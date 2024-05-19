Readers Identify 23 Ideal April Dividend Buys

Summary

  • Prior to April 30, 2024, my Readers mentioned 31 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, they remarked about the ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated top net gain ReFa/Ro: ORC, JNJ, CVX, FTN.CA, OXLC, ACRE, MED, RC, INTC, and VFC averaged 22.94% net gains from reader data collected 5/15/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured April top price upside reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: ORI, O, KVUE, PFE, WES, CVX, JNJ, RC, INTC & VFC boasting a 16.43% average target price upside estimate.
  • By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ARI, PDI, FSK; AGNC, ACRE, BK.CA, ORC, FTN.CA, OXLC, MED. They averaged 16.72% annual yield. No stocks made all three lists this month.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 5.6% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs out-ran this pack by over one-half length in April. Of 31 mentioned, 23 qualified as “ideal”, as their dividends from $1k invested exceeded their single share prices.
Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues

