quarter Summary Of Results (Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Note that the fourth quarter (click on relevant topic) shows a disproportionate increase in free cash flow, simply because most of the capital budget is in the first three quarters.

Meanwhile, adjusted cash flow from operating activities held up rather well considering the change in net income or even adjusted net income that is shown above.

Use Of Cash Flow

The main strategy here appears to be to keep production overall flat with some seasonal variation and a likely strategy to optimize the return on new natural gas production.

But that means that any growth per share will result from share repurchases and an occasional acquisition.

Marathon Oil Summary Of Cash Flow Uses (Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The operational gains made from technology advances point to an increasing amount of free cash flow at comparable commodity prices for the foreseeable future. This also likely increased the Tier 1 opportunities and extended the amount of potential well locations a couple of years.

This is a company that largely avoided the "mad rush" to get a lot of Permian acreage. Shareholders should expect that attitude to prevail in the future. Shareholders often pay management to find profitable opportunities that cost less for those profits. This management does that. Not many managements do. The result is that the profitability is comparable with some of the best locations in the United States without having to pay as much for that profitability.

Talk about a wise use of cash flow.

Marathon Oil Explanation Of Efficient Use Of Cash (Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This efficiency, as shown above, obviously shows up in ways that are not apparent to shareholders unless management spells it out in the way they did. What shareholders will notice is abundant cash flow that can be used for dividends and share repurchases.

Free Cash Flow Yield

This comparison is heavily influenced by the strategies used by the management of the companies in the comparison. Therefore, investors need to review each company to determine what an apples to apples comparison would be that is satisfactory to the investor.

Marathon Oil Free Cash Flow Yield Comparison (Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Some of the comparison companies, like EOG Resources (EOG) have long been and continue to be growth stories. Therefore, the cash flow reported in the comparison above would need to be adjusted to a stable production rate like Marathon for a relevant comparison. Magnolia (MGY) is another growth story that I cover fairly regularly as well.

Murphy (MUR) is interesting in that Murphy tends to joint venture in some very large offshore projects. Therefore, growth tends to be lumpy. Murphy will also rearrange the portfolio should the opportunity arise to further cloud any long-term comparisons.

That is just a few of the considerations that go into a comparison like the one above to demonstrate that the comparison is not quite as simple as the chart would make it.

The main consideration is that management returns capital to shareholders of Marathon by paying a relatively low dividend that can be adequately defended during times of a cyclical commodity price downturn. Any extra cash flow generated during the "good times" will be used for share repurchases.

A weakness of this strategy is that shares are repurchases mostly during the top half of the business cycle, rather than the bottom half when shares are cheaper. But, since production is held flat, that share repurchases will be the main source of per share earnings growth in the future.

Key Ideas

There have been more than a few opinions that worry about running out of oil, or at least running out of Tier 1 oil prospects. But this worry has almost no basis in fact throughout the industry itself. The reason is that the definition of Tier 1 keeps shifting as technology advances to make more ways of producing oil cost competitive.

Simple Example

When I was growing up, Tier 1 meant about a 3,000 ft. well that flowed 700 BOED and did not suddenly dry up. The arguments in favor of less Tier 1 one prospects would hold that definition constant. Over the long term, there are indeed far less Tier 1 prospects with that definition.

But unconventional has allowed for a large number of new locations with more than adequate payback periods and profitability through the use of a very different Tier 1 definition. This is why the "running out of Tier 1" acreage argument is not valid.

Current Example

Marathon clearly states how it is contributing to the next future definition of Tier 1.

Marathon Oil Comparison Of New Three Mile Well To Current Two Mile Well Results (Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This is just one of several improvements that I have covered in the latest earnings reports. Management notes rework opportunities that are likely enabled through technology improvements as well.

I have often heard that wells cannot be lengthened forever, and that is true. However, I have long had a belief that we will find ways to get more oil out of the ground as time goes on. I therefore believe that we will be producing oil at profitable rates to satisfy demand long after I am gone. This also means that I do not believe that the "hold constant" assumptions in many "running out of oil" arguments are valid. From what I can tell, the industry keeps proving those arguments invalid time and again.

For Investors

This is a fairly large company that will pay a relatively small dividend while repurchasing shares to establish a growth story. The company is investment grade, which is a debt rating that few competitors obtain. Therefore, finances are in very good shape and the debt issues are likewise handled well.

A well-run company like this one often becomes an acquisition target. Buyers want acquisitions with few problems and above-average profitability. This company would likely "fit the bill" for many companies that are shopping.

This company would be a strong buy consideration for those investors that want this kind of company. Understand that companies of this size generally grow slowly, whereas the smaller and riskier companies I follow will show faster growth.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of commodity prices. A sustained and significant downturn in commodity prices could change the company prospects "overnight".

This management leads in technology improvements and production advances (along with a few others I cover). Technology advances can stop "tomorrow" even though most CEO's of companies that I cover see no end to technology advances in sight.

The cash flow per share is projected to grow in the upper single digits per year. But that assumes that commodity prices and business conditions remain stable. That is very rare in this industry.

As a result, the future valuation of the stock is dependent upon where in the business cycle the cash flow growth shows up. The good management and investment grade rating often means that the shareholder can wait for a time when oil and gas firms have a great value in the stock market (and it looks like the only way to go from there is down). However, the waiting time is uncertain. Therefore, returns could be fantastic if they are fast or very low if it takes a very long time for those same returns because there were inadequate profitability advances made for the extra time.