VOO: Sell The S&P 500 In May And Go Away

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) has been on a tremendous run recently due to the AI boom-driven surge in its top holdings, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META). However, there are numerous reasons why we rate this ETF and the broader S&P 500 (SP500)(SPY) as a sell. Note that this is not a projection about near-term performance, but rather a comment on our view of the risk-reward profile of the S&P 500 over the next three to five years. In this article, we will detail five reasons why we think the risk-reward profile is very unattractive right now and will lead to what we expect to be material underperformance relative to its long-term average returns of about 10% annualized over the next three to five years.

1. The S&P 500 Is Overvalued

The biggest reason we rate VOO as a sell is that it is simply overvalued right now. If you look at several leading market valuation tools such as the Buffett Indicator, the price-to-earnings model, the interest rate model, the S&P 500 mean reversion model, and the current dividend yield, we see a consistent message being sent: the market is somewhere between overvalued and strongly overvalued. For example, the Buffett Indicator is currently at 197%, indicating that the total US stock market value is nearly twice that of the annualized GDP of the United States. This is roughly two standard deviations above the historical trend line, suggesting that the stock market is strongly overvalued right now.

When looking at the price-to-earnings ratio model, it is about 1.7 standard deviations above the modern-era average, which suggests that the market is also quite overvalued. The interest rate model is currently about 1.8 standard deviations above the trend line, indicating that the market is quite overvalued. The mean reversion model is also about 1.8 standard deviations above the long-term historical trend line, further suggesting that the market is quite overvalued. Last but not least, as the chart below illustrates, there has been a very strong recent disconnect between the S&P 500's dividend yield and US long-term interest rates. They typically have moved in tandem in the past, but over the past year, US long-term interest rates have continued to move higher while the S&P 500's dividend yield has dropped sharply.

2. Geopolitical Risks Are Soaring

Given the rich valuation of the market, you would think that the world appears to be on the brink of an extended period of peace, stability, and booming economic growth. However, unfortunately, this seems to be quite far from reality. For example, there are numerous global geopolitical tensions right now, with war raging in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, with threats of further expansion in both areas and China appearing increasingly likely to invade Taiwan at some point over the next 5 to 10 years. To top it off, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and CCP head Xi Jinping recently met in Beijing to reaffirm their special relationship and partnership in the world, which can only imply further unrest down the road. If China were to end up attacking or even blockading Taiwan, it would deal a devastating blow to the global economy and likely send the stock market crashing.

3. The Economy Is Facing Growing Headwinds

Another reason why we're not optimistic about the next three to five years for the S&P 500 is that the global economic situation is also weakening. The yield curve is still steeply inverted, indicating a very high risk of recession in the United States, and numerous global economies are already in recession, such as the United Kingdom, much of continental Europe, and Japan. On top of that, China is battling an unfolding real estate crisis, is saddled with heavy debt, and is also facing deflationary headwinds. Meanwhile, the United States, in addition to its yield curve inversion, is facing a weakening labor market, with rising unemployment and a heavily indebted commercial property sector with a wall of debt maturities coming due in the coming months and years that were originally underwritten at much lower interest rates. This could lead to a surge in defaults, which could then spread to the regional banking sector (KRE) and potentially lead to another banking crisis, which would likely also see unemployment spike higher.

Moreover, consumer debt is soaring, with the number of credit card and auto loan delinquencies rising across all age groups in the first quarter of 2024. Overall household debt grew by 1.1% during the first quarter to a whopping $17.69 trillion, while credit card balances currently sit at $1.12 trillion. Perhaps even more troubling is that the pandemic-era excess savings have been completely wiped out, going from a high of $2.1 trillion in August 2021 to now a negative $72 billion as of March 2024. This weakening of consumer balance sheets implies that the strong consumer spending run that has fueled the surprising resilience in the US economy over the past few years is likely on its last legs, if not over entirely.

4. The U.S. Could Face Political Instability

Finally, this year, the United States faces the risk of growing political instability as it is about to face a very contentious presidential election. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio recently warned that the US is "on the brink" of civil war and estimates a risk of it at more than a one-in-three chance, potentially as high as 40%, depending on how the election and other events unfold in the coming months and years. While we think this is a bit alarmist, it should still not be entirely discounted and needs to be factored into an overall assessment of the current risk-reward profile of the market, especially the S&P 500.

5. VOO's Top Holdings Are Likely Overvalued

Furthermore, the S&P 500's top holdings, such as Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta, have all been on incredible runs over the past year due to the AI boom, leaving their valuations at fairly stretched levels and unlikely to enjoy significant further outperformance over the next few years.

These companies will need to show that the hype surrounding their AI initiatives is actually warranted by strong earnings. A classic example of this is the beating that Meta's stock recently took when it became apparent that the company was going to invest significantly more in its AI efforts before significant profitability would be achieved, if ever. If other companies in the "Magnificent 7" show similar troubles, this could further hurt the S&P 500 on top of all these other headwinds it's already facing.

Investor Takeaway

As a result of these challenges facing the S&P 500, we rate the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF a sell right now and instead are being very selective in where we're deploying our capital. Some of our favorite places to invest right now include precious metals like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) - which should benefit from geopolitical and political unrest - as well as select defensive high-yield stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and numerous others that offer a combination of high yields, very strong balance sheets, defensive business models, and inflation-beating dividend growth. We think the risk-reward profile on these securities is much more favorable than it is in the broader market, especially in the S&P 500.

