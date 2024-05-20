Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

History tends to show that as an empire grows in size or the country ages, the larger its bureaucracy gets. It's typically common for a younger country or a younger governance style to have very little bureaucracy and very little red tape. As the country ages, we see additional layers of bureaucracy created because of different situations that arise, and rarely do those layers get removed when those situations no longer occur. Within the United States, we've seen different branches or departments in the government get created over time. When their initial purpose no longer exists, they just become these legacy departments that start meddling in other affairs associated with Americans' lives.

When it comes to the market, many companies will use regular debt or share issuances to grow. This is the primary way that RICs (Registered Investment Companies) grow. What qualifies as RIC? Well, if you've ever invested in a BDC (Business Development Company), a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), or in a type of fund like a CEF (Closed-End Fund), all of these are RICs that receive special tax benefits if they pay out 90% of their taxable income. As such, they're not able to retain much earnings to grow readily and have to find alternative ways to fund growth. This is primarily done through share issuance and adding debt to their balance sheet. This can leave many of these RICs vulnerable to market conditions and interest rate changes, causing them to grow significantly less effectively when their share prices are low or yields are high.

In March, we covered Realty Income, and we ended our evaluation like this:

"When you carry the self-given title of "The Monthly Dividend Company," you create a large number of expectations for yourself. O's management team has deftly managed to meet those expectations month after month. REITs grow through share issuance and effective acquisitions, both of which O continues to do effectively. O provides monthly income to meet monthly expenses head-on."

This quarter, we learned that management has a different plan than what most REITs take to be able to try and grow. I think it's a very interesting plan that leverages their skill in size to their benefit. So, let's take a look at this quarter's earnings and see what we can discover about their new plans.

Big O Keeps Growing

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), yielding 5.7% is a company that is so committed to its dividend that it trademarked the phrase "The Monthly Dividend Company". Long-term holders haven't been disappointed as O has now paid out 646 consecutive monthly dividends with 106 consecutive quarterly increases. Today, O is using its large scale and A- credit rating as a competitive advantage.

We have talked about other REITs that have needed to pull in their horns and remain patient. Due to high interest rates, and generally lower than historical valuations across REITs, issuing equity and taking out loans to fund growth isn't attractive in a lot of cases. Yet O is planning on acquiring $2 billion in real estate this year and management has stated that they hope to beat that number. This excludes the $9.3 billion acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital.

So, while many REITs have put growth on hold, waiting for capital conditions to improve, O has been able to continue buying and has been buying at an average cash yield of 7.8% - well above the cap rates that it has seen since the GFC. Source

Realty Income Q1 2024 Presentation

It is an irony that the best time to buy real estate is when nobody can afford to buy real estate. Yet, it is because there are fewer buyers in the market that O can get better deals, and be more picky about the property it chooses to buy.

With one of the strongest balance sheets among REITs, O issued 5-year 4.750% notes and 10-year 5.125% notes in Q1. This is higher than O has been able to issue debt in recent years, that is a result of the Fed hiking interest rates so much. However, the headwind to O is much less than it is for many companies, as the debt that is maturing in the next few years has an average interest rate of over 4%. Source

Realty Income Q1 2024 Supplemental

So the Fed has hiked over 500 bps, but the actual increase to O's cost of refinancing is under 100 bps. This is the power of an A- credit rating. When you can buy real estate at a 7.8% cap rate, whether you can issue debt around 5% or closer to 7% makes a huge difference in whether it makes sense to buy.

The other advantage that O has is retained cash flow. O expects to have $825 million in free cash flow after dividends in 2024. This is enough to significantly fund the equity portion of O's planned acquisition volume. At 13x FFO, O is trading at a premium to many REITs, but that isn't a price where O is going to be eager to issue equity. Right now, it costs O about 7.8% to issue equity. When you are buying properties at a 7.8% cap-rate, you are still creating growth since you can borrow at lower rates, but the margin for error is tight and growth is slow.

By using retained capital, O can significantly reduce the upfront costs of equity.

Realty Income Q1 2024 Presentation

When investing at a 7.8% cap rate, and paying 4.2% for the capital, suddenly the investment is quite attractive right out of the gate. Looking at the long-term investment, O expects to grow at an average of 4%. O estimates its long-term cost of equity is around 8.6%.

Realty Income Q1 2024 Presentation

Using that assumption, O calculates that it needs to invest at 7.5% cap rates to achieve their targeted 4% growth rate.

Realty Income Q1 2024 Presentation

Since O is investing at 7.8% cap rates in Q1, they are currently ahead of this expected pace of growth.

What does this all mean for us?

In plain English, O expects it will grow its dividend at an average pace of 4% or better. O has proven to be excellently managed, the math makes sense, and the results we are seeing exceed the targets. We conclude that this growth pace is achievable.

However, we should not expect actual dividend raises to be consistent. In real estate, growth is often lumpy. You invest a large amount of money and realize the benefits later. Today, O is focused on maximizing returns by relying on FCF after dividends to fund the equity portion of its acquisitions. It is doing this because it doesn't want to issue equity at today's low prices. At some point in the future, when O is trading at a multiple of 16x+ FFO, then issuing equity is a lot more attractive.

The bottom line, O is incentivized not to raise the dividend significantly in 2024. Investors who are looking to maximize their long-term return shouldn't want O to be raising the dividend too aggressively, as that capital is better put to use funding acquisitions. O's dividend is currently up 0.8% year over year. We will see a dividend raise every quarter, but we expect overall dividend growth will be much less than 4% in 2024. Then when O's price rises high enough that issuing equity makes sense, or if the retained capital is more than management needs to fund acquisitions, O will raise its dividend more aggressively. In the long term, we can anticipate an average 4%+ dividend growth. But it won't be exactly 4% every year - it might not be exactly 4% any year. If O has dividend growth of 2% this year, then follows it with 5% growth in 2025 and 2026, that is an average of 4% growth over those three years.

Getting a 5.7% yield from O is a very attractive opportunity. It is one that won't last when interest rates come down. O is dominant in the REIT sector. Its scale and fortress balance sheets are competitive advantages that drive superior performance. O isn't the cheapest REIT out there, but it is the finest Wagyu steak that is selling for generic hamburger prices.

Conclusion

When it comes to the entire REIT sector, there are very few names that can compete with O. The management team is using this brand advantage and size to fund acquisitions without issuing new debt or shares. Unlike other RICs, REITs have less taxable income if they still have significant levels of taxable depreciation from their assets. O is using this to be able to fund new purchases without having to have debt and without having to issue shares at unattractive prices, in their opinion. This means that all of these purchases are going to be accretive to every single shareholder currently of O without having to add anybody new to the fold. More properties mean more revenue coming in, especially if it was purchased using free cash flow and not debt. More revenue coming in means more money available to cover the dividend and raise it strategically over time. Today, I can buy shares of O at a discount compared to where I think they're worth at a yield higher than I think I should be deserving to get. That's not something I'm going to pass up on.

When it comes to retirement, you're going to have expenses every single month. So, why not bring on a monthly dividend payer, The monthly dividend company, to assist you in beating back those expenses month after month. This way, when your income vastly overwhelms your expenses, and you are left with an abundant supply of additional dollars, you'll have financial freedom – something that so many dream of and few achieve. You can achieve that by using our Income Method.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.