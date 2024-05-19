FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

In my ongoing effort to pick out the best so-called “dividend aristocrats”, I thought I’d review Stanley Black and Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) this morning to see if it makes sense to buy the shares at current prices. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial health of the firm, focusing specifically on the health and sustainability of the dividend. I want to also compare the dividend to the risk free alternative, remembering that investors should be compensated for taking on more risk. Stocks have some risks present that Treasuries do not, so I would expect a stock to pay me much more.

You’re busy, and I’m busy. I’m sure you’re planning which supermodel to take out tonight, or deciding on which life altering vacation to go on first. For my part, I’ve got a ton of Young & The Restless to catch up on. Because we’re all very busy, I put a thesis statement at the beginning of each of my articles as a way to help save my readers time. This is just one of the ways I try to make your reading experience as enjoyable as possible, because words can’t express how much I care about whether you’re enjoying yourself in my prose or not. So I think the Stanley Black and Decker business is a bit troubled, and given that I’m not overly confident that the dividend will continue to grow, unless the firm borrows more in order to fund it. I would consider this move to be very counterproductive. Given that, I’m going to eschew the shares at current prices, and I’d recommend you do the same. This decision is made even easier given that the yield on the 10 Year Treasury Note is fairly attractive at the moment. Thus ends my thesis statement, so you now know my thoughts here in a nutshell, so you have a choice. You can either go deal with the supermodel, or you can continue reading.

Financial Snapshot

If you're reading this, you have made an objectively terrible choice. You should have focused on the supermodel, but now that you’re here, welcome. I’d characterise the financial performance here as being “sclerotic.” For instance, for the first quarter of this year, revenue was lower than the same period last year by about 1.6%. Net income swung from a loss $187 million this time last year to a positive $19.5 this year, largely as a consequence of a significant (10.8%) drop in cost of sales. So, the company has returned to profitability, but a review of the most recent financial performance suggests to me that there’s little growth here. Also, we should keep this in perspective. Being an improvement over 2023, when net income came in at a loss of $281 million is nothing to write home about in my view.

Dividend Sustainability

I’ve written it before, and I’ll no doubt write it again. I’m one of those eccentrics who actually likes accrual accounting. The issue is that when I want to review the sustainability of a dividend, I turn my attention to cash flows. In particular, I want to compare the current and likely future sources of cash to the schedule of contractual obligations that a firm has, as well as the investments that must be made in the business. The greater the delta between the level of cash and the “calls” on cash, the more soundly I can sleep.

As of the most recent filing, the company has about $449 million cash on the balance sheet. Additionally, over the past three years, they’ve earned about $530 million in cash from operations and spent an average of about $494 million on the business. Please note that these figures are net of the effects of divestitures and other one time items. So, I’m assuming that the company has the capacity to generate a net positive $37 million in cash annually, which I consider to be a bit thin.

In terms of contractual obligations, the company will spend about $2.852 billion this year, and an additional $2.223 billion over the following two years. The technical term for these obligations relative to cash on hand is a “spicy meatball.”

Given the above, I’m doubtful that the firm can grow dividends from current levels. They may borrow in order to raise the dividend, but this simply adds risk to the capital structure, which defeats the purpose in my view. Given the above, the firm needs to be trading at a deep discount before I get excited about buying.

The Stock v The Treasury Note

I think it reasonable to assume that Stanley Black and Decker will continue to grow its dividend from here, even if it has to take on more debt in order to do so. That’s not the issue for me. My issue, as I often repeat, is the idea that everything in the domain of investing is relative, and that investors should always seek the highest risk adjusted return available to them. To that end, I want to answer the question “by what amount will Stanley Black and Decker need to grow its dividend to match the cash flows earned on the 10 Year Treasury Note over the next decade?”

In addition, given the risk involved, I want to earn more cash from this stock than from the Treasury, given the risks involved. I want to work out what price an investor would need to pay in order to earn a sufficient risk premium over the Treasury rate. Different investors will have different hurdles to overcome, but I would need to earn an additional 40% more cash from the stock before I get excited about buying.

To the first question about matching the Treasury note, the dividend needs to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% over the next decade to match the cash flows received by investors in the 10 Year Treasury Note. That’s a convenient coincidence, because the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 4.6% over the past decade, so a match to the Treasury cash flows isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

In terms of the second question, If I want an additional 40% cash from the stock to compensate for the risk, that lines up with a current 5% dividend yield, which itself lines up with a price of ~$65 per share, or about 27% below the current market price.

Given that I’m a relativist (where investing is concerned, anyway), I think it makes more sense to buy the 10 Year Treasury Note than to buy this stock. This view is based on the idea that the investor in the risk free instrument ends up receiving the same amount of cash as the investor in the riskier stock. That makes no sense to me, because it makes no sense to take on extra risk (of stock ownership) and receive no extra reward for your trouble. Additionally, for those who fret that there’s no upside in Treasury Notes at the moment, I would counter that rates will likely come down over the next decade, and such a move will create a decent capital gain in Treasury Notes.

Of course this view will change if the stock drops in price by about 25-30%. I’d be very happy to buy at $65, but at the moment, I see no reason to get excited.

Finally, just like everyone’s hurdle rate is different, so too their tax situation. Some people have these investments inside sheltered accounts, and some people don’t. Some are in relatively “extreme” tax brackets, and some are not. Given that, I think it worthwhile to acknowledge the difference in how dividends are treated relative to Treasuries (for American investors, anyway), but I don’t think it helpful to offer up broad strokes comments on this score other than a recommendation to talk to a tax expert when doing your own due diligence.

Conclusion

I think there are some troubling elements to the business here, and I think it makes very little sense to buy these shares when you can earn much the same cash via a risk free Treasury. The business is fine, but I’ve seen far more secure dividends in my day. Given that, I see no reason to consider buying until the stock drops to the mid $60 price range.